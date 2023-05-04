Advanced search
    BCE   CA05534B7604

BCE INC.

(BCE)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-03 pm EDT
65.38 CAD   +0.03%
07:30aBCE reports Q1 profit down from year ago, revenue edges higher
AQ
07:26aQ1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:23aQ1 2023 Press release
PU
Q1 2023 Supplementary information

05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
Q1

Supplementary

Financial Information

First Quarter 2023

BCE Investor Relations

Thane Fotopoulos 514-870-4619thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

BCE (1) Consolidated Operational Data

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except share amounts) (unaudited)

Operating revenues

Service

Product

Total operating revenues

Operating costs

Adjusted EBITDA (A)

Adjusted EBITDA margin (B)(3)

Severance, acquisition and other costs

Depreciation

Amortization

Finance costs

Interest expense

Net return on post-employment benefit plans

Impairment of assets

Other income

Income taxes

Net earnings

Net earnings attributable to:

Common shareholders

Preferred shareholders

Non-controlling interest

Net earnings

Net earnings per common share - basic and diluted

Dividends per common share

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic (millions) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted (millions) Number of common shares outstanding (millions)

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders

Reconciling items:

Severance, acquisition and other costs

Net mark-to-market gains on derivatives used to economically hedge equity settled share-based compensation plans

Net gains on investments Early debt redemption costs Impairment of assets

Income taxes for the above reconciling items

Adjusted net earnings (A)

Adjusted EPS (A)

Q1

Q1

2023

2022

5,222

5,177

832 673

6,054 5,850

(3,516)

(3,266)

2,538

2,584

41.9%

44.2%

(49)

(13)

  1. (891)
  1. (260)
  1. (260)

27 18

  1. (2)

121 93

  1. (335)

788 934

725 877

46 34

17 23

788 934

$

0.79

$

0.96

  • 0.9675 $ 0.9200
    1. 910.1
    1. 910.8
    1. 911.8

725 877

49 13

  1. (75)
  • (37)
  • 18

34 2

  1. 13
    772 811

$

0.85

$

0.89

$ change % change

  1. 0.9%
  1. 23.6%
  1. 3.5%
  1. (7.7%)
  1. (1.8%)

(2.3) pts

  1. n.m.
  1. (3.0%)
  1. (8.8%)
  1. (32.3%)
    9 50.0%
  1. n.m.
  1. 30.1%
  1. 19.4%
  1. (15.6%)
  1. (17.3%)

12 35.3%

  1. (26.1%)
  1. (15.6%)

$ (0.17) (17.7%)

$ 0.0475

5.2%

  1. (17.3%)

36 n.m.

  1. 76.0%
  1. 100.0%
  1. (100.0%)
    32 n.m.
  1. n.m.
  1. (4.8%)
    $ (0.04) (4.5%)

n.m. : not meaningful

  1. Adjusted EBITDA is a total of segments measure, adjusted net earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure and adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP ratio. Refer to note 2.3, Total of segments measures, note 2.1, Non- financial measures and note 2.2, Non-GAAPratios in the Accompanying Notes to this report for more information on these measures.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by operating revenues.

BCE Supplementary Financial Information - First Quarter 2023 Page 2

BCE (1)

Consolidated Operational Data - Historical Trend

Q1 23

TOTAL

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except share amounts) (unaudited)

2022

Q4 22

Q3 22

Q2 22

Q1 22

Operating revenues

5,222

Service

20,956

5,353

5,193

5,233

5,177

Product

832

3,218

1,086

831

628

673

Total operating revenues

6,054

24,174

6,439

6,024

5,861

5,850

Operating costs

(3,516)

(13,975)

(4,002)

(3,436)

(3,271)

(3,266)

Adjusted EBITDA

2,538

10,199

2,437

2,588

2,590

2,584

Adjusted EBITDA margin

41.9%

42.2%

37.8%

43.0%

44.2%

44.2%

Severance, acquisition and other costs

(49)

(94)

(19)

(22)

(40)

(13)

Depreciation

(918)

(3,660)

(922)

(914)

(933)

(891)

Amortization

(283)

(1,063)

(270)

(267)

(266)

(260)

Finance costs

(344)

Interest expense

(1,146)

(319)

(298)

(269)

(260)

Net return on post-employment benefit plans

27

51

13

13

7

18

Impairment of assets

(34)

(279)

(150)

(21)

(106)

(2)

Other income (expense)

121

(115)

19

(130)

(97)

93

Income taxes

(270)

(967)

(222)

(178)

(232)

(335)

Net earnings

788

2,926

567

771

654

934

Net earnings attributable to:

725

Common shareholders

2,716

528

715

596

877

Preferred shareholders

46

152

44

39

35

34

Non-controlling interest

17

58

(5)

