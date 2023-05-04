Q1 2023 Press release

a This news release contains forward-looking statements. For a description of the related risk factors and assumptions, please see the section entitled "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release. The information contained in this news release is unaudited. BCE reports first quarter 2023 results Consolidated revenue up 3.5%, while adjusted EBITDA 1 declined 1.8% reflecting one- time retroactive media revenue adjustment in Q1 2022 and higher operating costs, including inflationary cost pressures and higher TV programming costs

Net earnings of $788 million, down 15.6%, with net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $725 million, or $0.79 per common share, down 17.7%; adjusted net earnings 1 of $772 million generated adjusted EPS 1 of $0.85, down 4.5%

Cash flows from operating activities down 27.3% to $1,247 million; free cash flow 1 decreased to $85 million on timing of capital expenditures and working capital

Wireless operating momentum continues: 43,289 mobile phone postpaid net subscriber activations, 2 up 26.5%; 70,742 mobile connected device net activations, up 44.7%; low postpaid churn rate 2 of 0.90%; eighth consecutive quarter of mobile phone blended ARPU 3 growth, up 0.9%, contributed to 5.4% higher wireless service revenue

up 26.5%; 70,742 mobile connected device net activations, up 44.7%; low postpaid churn rate of 0.90%; eighth consecutive quarter of mobile phone blended ARPU growth, up 0.9%, contributed to 5.4% higher wireless service revenue Retail Internet net activations up 4.8% to 27,274; 47,757 new net fibre customer activations, up 24.2%, drove strong 10% consumer Internet revenue growth

Bell Media digital revenue 4 up 2%; total media revenue and adjusted EBITDA down due to one-time retroactive subscriber revenue adjustment in Q1 2022

up 2%; total media revenue and adjusted EBITDA down due to one-time retroactive subscriber revenue adjustment in Q1 2022 Reconfirming all 2023 financial guidance targets MONTRÉAL, May 4, 2023 - BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE) today reported results for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023. "Bell has delivered a solid start to the year with results that were on plan and that reflect our consistently strong execution," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada. "Our strategy to build the best networks and our compelling products and services are clearly resonating with customers, as is our customer-first approach. I'm particularly proud of the gains we've made to champion customer experience as evidenced in the 2022-23 CCTS mid-year report. Bell was the only national service provider to experience a decrease in complaints during a period when complaints were up 12% year-over-year across the industry. Overall, our performance in wireless and Internet helped to drive strong 3.5% consolidated revenue growth, offsetting the impacts of an advertising slowdown within our Bell Media segment. Our mobile phone postpaid net subscriber activations were up 26.5%, with 5.4% higher wireless service revenue. We also added nearly 48,000 new FTTH customers in Q1, up 24% over last year, with consumer Internet revenue up 10%. In line with our broadband network buildout plan, we invested close to $1.1 billion in capital expenditures in Q1, and remain on pace to expand our fibre footprint by 650,000 locations and cover 85% of the population with our 5G service by the end of 2023. While we're currently experiencing an uncertain economic environment amid headwinds, inflationary cost pressures and regulatory uncertainty, we remain committed to our corporate purpose to advance how 1/17

Canadians connect with each other and the world. As we look ahead to the remainder of 2023, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering results with consistent, strong execution." ______________________ Adjusted EBITDA is a total of segments measure, adjusted net earnings and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section in this news release for more information on these measures. Refer to the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) section in this news release for more information on churn and subscriber (or customer) units. Effective Q1 2023, as a result of the segment reporting changes impacting intersegment eliminations, ARPU has been updated and is defined as Bell CTS wireless external services revenues (previously wireless operating service revenues) divided by the average mobile phone subscriber base for the specified period, expressed as a dollar unit per month. Refer to the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) section in this news release for more information on blended ARPU. Digital revenues are comprised of advertising revenue from digital platforms including web sites, mobile apps, connected TV apps and out-of-home (OOH) digital assets/platforms, as well as advertising procured through Bell digital buying platforms and subscription revenue from direct-to-consumer services and Video on Demand services. KEY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS Champion customer experience In the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) 2022-23 mid-yearreport, Bell was the only national service provider to experience a decrease in complaints during a period when complaints were up 12% year-over-year across the industry. Bell experienced a 6% reduction in complaints, reducing its overall share of complaints to less than 15%. Overall, Bell's share of complaints have decreased by 16% year over year, and an impressive 55% since the 2017-2018mid-year report was published. Bell won a Webby award5 for its MyBell app, recognized by both a panel of expert judges and the voting public. The app was judged among 14,000 applicants across criteria including user experience, design, innovation and overall usability. Bell additionally introduced a new Wi-Fi checkup feature for the app, which is now available for customers in Ontario and Québec. Building the best networks Bell, in partnership with the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, is expanding the province's public safety radio network, improving communications for first responders throughout the region and enabling inter-operable communications throughout the Atlantic provinces, the first such inter-provincial public safety network in North America. In Manitoba, Bell is expanding fibre Internet to six rural communities, reaching an additional 7,500 locations starting this summer, and is expanding its 5G+ wireless service in Winnipeg. Bell is also expanding fibre Internet access to homes and businesses in the Ontario communities of Leamington, Lincoln, and Essex Centre and Harrow. Bell continued to work closely with governments on projects to bring broadband access to remote and other hard to serve areas, including in Northern Ontario, and in Newfoundland and Labradorwith the Universal Broadband Fund. Accelerate cloud strategy for Canadian businesses Bell has completed the sale of its 63% majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studiosto focus on its core services for residential and business customers. The cash proceeds from the sale will help accelerate Bell's core growth strategy, including the acquisition of FX Innovation, a Montréal-based IT services and consulting company providing business clients with cloud- focused managed and professional services and workflow automation solutions. The acquisition is the latest building block in positioning Bell as a tech services leader for its enterprise customers, and is expected to close in late Q2 - early Q3, 2023, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals. In addition, Bell introduced two new cloud-nativeapplication protection platform (CNAPP)cybersecurity solutions with Palo Alto Networks, Cloud Security Posture Assessment (CSPA) and Cloud Security Posture Protection (CSPP), to help businesses identify threats to enterprise 2/17

