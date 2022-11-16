BCE : Transcription du T3 2022 (anglais seulement)

BCE Q3 2022 Results Conference Call Mirko Bibic President and Chief Executive Officer Glen LeBlanc Executive Vice President and CFO November 3, 2022

BCE Q3 2022 Results Conference Call Page 2 Thursday, November 3, 2022 - 8:00 AM ET CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements made by BCE's President and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer during BCE's Q3 2022 Results Conference Call, as reflected in this transcript, are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to BCE's financial guidance (including revenues, adjusted EBITDA, capital intensity, adjusted EPS and free cash flow), BCE's 2022 annualized common share dividend, BCE's network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures as well as the benefits expected to result therefrom, the expected completion of the proposed acquisition of Distributel and the benefits expected to result therefrom, Bell Ventures' planned investments in early-stage and growth companies, our goal to achieve our science-based targets for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction, the expectation that difficult economic conditions will persist in parts of our business through Q4 2022, the expectation that higher programming and broadcast rights costs combined with a choppy advertising market will continue to put pressure on our Bell Media segment, expected continued pressures from storm cleanup costs in our Bell Wireline segment in Q4 2022, the expectation that roaming will support ARPU growth for the balance of the year in our Bell Wireless segment, our overall resiliency to economic pressures, no further tax adjustments being anticipated in Q4 2022, our anticipated pension cash funding including expected contribution holidays for the foreseeable future, BCE's business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, project, strategy, target and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive and will. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities may not be achieved. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this transcript describe our expectations as of November 3, 2022 and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this transcript, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. From time to time, we consider potential acquisitions, dispositions, mergers, business combinations, investments, monetizations, joint ventures and other transactions, some of which may be significant. Except as otherwise indicated by BCE, forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any such transactions or of special items that may be announced or that may occur after November 3, 2022. The financial impact of these transactions and special items can be complex and depends on the facts particular to each of them. We therefore cannot describe the expected impact in a meaningful way or in the same way we present known risks affecting our business. Forward-looking statements were made during BCE's Q3 2022 Results Conference Call for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook, and in obtaining a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements made during BCE's Q3 2022 Results Conference Call for periods beyond 2022 assume, unless otherwise indicated, that the economic, market, operation and financial assumptions as well as the material risk factors described in this transcript will remain substantially unchanged during such periods, except for an assumed improvement in the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic in future years. Material Assumptions A number of economic, market, operational and financial assumptions were made by BCE in preparing certain forward- looking statements contained in this transcript, including, but not limited to the following: Canadian Economic Assumptions Our forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions concerning the Canadian economy. As almost all public health restrictions in Canada have been lifted, pandemic-related effects on consumer demand are assumed to have dissipated. In addition, we have assumed: Slowing economic growth, given the Bank of Canada's most recent estimated growth in Canadian gross domestic product of 3.25% in 2022, representing a decrease from the earlier estimate of 3.5%

Elevated consumer price index (CPI) inflation as the demand for goods and services is outpacing the economy's ability to supply them

Tight labour market

Slowing household spending growth as higher interest rates weigh on disposable income

Slowing business investment growth due to higher financing costs, softening demand and moderating capacity constraints

Higher interest rates

BCE Q3 2022 Results Conference Call Page 3 Thursday, November 3, 2022 - 8:00 AM ET Higher immigration

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine affecting the Canadian economy through elevated food and gasoline prices

Canadian dollar expected to remain near current levels. Further movements may be impacted by the degree of strength of the U.S. dollar, interest rates and changes in commodity prices. Canadian Market Assumptions Our forward-looking statements also reflect various Canadian market assumptions. In particular, we have made the following market assumptions: A consistently high level of wireline and wireless competition in consumer, business and wholesale markets

Higher, but slowing, wireless industry penetration

A shrinking data and voice connectivity market as business customers migrate to lower-priced telecommunications solutions or alternative over-the-top (OTT) competitors

lower-priced telecommunications solutions or alternative over-the-top (OTT) competitors The current advertising market is adversely impacted due to economic uncertainty resulting from inflationary pressures, increasing risk of recession and ongoing supply chain challenges

Declines in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) subscribers driven by increasing competition from the continued rollout of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming services together with further scaling of OTT aggregators Assumptions Concerning our Bell Wireless Segment Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal operational assumptions with respect to our Bell Wireless segment: Maintain our market share of national operators' wireless postpaid mobile phone net additions and growth of our prepaid subscriber base

Continued strong competitive intensity and promotional activity across all regions and market segments

Ongoing expansion and deployment of 5G and 5G+ wireless networks, offering competitive coverage and quality

Continued diversification of our distribution strategy with a focus on expanding direct-to-consumer (DTC) and online transactions

direct-to-consumer (DTC) and online transactions Growth in mobile phone blended ARPU, driven by growth in 5G subscriptions, and increased roaming revenue from the easing of travel restrictions implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by reduced data overage revenue due to the continued adoption of unlimited plans

COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by reduced data overage revenue due to the continued adoption of unlimited plans Accelerating business customer adoption of advanced 5G, 5G+ and IoT solutions

