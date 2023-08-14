BCE Q2 2023 Results Conference Call Mirko Bibic President and Chief Executive Officer Glen LeBlanc Executive Vice President and CFO August 4, 2023

BCE Q2 2023 Conference Call Page 2 Thursday, August 3, 2023 - 8:00 AM ET CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements made by BCE's President and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer during BCE's Q2 2023 Results Conference Call, as reflected in this transcript, are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to BCE's financial guidance (including revenue, adjusted EBITDA, capital intensity, adjusted EPS and free cash flow), BCE's 2023 annualized common share dividend, BCE's planned capital expenditures for the second half of 2023, BCE's network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures as well as the benefits expected to result therefrom, strong projected BCE adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow trajectories in the second half of 2023, BCE's financial strength to execute on its strategic and capital market priorities for 2023, BCE's business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, project, strategy, target, commitment and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive and will. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities may not be achieved. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this transcript describe our expectations as of August 3, 2023 and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this transcript, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We regularly consider potential acquisitions, dispositions, mergers, business combinations, investments, monetizations, joint ventures and other transactions, some of which may be significant. Except as otherwise indicated by BCE, forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any such transactions or of special items that may be announced or that may occur after August 3, 2023. The financial impact of these transactions and special items can be complex and depends on the facts particular to each of them. We therefore cannot describe the expected impact in a meaningful way or in the same way we present known risks affecting our business. Forward-looking statements were made during BCE's Q2 2023 Results Conference Call for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook, and in obtaining a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements made during BCE's Q2 2023 Results Conference Call for periods beyond 2023 assume, unless otherwise indicated, that the economic, market, operational and financial assumptions as well as the material risk factors described in this transcript will remain substantially unchanged during such periods, except for an assumed improvement in the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic in future years. Material Assumptions A number of economic, market, operational and financial assumptions were made by BCE in preparing certain forward- looking statements contained in this transcript, including, but not limited to the following: Canadian Economic Assumptions Our forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions concerning the Canadian economy. In particular, we have assumed: Moderating economic growth, given the Bank of Canada's most recent estimated growth in Canadian gross domestic product of 1.8% in 2023, down from 3.4% in 2022

Easing, but still elevated, consumer price index (CPI) inflation due to lower energy prices, improvements in global supply chains and the effects of higher interest rates moving through the economy

Ongoing tight labour market conditions, but with some easing as tighter monetary policy moderates the demand for labour

Slowing growth in household spending as demand for interest-rate-sensitive goods and services weakens and more households renew their mortgage at higher rates

interest-rate-sensitive goods and services weakens and more households renew their mortgage at higher rates Soft business investment growth due to slowing demand and high financing costs

Prevailing high interest rates expected to remain at or near current levels

Population growth resulting from strong immigration

Canadian dollar expected to remain near current levels. Further movements may be impacted by the degree of strength of the U.S. dollar, interest rates and changes in commodity prices.

BCE Q2 2023 Conference Call Page 3 Thursday, August 3, 2023 - 8:00 AM ET Canadian Market Assumptions Our forward-looking statements also reflect various Canadian market assumptions. In particular, we have made the following market assumptions: A higher level of wireline and wireless competition in consumer, business and wholesale markets

Higher, but slowing, wireless industry penetration

A shrinking data and voice connectivity market as business customers migrate to lower-priced telecommunications solutions or alternative over-the-top (OTT) competitors

lower-priced telecommunications solutions or alternative over-the-top (OTT) competitors The Canadian advertising market is experiencing a slowdown consistent with trends in the global advertising market, with improvement expected in the medium term, although visibility to the specific timing and pace of recovery is limited

Declines in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) subscribers driven by increasing competition from the continued rollout of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming services together with further scaling of OTT aggregators Assumptions Concerning our Bell CTS Segment Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal operational assumptions with respect to our Bell CTS segment: Maintain our market share of national operators' wireless postpaid mobile phone net additions and growth of our prepaid subscriber base

Increased competitive intensity and promotional activity across all regions and market segments

Ongoing expansion and deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) and 5G+ wireless networks, offering competitive coverage and quality

Continued diversification of our distribution strategy with a focus on expanding direct-to-consumer (DTC) and online transactions

direct-to-consumer (DTC) and online transactions Moderating growth in mobile phone blended ARPU, driven by growth in 5G subscriptions, and increased roaming revenue from the easing of travel restrictions implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by reduced data overage revenue due, among others, to the continued adoption of unlimited plans

COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by reduced data overage revenue due, among others, to the continued adoption of unlimited plans Accelerating business customer adoption of advanced 5G, 5G+ and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions

Improving wireless handset device availability in addition to stable device pricing and margins

Further deployment of direct fibre to more homes and businesses within our wireline footprint

Continued growth in retail Internet and IPTV subscribers

Increasing wireless and Internet-based technological substitution

Internet-based technological substitution Continued aggressive residential service bundle offers from cable TV competitors in our local wireline areas, moderated by growing our share of competitive residential service bundles

Continued large business customer migration to IP-based systems

IP-based systems Ongoing competitive repricing pressures in our business and wholesale markets

Continued competitive intensity in our small and medium-sized business markets as cable operators and other telecommunications competitors continue to intensify their focus on business customers

medium-sized business markets as cable operators and other telecommunications competitors continue to intensify their focus on business customers Traditional high-margin product categories challenged by large global cloud and OTT providers of business voice and data solutions expanding into Canada with on-demand services

high-margin product categories challenged by large global cloud and OTT providers of business voice and data solutions expanding into Canada with on-demand services Increasing customer adoption of OTT services resulting in downsizing of TV packages

