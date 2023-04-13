New province-wide radio system improves communications for emergency responders

April 13, 2023 - The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have begun using the new province-wide radio system on the Avalon Peninsula. This system will improve the way emergency responders and government - such as the RNC, RCMP, firefighters, paramedics and other public service providers - communicate with each other during emergencies.

In the coming months, paramedics and ambulance dispatchers on the Avalon Peninsula will also begin using the system. The Provincial Government is working with Bell to install and support the system across Newfoundland and Labrador. Infrastructure improvements and developments are ongoing, and are expected to be complete in mid-2024 when public safety service providers across the entire province will begin to migrate to the new network.

The Honourable John Hogan, KC, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General, and the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, joined RNC Chief Pat Roche, Chief Superintendent Pat Cahill, Criminal Operations Officer, RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador, and Gary Semplonius, Senior Vice President of Sales, Bell Business Markets, today at the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre to mark the milestone.

The interoperable communications system for all emergency responders in the province is part of the Atlantic Network supporting all four provinces. This network allows for immediate interprovincial support during emergencies and natural disasters, without having to reconfigure radios or dispatch.

The Provincial Government is investing over $181 million over 12 years to support the province-wide radio system, including $21 million in Budget 2023.

Quotes

"This is a vital piece of infrastructure that will ensure Newfoundland and Labrador not only has a radio system for first responders that is effective and efficient, but one that that keeps residents and service providers safe. This system allows communication among emergency services in this province, and allows us to work with first responders throughout Atlantic Canada during an emergency."

- Honourable John Hogan, KC

Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General

"The new province-wide radio system will improve the way first responders communicate with each other during emergencies and will lead to better response times. We look forward to when first responders throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, especially in rural regions, begin using this system in the future."

- Honourable Elvis Loveless

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"A consistent and reliable method of communication is vital to safe and effective police operations. With the improvements to the radio systems being implemented across the province, our officers can be confident that they have this essential tool to support them as they provide our communities with the highest standard of police service. The ability to open prompt communication with appropriate emergency services and partner agencies will promote an efficient response to the community, and enhance the workplace experience of RNC employees."

- Chief Patrick R. Roche

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary

"Reliable radio coverage to support police operations is critical to both the safety of the public and our officers. This new radio system provides that reliability, as well as interoperability with other first responder agencies not just in Newfoundland and Labrador but throughout Atlantic Canada. It's a significant advancement that is welcomed by the RCMP and our employees."

- Chief Superintendent Pat Cahill

Criminal Operations Officer, RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador

"We are proud to partner with the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador to provide the region with a reliable public safety radio network that will enable first responders across the province to communicate with each other. This advanced radio network will also allow all four Atlantic provinces to communicate with one another immediately during an emergency, the first of its kind in North America."

- Gary Semplonius

Senior Vice President of Sales, Bell Business Markets

-30-

Learn more

Provincial Government to Modernize Public Safety Radio System

Follow us on Twitter: @GovNL, @TI_GovNL and @JPS_GovNL

Media contacts

Lesley Clarke

Justice and Public Safety

709-729-2634, 709-699-2910

lesleyclarke@gov.nl.ca

Kathryn Summers

Transportation and Infrastructure

709-729-1758, 709-699-6147

kathrynsummers@gov.nl.ca

Cst. James Cadigan

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary

709-729-8658

media@rnc.gov.nl.ca

Corporal Jolene Garland

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

709-772-6170

rcmp.nl.media-medias.tnl.grc@rcmp-grc.gc.ca