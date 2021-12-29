BCI Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity BCI Minerals Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Brian O'Donnell
Date of last notice
10 December 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should
be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Rockstone Enterprises Pty Ltd <_oe28099_donnell super="" _a2f_c=""> -
(including registered holder)
director & shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of the
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
account.
the relevant interest.
Date of change
24 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Rockstone Enterprises Pty Ltd <_oe28099_donnell>
A/C> - shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of the
account.
1,014,483 fully paid ordinary shares.
295,313 Performance Rights - 2020.
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares.
Number acquired
69,768
Number disposed
Nil.
Value/Consideration
$0.43 per share.
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
estimated valuation
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Rockstone Enterprises Pty Ltd <_oe28099_donnell>
A/C> - shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of the
account.
1,084,251 fully paid ordinary shares.
295,313 Performance Rights - 2020.
Nature of change
69,768 fully paid ordinary shares issued under the Share
Purchase Plan that closed on 17 December 2021.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was
required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity BCI Minerals Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Alwyn Petrus Vorster
Date of last notice
10 December 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Mr Alwyn Vorster - trustee
and beneficiary of the account.
Date of change
24 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Mr Alwyn Vorster
-
trustee and beneficiary of the account.
5,305,645 fully paid ordinary shares.
5,000,000 Performance Rights.
1,529,209 Performance Rights - 2020.
855,798 Share Rights.
Class
Performance Rights - 2021.
Share Rights - 2021.
Fully paid ordinary shares.
Number acquired
942,983 Performance Rights - 2021.
262,431 Share Rights - 2021.
69,768 fully paid ordinary shares.
Number disposed
Nil.
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
No. of securities held after change
Nature of change
Performance and Share Rights - nil consideration as approved by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting.
Fully paid ordinary shares - $0.43 per share.
Mr Alwyn Vorster
- trustee and beneficiary of the account.
5,375,413 fully paid ordinary shares.
3,775,000 Performance Rights - 2019. *
1,529,209 Performance Rights - 2020.
942,983 Performance Rights - 2021.
855,798 Share Rights - 2020.
262,431 Share Rights - 2021.
Note - 1,225,000 Performance Rights - 2019 have lapsed as the performance conditions were not met.
Issue of 942,983 performance rights and 262,431 share rights as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 November 2021.
69,768 fully paid ordinary shares issued under the Share Purchase Plan that closed on 17 December 2021.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was
required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.