Growing consumption of OTT TV services and on-demand video streaming, as well as the proliferation of devices, such as tablets, that consume large quantities of bandwidth, will require ongoing capital investment

on-demand video streaming, as well as the proliferation of devices, such as tablets, that consume large quantities of bandwidth, will require ongoing capital investment Realization of cost savings related to operating efficiencies enabled by a growing direct fibre footprint, changes in consumer behaviour and product innovation, digital adoption, product and service enhancements, expanding self-serve capabilities, new call centre and digital investments, other improvements to the customer service experience, management workforce reductions including attrition and retirements, and lower contracted rates from our suppliers

self-serve capabilities, new call centre and digital investments, other improvements to the customer service experience, management workforce reductions including attrition and retirements, and lower contracted rates from our suppliers No adverse material financial, operational or competitive consequences of changes in or implementation of regulations affecting our communication and technology services business Assumptions Concerning our Bell Media Segment Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal operational assumptions with respect to our Bell Media segment: Overall digital revenue expected to reflect continued scaling of our Strategic Audience Management (SAM) TV and demand-side platform (DSP) buying platforms, as well as DTC subscriber growth contributing towards the advancement of our digital-first media strategy

demand-side platform (DSP) buying platforms, as well as DTC subscriber growth contributing towards the advancement of our digital-first media strategy Continued escalation of media content costs to secure quality programming

BCE Q2 2023 Conference Call Page 4 Thursday, August 3, 2023 - 8:00 AM ET Continued scaling of Crave through broader content offering, user experience improvements and expanded distribution

Continued investment in Noovo original programming to better serve our French-language customers with a wider array of content on their preferred platforms

French-language customers with a wider array of content on their preferred platforms Leveraging of first-party data to improve targeting, advertisement delivery and attribution

first-party data to improve targeting, advertisement delivery and attribution Ability to successfully acquire and produce highly-rated programming and differentiated content

highly-rated programming and differentiated content Building and maintaining strategic supply arrangements for content across all screens and platforms

No adverse material financial, operational or competitive consequences of changes in or implementation of regulations affecting our media business Financial Assumptions Concerning BCE Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following internal financial assumptions with respect to BCE for 2023: An estimated post-employment benefit plans service cost of approximately $210 million

post-employment benefit plans service cost of approximately $210 million An estimated net return on post-employment benefit plans of approximately $100 million

post-employment benefit plans of approximately $100 million Depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $4,900 million to $4,950 million

Interest expense of approximately $1,425 million to $1,475 million, instead of $1,375 million to $1,425 million

Interest paid of approximately $1,450 million to $1,500 million, instead of $1,400 million to $1,450 million

An average effective tax rate of approximately 26%

Non-controlling interest of approximately $65 million

interest of approximately $65 million Contributions to post-employment benefit plans of approximately $60 million

post-employment benefit plans of approximately $60 million Payments under other post-employment benefit plans of approximately $75 million

post-employment benefit plans of approximately $75 million Income taxes paid (net of refunds) of approximately $800 million to $900 million

Weighted average number of BCE common shares outstanding of approximately 914 million

An annual common share dividend of $3.87 per share Assumptions underlying expected reductions in 2023 annual contributions to our pension plans Our forward-looking statements are also based on the following principal assumptions underlying expected reductions in 2023 annual contributions to our pension plans: At the relevant time, our defined benefit (DB) pension plans will remain in funded positions with going concern surpluses and maintain solvency ratios that exceed the minimum legal requirements for a contribution holiday to be taken for applicable DB and defined contribution (DC) components

No significant declines in our DB pension plans' financial position due to declines in investment returns or interest rates

No material experience losses from other events such as through litigation or changes in laws, regulations or actuarial standards The foregoing assumptions, although considered reasonable by BCE on August 3, 2023, may prove to be inaccurate. Accordingly, our actual results could differ materially from our expectations as set forth in this transcript. Material Risks Important risk factors that could cause our assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements, including our 2023 financial guidance, are listed below. The realization of our forward-looking statements, including our ability to meet our 2023 financial guidance targets, essentially depends on our business performance, which, in turn, is subject to many risks. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any of the following risks could have a material adverse effect on our forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: the negative effect of adverse economic conditions, including a potential recession, and related inflationary cost pressures, higher interest rates and financial and capital market volatility; the negative effect of adverse conditions associated with geopolitical events; a declining level of business and consumer spending, and the resulting negative impact on the demand for, and prices of, our products and services; regulatory initiatives, proceedings and decisions, government consultations and government positions that affect us and influence our business including, without limitation, concerning mandatory access to networks, spectrum auctions, the imposition of consumer-related codes of conduct, approval of acquisitions, broadcast and spectrum licensing, foreign ownership requirements, privacy and cybersecurity obligations and control of copyright piracy; the inability to implement enhanced compliance frameworks and to comply with legal and regulatory obligations; unfavourable resolution of legal proceedings; the intensity of competitive activity and the failure to effectively respond to evolving competitive dynamics; the combination of Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. creating a Canadian competitor with larger scale, and the acquisition of Freedom Mobile by Vidéotron Ltd. also increasing its scale with a likely change in competitive dynamics in several provinces; the level of technological substitution and the presence of alternative service providers contributing to disruptions and disintermediation in each of our business segments; changing customer behaviour and the expansion of cloud-based, OTT and other