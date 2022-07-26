Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. BCE Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCE   CA05534B7604

BCE INC.

(BCE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-26 am EDT
63.18 CAD   +0.02%
11:29aRogers' network outage, Shaw deal backlash to cast shadow on results
RE
07:56aBell unveils the next evolution of TV and entertainment with new Fibe TV
AQ
07/25ROGERS BRIEF : BNN Bloomberg TV Notes Co Has Already Raised Near $10 Billion In Debt To Finance Proposed $20 Billion Takeover of Shaw
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rogers' network outage, Shaw deal backlash to cast shadow on results

07/26/2022 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Corporate campus of Canadian media conglomerate Rogers Communications in Toronto

(Reuters) - Rogers Communications' quarterly earnings on Wednesday are likely to be overshadowed by commentary around the financial toll of an outage that impacted millions of customers and has cast doubts over its C$20 billion deal for Shaw Communications.

The company -- one of Canada's biggest telecom operators -- could face a ballooning cost bill as it tries to win back customer confidence by making sweeping changes, including a C$10 billion ($7.74 billion) investment in artificial intelligence, testing and oversight.

"It will likely take time to fully restore the company's credibility, but it will be critical for Rogers to spend what it takes to do so," said analysts at TD Securities.

The brokerage expects a hit of about C$175 million in the current quarter related to one-time billing credits.

Other analysts, however, expect the disruption to have little impact over the long term.

CONTEXT

The deal for Shaw has been in the crosshairs of Canadian regulators, with the country's competition bureau blocking the deal and the outage raising concerns around how a lack of competition exposes consumers to vulnerabilities.

Rogers, BCE Inc and Telus Corp together control 90% of the telecom market in Canada -- where telecom rates are some of the highest in the world.

"They're (Rogers) now going to face a really uphill battle trying to show that if they get bigger, their service is going to get better," CFRA analyst Keith Snyder said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Analysts expect the firm to post a revenue of $3.8 billion in the quarter ended June 30, up 6% from a year earlier -Refinitiv Data

* Earnings per share is estimated at 85 cents, up from 76 cents a year earlier

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

* Twelve of 16 analysts rate the stock "buy" or higher, while three have a "hold" rating and one rates it "sell" or lower

* The median price target is $77

* Rogers currently trading at $60.05

QUARTER REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, MET,

ENDING IBES MISSED

ESTIMATE

Mar. 31 2022 0.83 0.90 Beat

Dec. 31 2022 0.95 0.96 Beat

Sep. 30 2021 1.02 1.03 Beat

Jun. 30 2021 0.76 0.76 Met

Mar. 0.66 0.77 Beat

31 2021

Dec. 31 2020 0.98 0.99 Beat

Sep. 30 2020 0.78 1.08 Beat

Jun. 30 2020 0.71 0.60 Missed

All figures are in Canadian dollars

($1 = 1.2846 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; editing by Ankur Banerjee and Aditya Soni)

By Akash Sriram and Eva Mathews


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.86% 0.68553 Delayed Quote.5.98%
BCE INC. 0.02% 63.18 Delayed Quote.-4.01%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.74% 1.18828 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.71% 0.766665 Delayed Quote.8.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.73% 0.012363 Delayed Quote.4.01%
QUEBECOR INC. -0.28% 28.63 Delayed Quote.0.56%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. -0.78% 34.425 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
TELUS CORPORATION -0.52% 28.82 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.98% 0.987771 Delayed Quote.11.48%
All news about BCE INC.
11:29aRogers' network outage, Shaw deal backlash to cast shadow on results
RE
07:56aBell unveils the next evolution of TV and entertainment with new Fibe TV
AQ
07/25ROGERS BRIEF : BNN Bloomberg TV Notes Co Has Already Raised Near $10 Billion In Debt To Fi..
MT
07/25ROGERS BRIEF : BNN Bloomberg TV Looking For Clarification On Whether That $10 Billion Is I..
MT
07/25ROGERS BRIEF : CEO Also Says Co Will Spend $10 Billion Over the Next Three Years On Improv..
MT
07/25ROGERS BRIEF : CEO Says Co Will Spend $250 Million On "Urgent Fixes" To its Network, says ..
MT
07/25ROGERS BRIEF : Co CEO Has Appeared Before a Parliament Committee Today To Discuss the Rece..
MT
07/22ROGERS BRIEF : Shaw Currently Trading 15% Lower Than the $40.50 Tender Offer of Last Year,..
MT
07/22ROGERS BRIEF : Meanwhile, Competition Bureau Has Sought a Delay In the Proposed Rogers and..
MT
07/22ROGERS BRIEF : Co Execs To Testify Before Parliamentary Committee On Monday, notes BNN Blo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BCE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 145 M 18 789 M 18 789 M
Net income 2022 3 086 M 2 401 M 2 401 M
Net Debt 2022 31 172 M 24 257 M 24 257 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 5,82%
Capitalization 57 605 M 44 826 M 44 826 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 49 781
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart BCE INC.
Duration : Period :
BCE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BCE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 63,17 CAD
Average target price 68,41 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mirko Bibic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon Melbourne Nixon Chairman
Stephen Howe Chief Technology and Information Officer
Jackie Foo Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BCE INC.-4.01%44 826
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-14.45%187 976
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.41%135 535
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.40%100 702
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.55%92 311
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.53%76 985