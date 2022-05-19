Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. BCE Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCE   CA05534B7604

BCE INC.

(BCE)
  Report
05/19 01:19:01 pm EDT
67.30 CAD   -1.49%
Exclusive-Bell, Telus lobby Canada to stop sale of Shaw's wireless business to Quebecor -sources

05/19/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Shaw Communications logo is seen at their office in Calgary

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian federal government and competition bureau should block Quebecor from buying Shaw Communications' wireless business, telecom operators Bell Inc and Telus said in separate letters to the government and the agency, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Selling Shaw's wireless business to Quebecor had been seen as a way to resolve anti-trust issues posed by Rogers Communications' proposed C$20 billion ($15.6 billion) purchase of Shaw. But in their letters, Bell and Telus have objected the sale on the grounds that Quebecor has a history of not using government resources such as spectrum that it has obtained.

The companies say this defeats the purpose of competition, which the government is trying to achieve through this sale of Freedom Mobile, the sources added.

Last week, a federal government source told Reuters that Montreal-based Quebecor Inc is a credible buyer for the Freedom Mobile unit. A sale of the unit to a credible bidder is seen critical to help Rogers' clinch its bid for Shaw. Canada's antitrust agency has blocked Rogers' deal to buy Calgary-based Shaw on the grounds it would reduce competition in the wireless industry, in a country that already has some of the world's highest wireless rates.. It also rejected the prospective buyers presented by Rogers-Shaw to sell Freedom mobile on the grounds that the buyers will not be competitive.

Bell, Telus, the competition bureau declined to comment. Canada's Industry Ministry had no immediate comments. Quebecor was not available for an immediate comment.

Apart from the bureau, the deal requires approval from the telecommunications commission, Canada's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

The sources declined to be identified as the matter is not public.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal and David Ljunggren; Additional reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Denny Thomas and David Gregorio)

By Divya Rajagopal and David Ljunggren


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BCE INC. -1.52% 67.3 Delayed Quote.3.81%
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA -0.64% 18.6 Real-time Quote.-0.73%
QUEBECOR INC. 4.13% 30.25 Delayed Quote.0.38%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. -0.99% 64.32 Delayed Quote.8.60%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.68% 35.64 Delayed Quote.-7.87%
TELUS CORPORATION -1.82% 30.81 Delayed Quote.5.24%
Financials
Sales 2022 24 145 M 18 848 M 18 848 M
Net income 2022 3 070 M 2 397 M 2 397 M
Net Debt 2022 30 911 M 24 130 M 24 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 5,38%
Capitalization 62 300 M 48 472 M 48 634 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
EV / Sales 2023 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 49 781
Free-Float 84,9%
Managers and Directors
Mirko Bibic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon Melbourne Nixon Chairman
Stephen Howe Chief Technology Officer
Michael Cole Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BCE INC.3.81%48 472
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.81%205 321
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.39%143 153
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.37%107 350
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.04%94 440
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-27.99%75 461