BCE : Q1 2022 Transcript

BCE Q1 2022 Results Conference Call Mirko Bibic President and Chief Executive Officer Glen LeBlanc Executive Vice President and CFO May 5, 2022 BCE Q1 2022 Results Conference Call Page 2 Thursday, May 5, 2022 - 8:00 AM ET CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements made by BCE's President and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer during BCE's Q1 2022 Results Conference Call, as reflected in this transcript, are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to BCE's financial guidance (including revenues, adjusted EBITDA, capital intensity, adjusted EPS and free cash flow), BCE's 2022 annualized common share dividend, BCE's network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures as well as the benefits expected to result therefrom, including our two-year increased capital expenditure acceleration program for the accelerated expansion of our broadband fibre, Fifth Generation (5G) and rural networks, our anticipated pension cash funding including an expected partial contribution holiday starting later in 2022, our environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives which include, without limitation, our objectives concerning reductions in the level of our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions including our objective to achieve science-based targets (SBTs) by 2030, and our objectives concerning reductions in waste to landfill and e-waste recovery, expected pressures from ongoing global supply chain shortages impacting equipment availability in our Bell Wireline segment, BCE's business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, project, strategy, target and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive and will. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities may not be achieved. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this transcript describe our expectations as of May 5, 2022 and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this transcript, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. From time to time, we consider potential acquisitions, dispositions, mergers, business combinations, investments, monetizations, joint ventures and other transactions, some of which may be significant. Except as otherwise indicated by BCE, forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any such transactions or of special items that may be announced or that may occur after May 5, 2022. The financial impact of these transactions and special items can be complex and depends on the facts particular to each of them. We therefore cannot describe the expected impact in a meaningful way or in the same way we present known risks affecting our business. Forward-looking statements were made during BCE's Q1 2022 Results Conference Call for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook, and in obtaining a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements made during BCE's Q1 2022 Results Conference Call for periods beyond 2022 assume, unless otherwise indicated, that the economic, market, operation and financial assumptions as well as the material risk factors described in this transcript will remain substantially unchanged during such periods, except for an assumed improvement in the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated general economic conditions in future years. Material Assumptions A number of economic, market, operational and financial assumptions were made by BCE in preparing certain forward- looking statements contained in this transcript, including, but not limited to the following: Canadian Economic Assumptions Our forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions concerning the Canadian economy. As most public health restrictions in Canada have been lifted, pandemic-related effects on demand - notably consumer caution and reluctance to travel - are assumed to fade over 2022 and 2023. In particular, we have assumed: Strong economic growth, given the Bank of Canada's most recent estimated growth in Canadian gross domestic product of around 4.25% on average in 2022

Elevated consumer price index (CPI) inflation driven by sharp increases in energy and food prices as well as supply disruptions and strong demand for goods

Tight labour market leading to rising wage growth

Strong household consumption growth supported by job gains, the spending of some of the savings accumulated during the pandemic, and the lifting of public health restrictions

Solid business investment outside the oil and gas sector supported by robust demand, the gradual easing of supply constraints and improved business confidence

Higher interest rates

Higher immigration levels BCE Q1 2022 Results Conference Call Page 3 Thursday, May 5, 2022 - 8:00 AM ET The conflict between Russia and Ukraine affecting the Canadian economy predominantly through higher commodity prices

Canadian dollar expected to remain at or near current levels. Further movements may be impacted by the degree of strength of the U.S. dollar, interest rates and changes in commodity prices. Canadian Market Assumptions Our forward-looking statements also reflect various Canadian market assumptions. In particular, we have made the following market assumptions: A consistently high level of wireline and wireless competition in consumer, business and wholesale markets

Higher, but slowing, wireless industry penetration

A shrinking data and voice connectivity market as business customers migrate to lower-priced telecommunications solutions or alternative over-the-top (OTT) competitors

lower-priced telecommunications solutions or alternative over-the-top (OTT) competitors While the advertising market continues to be adversely impacted by cancelled or delayed advertising campaigns from many sectors due to the economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic, we do expect gradual recovery in 2022

COVID-19 pandemic, we do expect gradual recovery in 2022 Declines in BDU subscribers driven by increasing competition from the continued rollout of subscription video-on- demand (SVOD) streaming services together with further scaling of OTT aggregators Assumptions Concerning our Bell Wireless Segment Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal operational assumptions with respect to our Bell Wireless segment: Maintain our market share of national operators' wireless postpaid mobile phone net additions and growth of our prepaid subscriber base

Continued strong competitive intensity and promotional activity across all regions and market segments

Ongoing expansion and deployment of 5G wireless networks, offering competitive coverage and quality

Continued diversification of our distribution strategy with a focus on expanding direct-to-consumer (DTC) and online transactions

direct-to-consumer (DTC) and online transactions Growth in mobile phone blended ARPU, driven by growth in 5G subscriptions, and increased roaming revenue from the easing of travel restrictions implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by reduced data overage revenue due to the continued adoption of unlimited plans

COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by reduced data overage revenue due to the continued adoption of unlimited plans Accelerating business customer adoption of advanced 5G and IoT solutions

Improving wireless handset device availability in addition to stable device pricing and margins

Realization of cost savings related to operational efficiencies enabled by changes in consumer behaviour, digital adoption, product and service enhancements, new call centre and digital investments and other improvements to the customer service experience

No adverse material financial, operational or competitive consequences of changes in or implementation of regulations affecting our wireless business Assumptions Concerning our Bell Wireline Segment Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal operational assumptions with respect to our Bell Wireline segment: Further deployment of direct fibre to more homes and businesses within our wireline footprint

Continued growth in retail Internet and IPTV subscribers

Increasing wireless and Internet-based technological substitution

Internet-based technological substitution Continued aggressive residential service bundle offers from cable TV competitors in our local wireline areas, moderated by growing our share of competitive residential service bundles

Continued large business customer migration to IP-based systems

IP-based systems Ongoing competitive repricing pressures in our business and wholesale markets

Continued competitive intensity in our small and medium-sized business markets as cable operators and other telecommunications competitors continue to intensify their focus on business customers

medium-sized business markets as cable operators and other telecommunications competitors continue to intensify their focus on business customers Traditional high-margin product categories challenged by large global cloud and OTT providers of business voice and data solutions expanding into Canada with on-demand services

high-margin product categories challenged by large global cloud and OTT providers of business voice and data solutions expanding into Canada with on-demand services Accelerating customer adoption of OTT services resulting in downsizing of TV packages

Growing consumption of OTT TV services and on-demand streaming video, as well as the proliferation of devices, such as tablets, that consume large quantities of bandwidth, will require ongoing capital investment BCE Q1 2022 Results Conference Call Page 4 Thursday, May 5, 2022 - 8:00 AM ET Realization of cost savings related to operating efficiencies enabled by a growing direct fibre footprint, changes in consumer behaviour and product innovation, expanding self-serve capabilities, other improvements to the customer service experience, management workforce reductions including attrition and retirements, and lower contracted rates from our suppliers

self-serve capabilities, other improvements to the customer service experience, management workforce reductions including attrition and retirements, and lower contracted rates from our suppliers No adverse material financial, operational or competitive consequences of changes in or implementation of regulations affecting our wireline business Assumptions Concerning our Bell Media Segment Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal operational assumptions with respect to our Bell Media segment: Overall revenue expected to reflect continued strong demand in TV advertising revenue including scaling of our SAM TV and Bell demand-side-platform (DSP) buying platforms, a gradual recovery in radio and out-of-home advertisements, as well as direct-to-customer (DTC) subscriber growth

demand-side-platform (DSP) buying platforms, a gradual recovery in radio and out-of-home advertisements, as well as direct-to-customer (DTC) subscriber growth Continued escalation of media content costs to secure quality programming, as well as the continued return to normal volumes of entertainment programming

Continued scaling of Crave through broader content offering, user experience improvements and Crave Mobile

Continued investment in Noovo original programming to better serve our French-language customers with a wider array of content, in the language of their choice, on their preferred platforms

French-language customers with a wider array of content, in the language of their choice, on their preferred platforms Leveraging of first-party data to improve targeting, advertisement delivery and attribution

first-party data to improve targeting, advertisement delivery and attribution Ability to successfully acquire and produce highly rated programming and differentiated content

Building and maintaining strategic supply arrangements for content across all screens and platforms

No adverse material financial, operational or competitive consequences of changes in or implementation of regulations affecting our media business Financial Assumptions Concerning BCE Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal financial assumptions with respect to BCE for 2022: An estimated post-employment benefit plans service cost of approximately $255 million

post-employment benefit plans service cost of approximately $255 million An estimated interest on post-employment benefit obligations of approximately ($70) million

post-employment benefit obligations of approximately ($70) million Depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $4,700 million to $4,750 million

Interest expense of approximately $1,075 million to $1,125 million

Interest paid of approximately $1,125 million to $1,175 million

An average effective tax rate of approximately 27%

NCI of approximately $60 million

Contributions to post-employment benefit plans of approximately $200 million

post-employment benefit plans of approximately $200 million Payments under other post-employment benefit plans of approximately $75 million

post-employment benefit plans of approximately $75 million Income taxes paid (net of refunds) of approximately $800 million to $900 million

Weighted average number of BCE common shares outstanding of approximately 911 million

An annual common share dividend of $3.68 per share Assumptions underlying our estimated cash post-employment benefit plans funding savings Our estimated cash post-employment benefit plans funding savings from a potential contribution holiday on some of our defined benefit pension plans starting in 2022 are based on the following principal assumptions: At the relevant time, our defined benefit (DB) pension plans will remain in funded positions with going concern surpluses and maintain solvency ratios that exceed the minimum legal requirements for a contribution holiday to be taken

No significant declines in our DB pension plans' financial position due to declines in investment returns or interest rates

