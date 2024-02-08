BCE Inc. is a Canada-based communications company. The Company provides wireless and fiber networks. The Company operates through one segment: Bell Communication and Technology Services (Bell CTS). Bell CTS segment provides a range of communication products and services to consumers, businesses and government customers across Canada. Its wireless products and services include mobile data and voice plans and devices and are available nationally. Its wireline products and services comprise data (including Internet access, Internet protocol television (IPTV), cloud-based services and business solutions), voice, and other communication services and products, which are available to its residential, small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises customers primarily in Ontario, Quebec, the Atlantic provinces and Manitoba. This segment includes its wholesale business, which buys and sells local telephone, long-distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services