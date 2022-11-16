BCE : Transcription du T3 2022 (anglais seulement)
11/16/2022 | 05:19pm EST
BCE Q3 2022 Results Conference Call
Mirko Bibic
President and Chief Executive Officer
Glen LeBlanc
Executive Vice President and CFO
November 3, 2022
BCE Q3 2022 Results Conference Call
Thursday, November 3, 2022 - 8:00 AM ET
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements made by BCE's President and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer during BCE's Q3 2022 Results Conference Call, as reflected in this transcript, are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to BCE's financial guidance (including revenues, adjusted EBITDA, capital intensity, adjusted EPS and free cash flow), BCE's 2022 annualized common share dividend, BCE's network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures as well as the benefits expected to result therefrom, the expected completion of the proposed acquisition of Distributel and the benefits expected to result therefrom, Bell Ventures' planned investments in early-stage and growth companies, our goal to achieve our science-based targets for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction, the expectation that difficult economic conditions will persist in parts of our business through Q4 2022, the expectation that higher programming and broadcast rights costs combined with a choppy advertising market will continue to put pressure on our Bell Media segment, expected continued pressures from storm cleanup costs in our Bell Wireline segment in Q4 2022, the expectation that roaming will support ARPU growth for the balance of the year in our Bell Wireless segment, our overall resiliency to economic pressures, no further tax adjustments being anticipated in Q4 2022, our anticipated pension cash funding including expected contribution holidays for the foreseeable future, BCE's business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, project, strategy, target and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive and will. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities may not be achieved. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this transcript describe our expectations as of November 3, 2022 and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this transcript, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. From time to time, we consider potential acquisitions, dispositions, mergers, business combinations, investments, monetizations, joint ventures and other transactions, some of which may be significant. Except as otherwise indicated by BCE, forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any such transactions or of special items that may be announced or that may occur after November 3, 2022. The financial impact of these transactions and special items can be complex and depends on the facts particular to each of them. We therefore cannot describe the expected impact in a meaningful way or in the same way we present known risks affecting our business. Forward-looking statements were made during BCE's Q3 2022 Results Conference Call for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook, and in obtaining a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements made during BCE's Q3 2022 Results Conference Call for periods beyond 2022 assume, unless otherwise indicated, that the economic, market, operation and financial assumptions as well as the material risk factors described in this transcript will remain substantially unchanged during such periods, except for an assumed improvement in the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic in future years.
Material Assumptions
A number of economic, market, operational and financial assumptions were made by BCE in preparing certain forward- looking statements contained in this transcript, including, but not limited to the following:
Canadian Economic Assumptions
Our forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions concerning the Canadian economy. As almost all public health restrictions in Canada have been lifted, pandemic-related effects on consumer demand are assumed to have dissipated. In addition, we have assumed:
Slowing economic growth, given the Bank of Canada's most recent estimated growth in Canadian gross domestic product of 3.25% in 2022, representing a decrease from the earlier estimate of 3.5%
Elevated consumer price index (CPI) inflation as the demand for goods and services is outpacing the economy's ability to supply them
Tight labour market
Slowing household spending growth as higher interest rates weigh on disposable income
Slowing business investment growth due to higher financing costs, softening demand and moderating capacity constraints
Higher interest rates
Higher immigration
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine affecting the Canadian economy through elevated food and gasoline prices
Canadian dollar expected to remain near current levels. Further movements may be impacted by the degree of strength of the U.S. dollar, interest rates and changes in commodity prices.
