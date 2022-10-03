BCE on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

BCE Inc. (BCE) is currently at $43.86, up $1.92 or 4.58%

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 31, 2020, when it rose 4.85%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 15.72% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2018, when it fell 17.66%

--Down 25.69% from its all-time closing high of $59.02 on April 20, 2022

--Down 12.52% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2021), when it closed at $50.14

--Up 4.58% from its 52-week closing low of $41.94 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as high as $44.04

--Up 5.01% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 5.12%

