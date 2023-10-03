By Ben Glickman

BCE named Sean Cohan as head of Bell Media with the retirement of vice chair and Bell Media president Wade Oosterman.

The Canadian telecommunications company said that Cohan would assume the role of president effective Nov. 1. Oosterman will continue to be vice chair until early January 2024.

BCE said that Cohan previously worked at A+E Networks as president for international and digital media and was most recently chief growth officer and president at Nielsen.

