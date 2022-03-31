BCE : Bell expands pure fibre Internet access to Amherstburg

High-speed Internet services will reach more than 8,000 additional homes and businesses in Amherstburg

AMHERSTBURG, ON, March 31, 2022 - Bell today announced the expansion of pure fibre Internet service to homes and businesses in Amherstburg. Part of Bell's capital expenditure acceleration program for investment in national next-generation network infrastructure, the expansion program will bring all-fibre broadband access to approximately 8,000 additional locations in Amherstburg.

Fully funded by Bell, this broadband expansion program will provide fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections with Internet download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps and access to leading Bell services such as Fibe TV. Last year, Bell announced an investment of $1.7 billion in capital expenditures over two years to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks and help drive Canada's recovery from the COVID crisis.

This capital acceleration is in addition to the approximately $4 billion in capital expenditures Bell typically invests in broadband network infrastructure and expansion each year, and will significantly increase the connections in localities across Canada while creating additional employment as network construction activity speeds up.

"We are very proud to now say that, in addition to other high-speed internet options, we also have fibre available to all residents, businesses, islanders and farms in our Municipality. The Town's partnership with Bell began with the agreement to connect all 8,000+ properties in Amherstburg. However, as our community has recently grown, connection capabilities now exceed the Town's total properties. This is an astonishing accomplishment that I've been eager to announce. It was all made possible with Bell's significant investment in our community, for which I am immensely grateful."

- Aldo DiCarlo, Mayor of Amherstburg

"Canadians want fast and reliable Internet connections so that they can stay connected, work or learn from home, and be entertained. We're proud to bring our pure fibre connections and world-leading Internet and TV services to more households and businesses in Amherstburg as part of our long-standing objective to connect Canadians in communities throughout Ontario and across our footprint."

- Bruce Furlong, SVP Network, Bell