No material experience losses from other unforeseen events such as through litigation or changes in laws, regulations or actuarial standards Assumptions underlying our GHG emissions reduction targets Our GHG emissions reduction targets are based on a number of assumptions including, without limitation, the following principal assumptions: Implementation of various corporate and business initiatives to reduce our electricity and fuel consumption, as well as reduce other direct and indirect GHG emissions enablers

No new corporate initiatives, business acquisitions or technologies that would materially increase our anticipated levels of GHG emissions BCE Q1 2022 Results Conference Call Page 5 Thursday, May 5, 2022 - 8:00 AM ET Ability to purchase sufficient credible carbon credits and renewable energy certificates to offset or further reduce our GHG emissions, if and when required

No negative impact on the calculation of our GHG emissions from refinements in or modifications to international standards or the methodology we use for the calculation of such GHG emissions

No required changes to our SBTs pursuant to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) methodology that would make the achievement of our updated SBTs more onerous

Sufficient supplier engagement and collaboration in setting their own SBTs and sufficient collaboration with partners in reducing their own GHG emissions The foregoing assumptions, although considered reasonable by BCE on May 5, 2022, may prove to be inaccurate. Accordingly, our actual results could differ materially from our expectations as set forth in this transcript. Material Risks Important risk factors that could cause our assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements, including our 2022 financial guidance, are listed below. The realization of our forward-looking statements, including our ability to meet our 2022 financial guidance targets, essentially depends on our business performance, which, in turn, is subject to many risks. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any of the following risks could have a material adverse effect on our forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including from the restrictive measures implemented or to be implemented as a result thereof, and the adverse effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including from the economic sanctions imposed or to be imposed as a result thereof, and supply chain disruptions resulting therefrom; adverse economic and financial market conditions, including from the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; a declining level of retail and commercial activity, and the resulting negative impact on the demand for, and prices of, our products and services; the intensity of competitive activity including from new and emerging competitors; the level of technological substitution and the presence of alternative service providers contributing to disruptions and disintermediation in each of our business segments; changing customer behaviour and the expansion of OTT TV and other alternative service providers, as well as the fragmentation of, and changes in, the advertising market; rising content costs and challenges in our ability to acquire or develop key content; the proliferation of content piracy; higher Canadian smartphone penetration and reduced or slower immigration flow; regulatory initiatives, proceedings and decisions, government consultations and government positions that affect us and influence our business including, without limitation, concerning the conditions and prices at which access to our networks may be mandated and spectrum may be acquired in auctions; the inability to protect our physical and non-physical assets from events such as information security attacks, which risk may be exacerbated by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, unauthorized access or entry, fire and natural disasters; the failure to implement effective data governance; the failure to evolve and transform our networks, systems and operations using next-generation technologies while lowering our cost structure; the inability to drive a positive customer experience; the failure to attract, develop and retain a diverse and talented team capable of furthering our strategic imperatives; labour disruptions and shortages; the failure to maintain operational networks; the risk that we may need to incur significant unplanned capital expenditures to provide additional capacity and reduce network congestion; the complexity of our operations; the failure to implement or maintain highly effective processes and information technology (IT) systems; events affecting the functionality of, and our ability to protect, test, maintain, replace and upgrade, our networks, IT systems, equipment and other facilities; in-orbit and other operational risks to which the satellites used to provide our satellite TV services are subject; our dependence on third-party suppliers, outsourcers, and consultants to provide an uninterrupted supply of the products and services we need; the failure of our vendor selection, governance and oversight processes, including our management of supplier risk in the areas of security, data governance and responsible procurement; the quality of our products and services and the extent to which they may be subject to defects or fail to comply with applicable government regulations and standards; the inability to access adequate sources of capital and generate sufficient cash flows from operating activities to meet our cash requirements, fund capital expenditures and provide for planned growth; uncertainty as to whether dividends will be declared by BCE's board of directors or whether the dividend on common shares will be increased; the inability to manage various credit, liquidity and market risks; new or higher taxes due to new tax laws or changes thereto or in the interpretation thereof, and the inability to predict the outcome of government audits; the failure to reduce costs, as well as unexpected increases in costs, and the inability to generate anticipated benefits from acquisitions and corporate restructurings; the failure to evolve practices to effectively monitor and control fraudulent activities; pension obligation volatility and increased contributions to post-employment benefit plans; unfavourable resolution of legal proceedings and, in particular, class actions; the failure to develop and implement strong corporate governance practices and compliance frameworks and to comply with legal and regulatory obligations; the failure to recognize and adequately respond to climate change and other environmental concerns and expectations; pandemics, epidemics and other health risks, including health concerns about radio frequency emissions from wireless communications devices and equipment; the inability to adequately manage social issues; and internal factors, such as the failure to implement sufficient corporate and business initiatives, as well as various external factors which could challenge our ability to achieve our ESG targets including, without limitation, those related to GHG emissions reduction and diversity, equity and inclusion. 