17

23

23

Net earnings

788

2,926

567

771

654

934

Net earnings per common share - basic and diluted

$

0.79

$

2.98

$

0.58

$

0.78

$

0.66

$

0.96

Dividends per common share

$

0.9675

$

3.6800

$

0.9200

$

0.9200

$

0.9200

$

0.9200

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic (millions)

912.1

911.5

912.0

911.9

911.9

910.1

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted (millions)

912.3

912.0

912.2

912.3

912.8

910.8

Number of common shares outstanding (millions)

912.2

912.0

912.0

911.9

911.9

911.8

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders

725

2,716

528

715

596

877

Reconciling items:

49

Severance, acquisition and other costs

94

19

22

40

13

Net mark-to-market (gains) losses on derivatives used to economically hedge

equity settled share-based compensation plans

(18)

53

(27)

74

81

(75)

Net equity losses on investments in associates and joint ventures

-

42

-

-

42

-

Net (gains) losses on investments

-

(24)

29

-

(16)

(37)

Early debt redemption costs

-

18

-

-

-

18

Impairment of assets

34

279

150

21

106

2

Income taxes for the above reconciling items

(18)

(117)

(37)

(31)

(62)

13

NCI for the above reconciling items

-

(4)

(8)

-

4

-

Adjusted net earnings

772

3,057

654

801

791

811

Adjusted EPS

$

0.85

$

3.35

$

0.71

$

0.88

$

0.87

$

0.89

BCE Supplementary Financial Information - First Quarter 2023 Page 3

BCE (1)

Segmented Data

Q1

Q1

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise indicated) (unaudited)

2023

2022

$ change

% change

Operating revenues

Bell Communication and Technology Services (Bell CTS)

5,367

5,116

251

4.9%

Bell Media

780

825

(45)

(5.5%)

Inter-segment eliminations

(93)

(91)

(2)

(2.2%)

Total

6,054

5,850

204

3.5%

Operating costs

Bell CTS

(2,961)

(2,740)

(221)

(8.1%)

Bell Media

(648)

(617)

(31)

(5.0%)

Inter-segment eliminations

93

91

2

2.2%

Total

(3,516)

(3,266)

(250)

(7.7%)

Adjusted EBITDA

Bell CTS

2,406

2,376

30

1.3%

Margin

44.8%

(1.6) pts

46.4%

Bell Media

132

208

(76)

(36.5%)

Margin

16.9%

25.2%

(8.3) pts

Total

2,538

2,584

(46)

(1.8%)

Margin

41.9%

44.2%

(2.3) pts

Capital expenditures

Bell CTS

1,052

936

(116)

(12.4%)

Capital intensity (A)(3)

19.6%

18.3%

(1.3) pts

Bell Media

34

23

(11)

(47.8%)

Capital intensity

4.4%

2.8%

(1.6) pts

Total

1,086

959

(127)

(13.2%)

Capital intensity

17.9%

16.4%

(1.5) pts

(A) Capital intensity is defined as capital expenditures divided by operating revenues.

BCE Supplementary Financial Information - First Quarter 2023 Page 4

BCE (1)

Segmented Data - Historical Trend

TOTAL

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise indicated) (unaudited)

Q1 23

2022

Q4 22

Q3 22

Q2 22

Q1 22

Operating revenues

Bell CTS

5,367

21,301

5,649

5,401

5,135

5,116

Bell Media

3,254

889

719

821

825

780

Inter-segment eliminations

(93)

(381)

(99)

(96)

(95)

(91)

Total

6,054

24,174

6,439

6,024

5,861

5,850

Operating costs

Bell CTS

(2,961)

(11,847)

(3,341)

(2,995)

(2,771)

(2,740)

Bell Media

(648)

(2,509)

(760)

(537)

(595)

(617)

Inter-segment eliminations

93

381

99

96

95

91

Total

(3,516)

(13,975)

(4,002)

(3,436)

(3,271)

(3,266)

Adjusted EBITDA

Bell CTS

2,406

9,454

2,308

2,406

2,364

2,376

44.8%

Margin

44.4%

40.9%

44.5%

46.0%

46.4%

Bell Media

132

745

129

182

226

208

Margin

16.9%

22.9%

14.5%

25.3%

27.5%

25.2%

Total

2,538

10,199

2,437

2,588

2,590

2,584

Margin

41.9%

42.2%

37.8%

43.0%

44.2%

44.2%

Capital expenditures

Bell CTS

1,052

4,971

1,559

1,286

1,190

936

Capital intensity

19.6%

23.3%

27.6%

23.8%

23.2%

18.3%

Bell Media

162

79

31

29

23

34

Capital intensity

4.4%

5.0%

8.9%

4.3%

3.5%

2.8%

Total

1,086

5,133

1,638

1,317

1,219

959

Capital intensity

17.9%

21.2%

25.4%

21.9%

20.8%

16.4%

BCE Supplementary Financial Information - First Quarter 2023 Page 5

Disclaimer

BCE Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 11:22:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
