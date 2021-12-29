Log in
BCI Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4

12/29/2021 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity BCI Minerals Limited

ABN

21 120 646 924

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Brian O'Donnell

Date of last notice

10 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Rockstone Enterprises Pty Ltd <_oe28099_donnell super="" _a2f_c=""> -

(including registered holder)

director & shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of the

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

account.

the relevant interest.

Date of change

24 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Rockstone Enterprises Pty Ltd <_oe28099_donnell>

A/C> - shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of the

account.

1,014,483 fully paid ordinary shares.

295,313 Performance Rights - 2020.

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares.

Number acquired

69,768

Number disposed

Nil.

Value/Consideration

$0.43 per share.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.
    01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Rockstone Enterprises Pty Ltd <_oe28099_donnell>

A/C> - shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of the

account.

1,084,251 fully paid ordinary shares.

295,313 Performance Rights - 2020.

Nature of change

69,768 fully paid ordinary shares issued under the Share

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

Purchase Plan that closed on 17 December 2021.

options,issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity BCI Minerals Limited

ABN

21 120 646 924

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Alwyn Petrus Vorster

Date of last notice

10 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Alwyn Vorster - trustee

(including registered holder)

and beneficiary of the account.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

24 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Mr Alwyn Vorster -

trustee and beneficiary of the account.

5,305,645 fully paid ordinary shares.

5,000,000 Performance Rights.

1,529,209 Performance Rights - 2020.

855,798 Share Rights.

Class

Performance Rights - 2021.

Share Rights - 2021.

Fully paid ordinary shares.

Number acquired

942,983 Performance Rights - 2021.

262,431 Share Rights - 2021.

69,768 fully paid ordinary shares.

Number disposed

Nil.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.
    01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

use only

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Performance and Share Rights - nil consideration as approved by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Fully paid ordinary shares - $0.43 per share.

Mr Alwyn Vorster - trustee and beneficiary of the account.

5,375,413 fully paid ordinary shares.

3,775,000 Performance Rights - 2019. *

1,529,209 Performance Rights - 2020.

942,983 Performance Rights - 2021.

855,798 Share Rights - 2020.

262,431 Share Rights - 2021.

  • Note - 1,225,000 Performance Rights - 2019 have lapsed as the performance conditions were not met.

Issue of 942,983 performance rights and 262,431 share rights as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 November 2021.

69,768 fully paid ordinary shares issued under the Share Purchase Plan that closed on 17 December 2021.

For personal

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.
    01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BCI Minerals Limited published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
