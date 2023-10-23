BCE Inc.(TSX:BCE.PRG) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index
October 23, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
|50.68 CAD
|-1.61%
|-1.90%
|-14.81%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-14.81%
|33 756 M $
|+24.15%
|180 B $
|-19.87%
|133 B $
|+8.41%
|106 B $
|+15.36%
|98 604 M $
|+20.85%
|67 489 M $
|+26.70%
|64 306 M $
|-13.29%
|52 776 M $
|-1.23%
|48 169 M $
|-17.76%
|44 513 M $