Improving wireless handset device availability in addition to stable device pricing and margins

Realization of cost savings related to operational efficiencies enabled by changes in consumer behaviour, digital adoption, product and service enhancements, new call centre and digital investments and other improvements to the customer service experience

No adverse material financial, operational or competitive consequences of changes in or implementation of regulations affecting our wireless business Assumptions Concerning our Bell Wireline Segment Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal operational assumptions with respect to our Bell Wireline segment: Further deployment of direct fibre to more homes and businesses within our wireline footprint

Continued growth in retail Internet and IPTV subscribers

Increasing wireless and Internet-based technological substitution

Internet-based technological substitution Continued aggressive residential service bundle offers from cable TV competitors in our local wireline areas, moderated by growing our share of competitive residential service bundles

Continued large business customer migration to IP-based systems

IP-based systems Ongoing competitive repricing pressures in our business and wholesale markets

Continued competitive intensity in our small and medium-sized business markets as cable operators and other telecommunications competitors continue to intensify their focus on business customers

medium-sized business markets as cable operators and other telecommunications competitors continue to intensify their focus on business customers Traditional high-margin product categories challenged by large global cloud and OTT providers of business voice and data solutions expanding into Canada with on-demand services

high-margin product categories challenged by large global cloud and OTT providers of business voice and data solutions expanding into Canada with on-demand services Accelerating customer adoption of OTT services resulting in downsizing of TV packages

Growing consumption of OTT TV services and on-demand streaming video, as well as the proliferation of devices, such as tablets, that consume large quantities of bandwidth, will require ongoing capital investment

BCE Q3 2022 Results Conference Call Page 4 Thursday, November 3, 2022 - 8:00 AM ET Realization of cost savings related to operating efficiencies enabled by a growing direct fibre footprint, changes in consumer behaviour and product innovation, expanding self-serve capabilities, other improvements to the customer service experience, management workforce reductions including attrition and retirements, and lower contracted rates from our suppliers

self-serve capabilities, other improvements to the customer service experience, management workforce reductions including attrition and retirements, and lower contracted rates from our suppliers No adverse material financial, operational or competitive consequences of changes in or implementation of regulations affecting our wireline business Assumptions Concerning our Bell Media Segment Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal operational assumptions with respect to our Bell Media segment: Overall revenue expected to reflect continued scaling of our strategic audience management (SAM) TV and Bell demand-side-platform (DSP) buying platforms, as well as direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscriber growth

demand-side-platform (DSP) buying platforms, as well as direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscriber growth Continued escalation of media content costs to secure quality programming, as well as the continued return to normal volumes of entertainment programming

Continued scaling of Crave through broader content offering, user experience improvements and Crave Mobile

Continued investment in Noovo original programming to better serve our French-language customers with a wider array of content on their preferred platforms

French-language customers with a wider array of content on their preferred platforms Leveraging of first-party data to improve targeting, advertisement delivery and attribution

first-party data to improve targeting, advertisement delivery and attribution Ability to successfully acquire and produce highly rated programming and differentiated content

Building and maintaining strategic supply arrangements for content across all screens and platforms

No adverse material financial, operational or competitive consequences of changes in or implementation of regulations affecting our media business Financial Assumptions Concerning BCE Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal financial assumptions with respect to BCE for 2022: An estimated post-employment benefit plans service cost of approximately $255 million

post-employment benefit plans service cost of approximately $255 million An estimated net return on post-employment benefit plans of approximately $50 million

post-employment benefit plans of approximately $50 million Depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $4,700 million to $4,750 million

Interest expense of approximately $1,125 million to $1,175 million, instead of $1,075 million to $1,125 million

Interest paid of approximately $1,175 million to $1,225 million, instead of $1,125 million to $1,175 million

An average effective tax rate of approximately 25%, instead of 27%

NCI of approximately $60 million

Contributions to post-employment benefit plans of approximately $150 million

post-employment benefit plans of approximately $150 million Payments under other post-employment benefit plans of approximately $75 million

post-employment benefit plans of approximately $75 million Income taxes paid (net of refunds) of approximately $800 million to $900 million

Weighted average number of BCE common shares outstanding of approximately 911 million

An annual common share dividend of $3.68 per share Assumptions underlying expected reductions in contributions to our defined benefit pension plans Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following principal assumptions underlying expected reductions in contributions to our defined benefit pension plans: At the relevant time, our defined benefit (DB) pension plans will remain in funded positions with going concern surpluses and maintain solvency ratios that exceed the minimum legal requirements for a contribution holiday to be taken

No significant declines in our DB pension plans' financial position due to declines in investment returns or interest rates

No material experience losses from other unforeseen events such as through litigation or changes in laws, regulations or actuarial standards Assumptions underlying our GHG emissions reduction targets Our GHG emissions reduction targets are based on a number of assumptions including, without limitation, the following principal assumptions: Implementation of various corporate and business initiatives to reduce our electricity and fuel consumption, as well as reduce other direct and indirect GHG emissions enablers

No new corporate initiatives, business acquisitions or technologies that would materially increase our anticipated levels of GHG emissions