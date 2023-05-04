Q1 2023 Shareholder report 05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields connectivity environment security network service technology education Better growth workplace communities mental health content world value investments opportunities Q1 2023 FIRST QUARTER SHAREHOLDER REPORT MAY 3, 2023 Table of contents Table of contents Management's discussion and analysis Overview Financial highlights Key corporate and business developments Assumptions Consolidated financial analysis BCE consolidated income statements Customer connections Operating revenues Operating costs Net earnings Adjusted EBITDA Severance, acquisition and other costs Depreciation and amortization Finance costs Impairment of assets Other income Income taxes Net earnings attributable to common shareholders and EPS Business segment analysis Bell CTS Bell Media Financial and capital management Net debt Outstanding share data Cash flows Post-employment benefit plans Financial risk management Credit ratings Liquidity Quarterly financial information Regulatory environment Competitive environment Accounting policies 9 Non-GAAP financial measures, other financial measures and key performance indicators (KPIs) Non-GAAP financial measures Non-GAAP ratios Total of segments measures Capital management measures Supplementary financial measures KPIs 10 Controls and procedures Consolidated financial statements Consolidated income statements Consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of financial position Consolidated statements of changes in equity Consolidated statements of cash flows Notes to consolidated financial statements Note 1 Corporate information Note 2 Basis of presentation and significant accounting policies Note 3 Segmented information Note 4 Business acquisition Note 5 Operating costs Note 6 Severance, acquisition and other costs Note 7 Impairment of assets Note 8 Other income Note 9 Earnings per share Note 10 Assets held for sale Note 11 Debt Note 12 Post-employment benefit plans Note 13 Financial assets and liabilities Note 14 Share capital Note 15 Share-based payments Note 16 Commitments 1 3 3 5 6 7 7 8 9 9 10 10 10 11 11 11 11 11 11 12 12 18 20 20 20 21 23 23 25 25 26 27 29 30 31 31 34 34 35 35 36 37 38 38 39 40 41 42 43 43 43 44 45 46 46 47 47 47 48 48 48 49 51 51 51 Management's discussion and analysis In this management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), we, us, our, BCE and the company mean, as the context may require, either BCE Inc. or, collectively, BCE Inc., Bell Canada, their subsidiaries, joint arrangements and associates. Bell means, as the context may require, either Bell Canada or, collectively, Bell Canada, its subsidiaries, joint arrangements and associates. All amounts in this MD&A are in millions of Canadian dollars, except where noted. Please refer to section 9, Non-GAAPfinancial measures, other financial measures and key performance indicators (KPIs) for a list of defined non-GAAP financial measures, other financial measures and KPIs. Please refer to BCE's unaudited consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2023 Financial Statements) when reading this MD&A. We also encourage you to read BCE's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 dated March 2, 2023 (BCE 2022 Annual MD&A). In preparing this MD&A, we have taken into account information available to us up to May 3, 2023, the date of this MD&A, unless otherwise stated. You will find additional information relating to BCE, including BCE's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 dated March 2, 2023 (BCE 2022 AIF) and recent financial reports, including the BCE 2022 Annual MD&A, on BCE's website at BCE.ca, on SEDAR at sedar.com and on EDGAR at sec.gov. Documents and other information contained in BCE's website or in any other site referred to in BCE's website or in this MD&A are not part of this MD&A and are not incorporated by reference herein. This MD&A comments on our business operations, performance, financial position and other matters for the three months (Q1) ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. Caution regarding forward-looking statements This MD&A and, in particular, but without limitation, section 1.2, Key corporate and business developments, the section and sub-sections entitled Assumptions, section 3.1, Bell CTS - Key business developments and section 4.7, Liquidity, contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to BCE's 2023 annualized common share dividend, BCE's anticipated capital expenditures, network deployment plans and the benefits expected to result therefrom, the expectation that our available liquidity, 2023 estimated cash flows from operations and capital markets financing will permit us to meet our cash requirements in 2023, the proposed acquisition of FX Innovation and the benefits expected to result therefrom, our environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives, BCE's business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that do not refer to historical facts. A statement we make is forward-looking when it uses what we know and expect today to make a statement about the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, project, strategy, target, and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive and will. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States (U.S.) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Unless otherwise indicated by us, forward-looking statements in this MD&A describe our expectations as at May 3, 2023 and, accordingly, are subject to change after that date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and that our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities may not be achieved. