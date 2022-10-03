Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. BCE Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCE   CA05534B7604

BCE INC.

(BCE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:24 2022-10-03 pm EDT
60.11 CAD   +3.78%
09/29National Bank Previews BCE's Q3 Results, Cuts Target to $68
MT
09/20Bell awarded Canada's fastest mobile network by PCMag for third consecutive year
AQ
09/20Bell Fibe Gigabit 8.0 with North America's fastest Internet speeds now available in Toronto
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

BCE on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

10/03/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
BCE Inc. (BCE) is currently at $43.86, up $1.92 or 4.58%


--On pace for largest percent increase since March 31, 2020, when it rose 4.85%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 15.72% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2018, when it fell 17.66%

--Down 25.69% from its all-time closing high of $59.02 on April 20, 2022

--Down 12.52% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2021), when it closed at $50.14

--Down 25.69% from its 52-week closing high of $59.02 on April 20, 2022

--Up 4.58% from its 52-week closing low of $41.94 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as high as $44.04

--Up 5.01% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 5.12%


All data as of 12:09:26 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1228ET

Financials
Sales 2022 24 113 M 17 563 M 17 563 M
Net income 2022 2 910 M 2 120 M 2 120 M
Net Debt 2022 30 551 M 22 252 M 22 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 6,35%
Capitalization 52 819 M 38 471 M 38 471 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 49 781
Free-Float 85,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 57,92 CAD
Average target price 68,35 CAD
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Managers and Directors
Mirko Bibic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon Melbourne Nixon Chairman
Stephen Howe Chief Technology and Information Officer
Jackie Foo Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BCE INC.-11.99%38 471
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-26.92%159 463
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.62%135 798
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.00%93 097
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.31%85 281
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.31%55 305