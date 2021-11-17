BCI Minerals : $360M Equity Raise Launched

In total, BCI expects to have contributed $460M of Company funds to the Project to satisfy a condition precedent to the first drawdown of project finance debt, scheduled for March 2023, indicatively used as outlined below:

Table 1: Sources and Uses of Funds

Capital Sources A$M Capital Uses A$M Cash, earnings and corporate debt facility 100 Contribution to main construction budget 370 Placement 240 Share Purchase Plan 20 Contribution to capitalised and ramp-up 90 Convertible Notes (or other sources) 100 opex and financing costs Total 460 Total 460

Placement

The Placement Shares ('New Shares') will be issued in a single tranche, subject to shareholder approvals, and will rank equally with the Company's existing fully paid ordinary Shares on issue. The New Shares will be issued at A$0.43 per Share ('Offer Price'), representing a 10.4% discount to the closing Share price of A$0.48 on Tuesday, 16 November 2021, being the last day the Company's Shares were traded prior to this announcement, and a 10.6 discount to the 10-day volume weighted average price ('VWAP') of A$0.481.

As part of its cornerstone agreement, AustralianSuper has subscribed for $75M in the Placement. Firm commitments for an aggregate of up to $142M have been received from existing shareholders - Wroxby $110M, Ryder Capital Limited & Ryder Capital Management Pty Ltd $28.5M and Sandon $3.5M7. The Placement is subject to shareholder approval (including for Wroxby for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11), and these commitments may be scaled back as agreed between the Company and the Underwriter.

Ryan Stokes, CEO of Wroxby's parent company, Australian Capital Equity Pty Ltd (ACE), commented: "The ACE Group is pleased to make a substantial commitment of approximately $100M for New Shares, to support the Mardie Project. We are excited to see the Project reach this important milestone and recognise the work of the BCI team and Board. We believe that Mardie is a world class salt project which will create substantial value for BCI shareholders, the local community, and the State of Western Australia over many decades. We are attracted by the sustainable, renewable nature of solar salt, the Project's long life, and its scale - Mardie will be one of the largest solar salt projects in the world."

Peter Constable, Executive Director of Ryder Capital added: "The Mardie Project is a significant development offering BCI shareholders ownership in a unique, sustainable and attractive long duration asset. We are pleased to continue to support the Project and the BCI Board and management team by way of our commitment to invest a further approximately $28.5M."