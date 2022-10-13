Advanced search
    BCE   CA05534B7604

BCE INC.

(BCE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
40.77 USD   -1.66%
07:01aBCE Q3 2022 results to be announced November 3
PR
10/10Barclays Adjusts Price Target on BCE to $48 From $51, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
10/07Bell wins Clean50 awards for environmental innovation and accomplishment
AQ
BCE Q3 2022 results to be announced November 3

10/13/2022 | 07:01am EDT
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold its third-quarter 2022 results conference call with the financial community on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:00 am eastern.

Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Glen LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

To participate, please dial toll-free 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 and enter passcode 1128694#. A replay will be available until midnight on December 1, 2022 by dialing

1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering passcode 6266597#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at 

BCE Q3-2022 conference call.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries: 

Marie-Eve Francoeur
514-391-5263
marie-eve.francoeur@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-q3-2022-results-to-be-announced-november-3-301648427.html

SOURCE BCE Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
