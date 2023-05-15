Bell expands pure fibre Internet access to the Town of Iroquois Falls

High-speed Internet services will reach over 1,500 additional homes and businesses in Iroquois Falls

Iroquois Falls, ON, May 15, 2023 - Bell today announced the expansion of pure fibre Internet service to homes and businesses in the Town of Iroquois Falls in partnership with the Governments of Canada and Ontario. Part of Bell's capital expenditures for investment in next-generation network infrastructure, the expansion program will bring all-fibre broadband access to approximately 1,800 additional locations in Iroquois Falls by 2025.

This broadband expansion program will provide fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections with gigabit speeds and access to Bell services such as Fibe TV.

"We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury in this day and age-it's a necessity. Having fast, reliable Internet helps rural Canadians by levelling the playing field to access essential services like health care and education, participate in the digital economy, or simply connect with loved ones. Our government will continue to work side by side with our partners to achieve our connectivity targets and ensure every Canadian, no matter where they live, has access to high-speed Internet."

- The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Our government recognizes how critical access to high-speed internet is for people across Ontario. That is why we have made it a priority to bring reliable high-speed internet access to every community by the end of 2025. By expanding access to homes and businesses in the Town of Iroquois Falls, we are ensuring that these residents have improved access to health services and will be able to learn and work online, participate in the agriculture sector, and connect with their loved ones."

- The Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"This investment will enable excellent connectivity for our residents and existing business while attracting new business and industry. It fosters innovation and promotes entrepreneurship while facilitating positive sustainable growth."

- Tory Delaurier, Mayor, Town of Iroquois Falls

"We are proud to partner with the Governments of Canada and Ontario to bring our pure fibre connection to over 1,800 households and businesses in the Town of Iroquois Falls. Fast and reliable Internet connections are needed more than ever to keep people connected. Through our investments in world-class broadband networks, Bell is advancing our long-standing purpose to connect Canadians in communities throughout the country and across our footprint."

- Bruce Furlong, SVP Network, Bell