Canadian Market Assumptions
Our forward-looking statements also reflect various Canadian market assumptions. In particular, we have made the following market assumptions:
A consistently high level of wireline and wireless competition in consumer, business and wholesale markets
Higher, but slowing, wireless industry penetration
A shrinking data and voice connectivity market as business customers migrate to lower-priced telecommunications solutions or alternative over-the-top (OTT) competitors
The current advertising market is adversely impacted due to economic uncertainty resulting from inflationary pressures, increasing risk of recession and ongoing supply chain challenges
Declines in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) subscribers driven by increasing competition from the continued rollout of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming services together with further scaling of OTT aggregators
Assumptions Concerning our Bell Wireless Segment
Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal operational assumptions with respect to our Bell Wireless segment:
Maintain our market share of national operators' wireless postpaid mobile phone net additions and growth of our prepaid subscriber base
Continued strong competitive intensity and promotional activity across all regions and market segments
Ongoing expansion and deployment of 5G and 5G+ wireless networks, offering competitive coverage and quality
Continued diversification of our distribution strategy with a focus on expanding direct-to-consumer (DTC) and online transactions
Growth in mobile phone blended ARPU, driven by growth in 5G subscriptions, and increased roaming revenue from the easing of travel restrictions implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by reduced data overage revenue due to the continued adoption of unlimited plans
Accelerating business customer adoption of advanced 5G, 5G+ and IoT solutions
Improving wireless handset device availability in addition to stable device pricing and margins
Realization of cost savings related to operational efficiencies enabled by changes in consumer behaviour, digital adoption, product and service enhancements, new call centre and digital investments and other improvements to the customer service experience
No adverse material financial, operational or competitive consequences of changes in or implementation of regulations affecting our wireless business
Assumptions Concerning our Bell Wireline Segment
Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal operational assumptions with respect to our Bell Wireline segment:
Further deployment of direct fibre to more homes and businesses within our wireline footprint
Continued growth in retail Internet and IPTV subscribers
Increasing wireless and Internet-based technological substitution
Continued aggressive residential service bundle offers from cable TV competitors in our local wireline areas, moderated by growing our share of competitive residential service bundles
Continued large business customer migration to IP-based systems
Ongoing competitive repricing pressures in our business and wholesale markets
Continued competitive intensity in our small and medium-sized business markets as cable operators and other telecommunications competitors continue to intensify their focus on business customers
Traditional high-margin product categories challenged by large global cloud and OTT providers of business voice and data solutions expanding into Canada with on-demand services
Accelerating customer adoption of OTT services resulting in downsizing of TV packages
Growing consumption of OTT TV services and on-demand streaming video, as well as the proliferation of devices, such as tablets, that consume large quantities of bandwidth, will require ongoing capital investment
Realization of cost savings related to operating efficiencies enabled by a growing direct fibre footprint, changes in consumer behaviour and product innovation, expanding self-serve capabilities, other improvements to the customer service experience, management workforce reductions including attrition and retirements, and lower contracted rates from our suppliers
No adverse material financial, operational or competitive consequences of changes in or implementation of regulations affecting our wireline business
Assumptions Concerning our Bell Media Segment
Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal operational assumptions with respect to our Bell Media segment:
Overall revenue expected to reflect continued scaling of our strategic audience management (SAM) TV and Bell demand-side-platform (DSP) buying platforms, as well as direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscriber growth
Continued escalation of media content costs to secure quality programming, as well as the continued return to normal volumes of entertainment programming
Continued scaling of Crave through broader content offering, user experience improvements and Crave Mobile
Continued investment in Noovo original programming to better serve our French-language customers with a wider array of content on their preferred platforms
Leveraging of first-party data to improve targeting, advertisement delivery and attribution
Ability to successfully acquire and produce highly rated programming and differentiated content
Building and maintaining strategic supply arrangements for content across all screens and platforms
No adverse material financial, operational or competitive consequences of changes in or implementation of regulations affecting our media business
Financial Assumptions Concerning BCE
Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal financial assumptions with respect to BCE for 2022:
An estimated post-employment benefit plans service cost of approximately $255 million
An estimated net return on post-employment benefit plans of approximately $50 million
Depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $4,700 million to $4,750 million
Interest expense of approximately $1,125 million to $1,175 million, instead of $1,075 million to $1,125 million
Interest paid of approximately $1,175 million to $1,225 million, instead of $1,125 million to $1,175 million
An average effective tax rate of approximately 25%, instead of 27%
NCI of approximately $60 million
Contributions to post-employment benefit plans of approximately $150 million
Payments under other post-employment benefit plans of approximately $75 million
Income taxes paid (net of refunds) of approximately $800 million to $900 million
Weighted average number of BCE common shares outstanding of approximately 911 million
An annual common share dividend of $3.68 per share
Assumptions underlying expected reductions in contributions to our defined benefit pension plans
Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following principal assumptions underlying expected reductions in contributions to our defined benefit pension plans:
At the relevant time, our defined benefit (DB) pension plans will remain in funded positions with going concern surpluses and maintain solvency ratios that exceed the minimum legal requirements for a contribution holiday to be taken
No significant declines in our DB pension plans' financial position due to declines in investment returns or interest rates
No material experience losses from other unforeseen events such as through litigation or changes in laws, regulations or actuarial standards
Our GHG emissions reduction targets are based on a number of assumptions including, without limitation, the following principal assumptions:
Implementation of various corporate and business initiatives to reduce our electricity and fuel consumption, as well as reduce other direct and indirect GHG emissions enablers
No new corporate initiatives, business acquisitions or technologies that would materially increase our anticipated levels of GHG emissions
Our ability to purchase sufficient credible carbon credits and renewable energy certificates to offset or further reduce our GHG emissions, if and when required
No negative impact on the calculation of our GHG emissions from refinements in or modifications to international standards or the methodology we use for the calculation of such GHG emissions
No required changes to our science-based targets pursuant to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) methodology that would make the achievement of our updated science-based targets more onerous
Sufficient supplier engagement and collaboration in setting their own science-based targets and sufficient collaboration with partners in reducing their own GHG emissions
The foregoing assumptions, although considered reasonable by BCE on November 3, 2022, may prove to be inaccurate. Accordingly, our actual results could differ materially from our expectations as set forth in this transcript.
