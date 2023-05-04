Q1 2023 Supplementary information

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except share amounts) (unaudited)
Operating revenues
Service
Product
Total operating revenues
Operating costs
Adjusted EBITDA (A)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (B)(3)
Severance, acquisition and other costs
Depreciation
Amortization
Finance costs
Interest expense
Net return on post-employment benefit plans
Impairment of assets
Other income
Income taxes
Net earnings
Net earnings attributable to:
Common shareholders
Preferred shareholders
Non-controlling interest
Net earnings
Net earnings per common share - basic and diluted
Dividends per common share
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic (millions) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted (millions) Number of common shares outstanding (millions)
Adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
Reconciling items:
Severance, acquisition and other costs
Net mark-to-market gains on derivatives used to economically hedge equity settled share-based compensation plans
Net gains on investments Early debt redemption costs Impairment of assets
Income taxes for the above reconciling items
Adjusted net earnings (A)
Adjusted EPS (A)
Q1
Q1
2023
2022
5,222
5,177
832 673
6,054 5,850
(3,516)
(3,266)
2,538
2,584
41.9%
44.2%
(49)
(13)
(891)
(260)
(260)
27 18
(2)
121 93
(335)
788 934
725 877
46 34
17 23
788 934
$
0.79
$
0.96
0.9675 $ 0.9200
910.1
910.8
911.8
725 877
49 13
(75)
(37)
18
34 2
13
772 811
$
0.85
$
0.89
$ change % change
0.9%
23.6%
3.5%
(7.7%)
(1.8%)
(2.3) pts
n.m.
(3.0%)
(8.8%)
(32.3%)
9 50.0%
n.m.
30.1%
19.4%
(15.6%)
(17.3%)
12 35.3%
(26.1%)
(15.6%)
$ (0.17) (17.7%)
$ 0.0475
5.2%
(17.3%)
36 n.m.
76.0%
100.0%
(100.0%)
32 n.m.
n.m.
(4.8%)
$ (0.04) (4.5%)
n.m. : not meaningful
Adjusted EBITDA is a total of segments measure, adjusted net earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure and adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP ratio. Refer to note 2.3, Total of segments measures, note 2.1, Non- financial measures and note 2.2, Non-GAAPratios in the Accompanying Notes to this report for more information on these measures.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by operating revenues.
BCE (1)
Consolidated Operational Data - Historical Trend
Q1 23
TOTAL
(In millions of Canadian dollars, except share amounts) (unaudited)
2022
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Operating revenues
5,222
Service
20,956
5,353
5,193
5,233
5,177
Product
832
3,218
1,086
831
628
673
Total operating revenues
6,054
24,174
6,439
6,024
5,861
5,850
Operating costs
(3,516)
(13,975)
(4,002)
(3,436)
(3,271)
(3,266)
Adjusted EBITDA
2,538
10,199
2,437
2,588
2,590
2,584
Adjusted EBITDA margin
41.9%
42.2%
37.8%
43.0%
44.2%
44.2%
Severance, acquisition and other costs
(49)
(94)
(19)
(22)
(40)
(13)
Depreciation
(918)
(3,660)
(922)
(914)
(933)
(891)
Amortization
(283)
(1,063)
(270)
(267)
(266)
(260)
Finance costs
(344)
Interest expense
(1,146)
(319)
(298)
(269)
(260)
Net return on post-employment benefit plans
27
51
13
13
7
18
Impairment of assets
(34)
(279)
(150)
(21)
(106)
(2)
Other income (expense)
121
(115)
19
(130)
(97)
93
Income taxes
(270)
(967)
(222)
(178)
(232)
(335)
Net earnings
788
2,926
567
771
654
934
Net earnings attributable to:
725
Common shareholders
2,716
528
715
596
877
Preferred shareholders
46
152
44
39
35
34
Non-controlling interest
17
