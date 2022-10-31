Advanced search
    BCBP   US0552981039

BCB BANCORP, INC.

(BCBP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:33 2022-10-31 pm EDT
19.62 USD   -1.08%
BCB Bancorp : Bank Increases Investment in Digital Banking With Systemwide Technology Upgrade; Q2 to Help Deliver a Unified, Modernized Digital Banking Experience

10/31/2022 | 12:02pm EDT

10/31/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
AUSTIN, Texas (Oct. 31, 2022) -Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that New Jersey-based BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) ("BCB") has selected Q2's digital banking platform to deliver a seamless, modernized digital experience to its commercial and consumer banking customers. With more than $3.26 billion in assets and 28 branches throughout New Jersey and New York, BCB will deploy Q2's seamless user experience to better serve both its commercial and consumer customers.

Q2's simplified interface, paired with its rich, robust online and mobile banking offerings will enhance the digital experience for BCB's diverse clientele while broadening its appeal to younger generations.

BCB Bank's Senior Vice President and COO Ryan Blake said, "Q2 checked all the boxes in the places where we want to make our big digital push. We like Q2's forward-looking approach to innovation as well as its ease of use.

"We have always considered the people and businesses within our community to be our focus and have maintained that priority as we continue to thrive and grow. We believe our partnership with Q2 will allow us to build on customer relationships by providing digital offerings on scale with national financial institutions. We envision this upgrade having a large impact on both current and future BCB Bank customers with its ease-of-use, ability to fill in geographical gaps between branches and its appeal to younger generations."

Q2 works with financial institutions of all sizes, including some of the largest, most entrusted organizations in the U.S., including Seacoast Bank, Synovus and Texas Security Bank.

Dallas Wells, senior vice president of Product Management, Q2 said, "Q2 is pleased to partner with BCB Bank to quickly deliver a seamless, robust digital banking experience that doesn't just meet, but exceeds customer expectations. BCB Bank has created a growth momentum in a market where many regional and community banks are being acquired by larger institutions. This is a testament to BCB Bank's business philosophy. We are grateful for the opportunity to help BCB Bank extend and accelerate its goals."

For more information about Q2's best-in-class digital banking platform, explore its benefits for commercial banking at q2.com/commercial/digital-banking and consumer banking at q2.com/consumer/digital-banking.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 M - -
Net income 2022 45,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,57x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 339 M 339 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart BCB BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BCB BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,99 $
Average target price 20,17 $
Spread / Average Target 0,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Michael Coughlin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jawad Chaudhry Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Hogan Chairman
Wing Siu Senior VP, Chief IT & Information Security Officer
Ryan Blake Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BCB BANCORP, INC.29.55%339
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.43%132 335
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK19.86%69 296
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.66%48 840
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-7.63%48 179
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-20.90%43 138