Material Risks
Important risk factors that could cause our assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements, including our 2022 financial guidance, are listed below. The realization of our forward-looking statements, including our ability to meet our 2022 financial guidance targets, essentially depends on our business performance, which, in turn, is subject to many risks. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any of the following risks could have a material adverse effect on our forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including from the restrictive measures implemented or to be implemented as a result thereof, and the adverse effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including from the economic sanctions imposed or to be imposed as a result thereof, and supply chain disruptions resulting therefrom; adverse economic and financial market conditions, including from inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, increasing risk of recession, the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; a declining level of retail and commercial activity, and the resulting negative impact on the demand for, and prices of, our products and services; the intensity of competitive activity including from new and emerging competitors; the level of technological substitution and the presence of alternative service providers contributing to disruptions and disintermediation in each of our business segments; changing customer behaviour and the expansion of OTT TV and other alternative service providers, as well as the fragmentation of, and changes in, the advertising market; rising content costs and challenges in our ability to acquire or develop key content; the proliferation of content piracy; higher Canadian smartphone penetration and reduced or slower immigration flow; regulatory initiatives, proceedings and decisions, government consultations and government positions that affect us and influence our business including, without limitation, concerning the conditions and prices at which access to our networks may be mandated and spectrum may be acquired in auctions; the inability to protect our physical and non-physical assets from events such as information security attacks, which risk may be exacerbated by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, unauthorized access or entry, fire and natural disasters; the failure to implement effective data governance; the failure to evolve and transform our networks, systems and operations using next-generation technologies while lowering our cost structure; the inability to drive a positive customer experience; the failure to attract, develop and retain a diverse and talented team capable of furthering our strategic imperatives; labour disruptions and shortages; the failure to maintain operational networks; service interruptions or outages due to legacy infrastructure and the possibility of instability as we transition towards converged wireline and wireless networks; the failure by us, or by other telecommunications carriers on which we rely to provide services, to complete planned and sufficient testing, maintenance, replacement or upgrade of our or their networks, equipment and other facilities, which could disrupt our operations including through network failures; the risk that we may need to incur significant unplanned capital expenditures to provide additional capacity and reduce network congestion; the complexity of our operations; the failure to implement or maintain highly effective processes and information technology (IT) systems; events affecting the functionality of, and our ability to protect, test, maintain, replace and upgrade, our networks, IT systems, equipment and other facilities; in-orbit and other operational risks to which the satellites used to provide our satellite TV services are subject; our dependence on third-party suppliers, outsourcers, and consultants to provide an uninterrupted supply of the products and services we need; the failure of our vendor selection, governance and oversight processes, including our management of supplier risk in the areas of security, data governance and responsible procurement; the quality of our products and services and the extent to which they may be subject to defects or fail to comply with applicable government regulations and standards; the inability to access adequate sources of capital and generate sufficient cash flows from operating activities to meet our cash requirements, fund capital expenditures and provide for planned growth; uncertainty as to whether dividends will be declared by BCE's board of directors or whether the dividend on common shares will be increased; the inability to manage various credit, liquidity and market risks; new or higher taxes due to new tax laws or changes thereto or in the interpretation thereof, and the inability to predict the outcome of government audits; the failure to reduce costs, as well as unexpected increases in costs, and the inability to generate anticipated benefits from acquisitions and corporate restructurings; the failure to evolve practices to effectively monitor and control fraudulent activities; pension obligation volatility and increased contributions to post-employment benefit plans; unfavourable resolution of legal proceedings; the failure to develop and implement strong corporate governance practices and compliance frameworks and to comply with legal and regulatory obligations; the failure to recognize and adequately respond to climate change and other environmental concerns and expectations; pandemics, epidemics and other health risks, including health concerns about radio frequency emissions from wireless communications devices and equipment; the inability to adequately