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented in this MD&A for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook as well as our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned, however, that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We have made certain economic, market, operational and other assumptions in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A and, in particular, but without limitation, the forward-looking statements contained in the previously mentioned sections of this MD&A. These assumptions include, without limitation, the assumptions described in the section and sub-sections of this MD&A entitled Assumptions, which section and sub-sections are incorporated by reference in this cautionary statement. Subject to various factors including, without limitation, the future impacts of general economic conditions and of geopolitical events, which are difficult to predict, we believe that our assumptions were reasonable at May 3, 2023. If our assumptions turn out to be inaccurate, our actual results could be materially different from what we expect. Important risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the previously-mentionedforward-looking statements and other forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A, include, but are not limited to: the negative effect of adverse economic conditions, including a potential recession, and related inflationary cost pressures, higher interest rates and financial and capital market volatility; the negative effect of adverse conditions associated with geopolitical events and the COVID-19 pandemic; a declining level of business and consumer spending, and the resulting negative impact on the demand for, and prices of, our products and services; regulatory initiatives, proceedings and decisions, government consultations and government positions that affect us and influence our business including, without limitation, concerning mandatory access to networks, spectrum auctions, the imposition of consumer-related codes of conduct, approval of acquisitions, broadcast and spectrum licensing, foreign ownership requirements, privacy and cybersecurity obligations and control of copyright piracy; the inability to implement enhanced compliance frameworks and to comply with legal and regulatory obligations; unfavourable resolution of legal proceedings; the intensity of competitive activity and the failure to effectively respond to evolving competitive dynamics; the level of technological substitution and the presence of alternative service providers contributing to disruptions and disintermediation in each of our business segments; changing customer behaviour and the expansion of cloud-based,over-the-top (OTT) and other alternative solutions; advertising market pressures from economic conditions, fragmentation and non-traditional/global digital services; rising content costs and challenges in our ability to acquire or develop key content; higher Canadian smartphone penetration and reduced or slower immigration flow; the inability to protect our physical and non-physical assets from events such as information security attacks, unauthorized access or entry, fire and natural disasters; the failure to implement effective data governance; the failure to evolve and transform our networks, systems and operations using next-generation technologies while lowering our cost structure; the inability to drive a positive customer experience; the failure to attract, develop and retain a diverse and talented team capable of furthering our strategic imperatives; the MD&A 1 MD&A failure to adequately manage health and safety concerns; labour disruptions and shortages; the failure to maintain operational networks; the risk that we may need to incur significant capital expenditures to provide additional capacity and reduce network congestion; the inability to maintain service consistency due to network failures or slowdowns, the failure of other infrastructure, or disruptions in the delivery of services; service interruptions or outages due to legacy infrastructure and the possibility of instability as we transition towards converged wireline and wireless networks and newer technologies; the failure by us, or by other telecommunications carriers on which we rely to provide services, to complete planned and sufficient testing, maintenance, replacement or upgrade of our or their networks, equipment and other facilities, which could disrupt our operations including through network or other infrastructure failures; events affecting the functionality of, and our ability to protect, test, maintain, replace and upgrade, our networks, information technology (IT) systems, equipment and other facilities; the complexity of our operations; the failure to implement or maintain highly effective processes and IT systems; in-orbit and other operational risks to which the satellites used to provide our satellite television (TV) services are subject; our dependence on third-party suppliers, outsourcers, and consultants to provide an uninterrupted supply of the products and services we need; the failure of our vendor selection, governance and oversight processes, including our management of supplier risk in the areas of security, data governance and responsible procurement; the quality of our products and services and the extent to which they may be subject to defects or fail to comply with applicable government regulations and standards; reputational risks and the inability to meaningfully integrate ESG considerations into our business strategy and operations; the failure to take appropriate actions to adapt to current and emerging environmental impacts, including climate change; pandemics, epidemics and other health risks, including health concerns about radio frequency emissions from wireless communications devices and equipment; the inability to adequately manage social issues; the failure to develop and implement strong corporate governance practices; various internal and external factors could challenge our ability to achieve our ESG targets including, without limitation, those related to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; the inability to access adequate sources of capital and generate sufficient cash flows from operating activities to meet our cash requirements, fund capital expenditures and provide for planned growth; uncertainty as to whether dividends will be declared by BCE's board of directors or whether the dividend on common shares will be increased; the inability to manage various credit, liquidity and market risks; the failure to reduce costs, as well as unexpected increases in costs; the failure to evolve practices to effectively monitor and control fraudulent activities; new or higher taxes due to new tax laws or changes thereto or in the interpretation thereof, and the inability to predict the outcome of government audits; the impact on our financial statements and estimates from a number of factors; and pension obligation volatility and increased contributions to post-employment benefit plans. We caution that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and other