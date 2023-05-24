Bell Canada Launches First Sustainability-Linked Derivatives

By Robb M. Stewart

Bell Canada unveiled Wednesday its first sustainability-linked derivatives, which introduce a pricing adjustment that increases their cost based on the Canadian communications company's performance toward its target of reducing its operations' greenhouse gas emissions.

The derivatives are part of Bell's efforts to integrate sustainability within its financial performance and follows the company's first 500 million Canadian dollars ($370.3 million) sustainability bond offering in May 2021 and the conversion of C$3.5 billion committed credit facilities to a sustainability-linked loan last November.

Bell, which is wholly owned by BCE, said the derivatives will be based on its target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 58% by 2030 from a 2020 base, tying performance with financial costs. The performance target will be measured as of 2030 and a limited assurance review of Bell's targets will be performed by an independent third party, it said.