58
(5)
17
23
23
Net earnings
788
2,926
567
771
654
934
Net earnings per common share - basic and diluted
$
0.79
$
2.98
$
0.58
$
0.78
$
0.66
$
0.96
Dividends per common share
$
0.9675
$
3.6800
$
0.9200
$
0.9200
$
0.9200
$
0.9200
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic (millions)
912.1
911.5
912.0
911.9
911.9
910.1
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted (millions)
912.3
912.0
912.2
912.3
912.8
910.8
Number of common shares outstanding (millions)
912.2
912.0
912.0
911.9
911.9
911.8
Adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
725
2,716
528
715
596
877
Reconciling items:
49
Severance, acquisition and other costs
94
19
22
40
13
Net mark-to-market (gains) losses on derivatives used to economically hedge
equity settled share-based compensation plans
(18)
53
(27)
74
81
(75)
Net equity losses on investments in associates and joint ventures
-
42
-
-
42
-
Net (gains) losses on investments
-
(24)
29
-
(16)
(37)
Early debt redemption costs
-
18
-
-
-
18
Impairment of assets
34
279
150
21
106
2
Income taxes for the above reconciling items
(18)
(117)
(37)
(31)
(62)
13
NCI for the above reconciling items
-
(4)
(8)
-
4
-
Adjusted net earnings
772
3,057
654
801
791
811
Adjusted EPS
$
0.85
$
3.35
$
0.71
$
0.88
$
0.87
$
0.89
BCE (1)
Segmented Data
Q1
Q1
(In millions of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise indicated) (unaudited)
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Operating revenues
Bell Communication and Technology Services (Bell CTS)
5,367
5,116
251
4.9%
Bell Media
780
825
(45)
(5.5%)
Inter-segment eliminations
(93)
(91)
(2)
(2.2%)
Total
6,054
5,850
204
3.5%
Operating costs
Bell CTS
(2,961)
(2,740)
(221)
(8.1%)
Bell Media
(648)
(617)
(31)
(5.0%)
Inter-segment eliminations
93
91
2
2.2%
Total
(3,516)
(3,266)
(250)
(7.7%)
Adjusted EBITDA
Bell CTS
2,406
2,376
30
1.3%
Margin
44.8%
(1.6) pts
46.4%
Bell Media
132
208
(76)
(36.5%)
Margin
16.9%
25.2%
(8.3) pts
Total
2,538
2,584
(46)
(1.8%)
Margin
41.9%
44.2%
(2.3) pts
Capital expenditures
Bell CTS
1,052
936
(116)
(12.4%)
Capital intensity (A)(3)
19.6%
18.3%
(1.3) pts
Bell Media
34
23
(11)
(47.8%)
Capital intensity
4.4%
2.8%
(1.6) pts
Total
1,086
959
(127)
(13.2%)
Capital intensity
17.9%
16.4%
(1.5) pts
(A) Capital intensity is defined as capital expenditures divided by operating revenues.
BCE (1)
Segmented Data - Historical Trend
TOTAL
(In millions of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise indicated) (unaudited)
Q1 23
2022
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Operating revenues
Bell CTS
5,367
21,301
5,649
5,401
5,135
5,116
Bell Media
3,254
889
719
821
825
780
Inter-segment eliminations
(93)
(381)
(99)
(96)
(95)
(91)
Total
6,054
24,174
6,439
6,024
5,861
5,850
Operating costs
Bell CTS
(2,961)
(11,847)
(3,341)
(2,995)
(2,771)
(2,740)
Bell Media
(648)
(2,509)
(760)
(537)
(595)
(617)
Inter-segment eliminations
93
381
99
96
95
91
Total
(3,516)
(13,975)
(4,002)
(3,436)
(3,271)
(3,266)
Adjusted EBITDA
Bell CTS
2,406
9,454
2,308
2,406
2,364
2,376
44.8%
Margin
44.4%
40.9%
44.5%
46.0%
46.4%
Bell Media
132
745
129
182
226
208
Margin
16.9%
22.9%
14.5%
25.3%
27.5%
25.2%
Total
2,538
10,199
2,437
2,588
2,590
2,584
Margin
41.9%
42.2%
37.8%
43.0%
44.2%
44.2%
Capital expenditures
Bell CTS
1,052
4,971
1,559
1,286
1,190
936
Capital intensity
19.6%
23.3%
27.6%
23.8%
23.2%
18.3%
Bell Media
162
79
31
29
23
34
Capital intensity
4.4%
5.0%
8.9%
4.3%
3.5%
2.8%
Total
1,086
5,133
1,638
1,317
1,219
959
Capital intensity
17.9%
21.2%
25.4%
21.9%
20.8%
16.4%