BCE RESULTS Financial Highlights ($ millions except per share amounts) (unaudited) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 % change BCE Operating revenues 6,054 5,850 3.5% Net earnings 788 934 (15.6%) Net earnings attributable to common shareholders 725 877 (17.3%) Adjusted net earnings 772 811 (4.8%) Adjusted EBITDA 2,538 2,584 (1.8%) Net earnings per common share (EPS) 0.79 0.96 (17.7%) Adjusted EPS 0.85 0.89 (4.5%) Cash flows from operating activities 1,247 1,716 (27.3%) Capital expenditures (1,086) (959) (13.2%) Free cash flow 85 716 (88.1%) "A positive start to the year with Q1 operating metrics and financial results that were delivered on budget and, in fact, slightly ahead of plan in some instances. BCE revenue grew a strong 3.5%, despite an economic environment that continues to impact media advertising and our business markets sector. However, adjusted EBITDA declined 1.8%. This result was expected given the favourable one-time retroactive revenue adjustment at Bell Media last year, ongoing inflationary impacts, and other near-term cost pressures, all of which were built into our 2023 financial plan," said Glen LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer of BCE and Bell Canada. "BCE's fundamentals and competitive position remain as strong as ever. With financial results that were right on our internal plan for Q1, together with continued operating momentum across the business, our consistent proven execution in a competitive marketplace as well as substantial annual free cash flow generation that is reliable and well protected from economic uncertainty, I am reconfirming all our financial guidance targets for 2023." BCE operating revenue increased 3.5% over Q1 2022 to $6,054 million. This was the result of 0.9% higher service revenue of $5,222 million and a 23.6% increase in product revenue to $832 million, driven by growth at Bell Communication and Technology Services (Bell CTS), partly offset by a year-over-year decline at Bell Media.

Net earnings decreased 15.6% to $788 million and net earnings attributable to common shareholders totalled $725 million, or $0.79 per share, down 17.3% and 17.7% respectively. The year-over-year declines were due to increased interest expense, higher depreciation and amortization expense, lower adjusted EBITDA, higher severance, acquisition and other costs and higher asset impairment charges related to office spaces we ceased using as part of our real estate optimization strategy due to Bell's hybrid work policy. These factors were partly offset by lower income taxes and higher other income which included gains from the sale of land related to our real estate optimization strategy. Adjusted net earnings were down 4.8% to $772 million, resulting in a 4.5% decrease in adjusted EPS to $0.85.

year-over-year declines were due to increased interest expense, higher depreciation and amortization expense, lower adjusted EBITDA, higher severance, acquisition and other costs and higher asset impairment charges related to office spaces we ceased using as part of our real estate optimization strategy due to Bell's hybrid work policy. These factors were partly offset by lower income taxes and higher other income which included gains from the sale of land related to our real estate optimization strategy. Adjusted net earnings were down 4.8% to $772 million, resulting in a 4.5% decrease in adjusted EPS to $0.85. Adjusted EBITDA was down 1.8% to $2,538 million, reflecting a 36.5% decrease at Bell Media, partly offset by a 1.3% increase at Bell CTS. BCE's consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin 13 declined 2.3 percentage points to 41.9% from 44.2% in Q1 2022, due to lower year-over-year media revenue attributable mainly to a favourable one-time retroactive 4/17