factors could also materially adversely affect us. Please see section 9, Business risks of the BCE 2022 Annual MD&A for a more complete description of the above-mentioned and other risks, which section, and the other sections of the BCE 2022 Annual MD&A referred to therein, are incorporated by reference in this cautionary statement. Please also see section 6, Regulatory environment in this MD&A for an update to the regulatory initiatives and proceedings described in the BCE 2022 Annual MD&A, which section 6 is incorporated by reference in this cautionary statement. Please also see section 7, Competitive environment in this MD&A for an update to the risk factors relating to our competitive environment described in the BCE 2022 Annual MD&A, which section 7 is incorporated by reference in this cautionary statement. Any of those risks could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements set out in this MD&A. Except for the updates set out in section 6, Regulatory environment and in section 7, Competitive environment in this MD&A, the risks described in the BCE 2022 Annual MD&A remain substantially unchanged. Forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A for periods beyond 2023 involve longer-term assumptions and estimates than forward-looking statements for 2023 and are consequently subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements for periods beyond 2023 further assume, unless otherwise indicated, that the risks described above and in section 9, Business risks of the BCE 2022 Annual MD&A will remain substantially unchanged during such periods, except for an assumed improvement in the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic in future years. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, financial results or reputation. We regularly consider potential acquisitions, dispositions, mergers, business combinations, investments, monetizations, joint ventures and other transactions, some of which may be significant. Except as otherwise indicated by us, forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any such transactions or of special items that may be announced or that may occur after May 3, 2023. The financial impact of these transactions and special items can be complex and depends on facts particular to each of them. We therefore cannot describe the expected impact in a meaningful way, or in the same way we present known risks affecting our business. 2 BCE Inc. 2023 First Quarter Shareholder Report 1 Overview In 2022, we began modifying our internal and external reporting processes to align with organizational changes that were made to reflect an increasing strategic focus on multiproduct sales, the continually increasing technological convergence of our wireless and wireline telecommunications infrastructure and operations driven by the deployment of our Fifth Generation (5G) and fibre networks, and our digital transformation. These factors have made it increasingly difficult to distinguish between our wireless and wireline operations and resulted in changes in Q1 2023 to the financial information that is regularly provided to our chief operating decision maker to measure performance and allocate resources. Effective with our Q1 2023 results, our previous Bell Wireless and Bell Wireline operating segments were combined to form a single reporting segment called Bell Communication and Technology Services (Bell CTS). Bell Media remains a distinct reportable segment and is unaffected. Our results are therefore reported in two segments: Bell CTS and Bell Media. As a result of our reporting changes, prior periods have been restated for comparative purposes. 1.1 Financial highlights BCE Q1 2023 selected quarterly information Operating revenues Net earnings $6,054 $788 million million +3.5% vs. Q1 2022 (15.6%) vs. Q1 2022 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $2,538 million (1.8%) vs. Q1 2022 1 MD&A Overview Net earnings attributable Adjusted net earnings (1) to common shareholders $725 $772 million million (17.3%) vs. Q1 2022 (4.8%) vs. Q1 2022 BCE customer connections Total mobile phones (2) Retail high-speed Internet (3) (4) +4.3% +8.2% 9.9 million subscribers 4.3 million subscribers at March 31, 2023 at March 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities $1,247 million (27.3%) vs. Q1 2022 Retail TV (4) +0.1% 2.7 million subscribers at March 31, 2023 Free cash flow (1) $85 million (88.1%) vs. Q1 2022 Retail residential network access services (NAS) lines (4) (5.1%) 2.1 million subscribers at March 31, 2023 (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a total of segments measure, and adjusted net earnings and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See section 9.3, Total of segments measures and section 9.1, Non-GAAPfinancial measures in this MD&A for more information on these measures. In Q1 2023, we adjusted our mobile phone postpaid subscriber base to remove older non-revenue generating business subscribers of 73,229. In Q1 2023, subsequent to a review of customer account records, our retail high-speed Internet subscriber base was reduced by 7,347 subscribers. In Q4 2022, as a result of the acquisition of Distributel Communications Limited (Distributel), our retail high-speed Internet, retail IPTV and retail residential NAS lines subscriber bases increased by 128,065, 2,315 and 64,498 subscribers, respectively. 3 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer BCE Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 11:22:13 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about BCE INC. 07:26a Q1 Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:23a Q1 2023 Press release PU 07:23a Q1 2023 Shareholder report PU 07:23a Q1 2023 Supplementary information PU 07:06a BCE's Glen LeBlanc to retire as CFO; Curtis Millen named to the position effective Sept.. AQ 07:05a BCE Inc Agrees to Acquire FX Innovation DJ 06:31a Bell to acquire cloud-services leader FX Innovation to accelerate the digital transform.. AQ 05/03 Air Canada, Bell Join Forces to Offer Connectivity to Air Canada Customers MT 05/03 BCE and Air Canada Brief: Bell and Air Canada Join Forces; Bell.. MT 04/25 BCE's Bell Expands 5G+ to Manitoba MT Analyst Recommendations on BCE INC. 03/28 National Bank Previews BCE's Q1 Performance, Maintains Rating MT 02/03 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform, $64 Target Price on BCE After "Mixed" Q4 MT 02/02 BCE Declines 2% After Q4 Results, CIBC Cites Pressure on Margins MT