BC Technology : Monthly Investor Update

The past 30 days saw some of the most dramatic price swings in the history of digital assets, with total market capitalization falling from over USD2.5 trillion to under USD1.5 trillion from 17-23 May.

The price action was triggered by a tweet from Elon Musk on Bitcoin's energy consumption and further exacerbated by comments from the PRCand USgovernments on digital asset regulation.

We are proud to report that OSL traded significant volumes throughout the period, and our platform operated seamlessly. In times of volatility, the world's top brokers have the opportunity to excel to meet the needs of a fast-moving market, and the OSL team did just that.

The price movements caused much consternation throughout crypto circles, however, our position is that volatility swings in digital assets can still be viewed as growing pains as the asset class moves towards widespread adoption and regulation. Because the digital asset class is new, unique and born digital, it behaves differently and has contrasting fundamentals when compared to traditional assets.

As the sell-off occured at a time of rising US treasury yields and growing inflationary fears, some voices in the market point out that Bitcoin and digital assets may be entering a new era, one in which they are increasingly correlated to macroeconomic factors.

It's also worth noting that Bitcoin is still delivering returns on a year-on-year basis - BTC price in March last year was as low as USD4,100, and at the time of writing the price is approximately USD35,000, an increase of over 750%.

At OSL we continue to see first-time investors moving into digital assets with both institutions and professional investors looking at perceived market weakness as an opportunity to enter - a trend that has been consistent over the last six to eight months.

On 20 May, the Hong Kong government ended its consultation period and announced that it plans to introduce mandatory licensing for virtual asset service providers, a development we anticipated when we first applied for the Types 1 & 7 licenses in 2019.

Also during May, and partially as a result of Musk's comments, there was an increased focus on Bitcoin and digital assets' relationship to carbon neutrality and energy consumption.

Business updates

At BC Group and OSL, we are steadfastly committed to being a sustainable business through ESG programs. We've announced several ESG-related initiatives over the past weeks and months, and these were explained along with our strategic ESG outlook in a blog post on 26 May by Group CEO Hugh Madden entitled Our Commitment to Carbon Neutrality, Sustainability and ESG.

During the month, DBS became the first major Asian bank to officially launch digital asset trading and custody services, an effort that is underpinned by OSL's leading technology and services.

2021 May Monthly Investor Update Published 2021-05-31