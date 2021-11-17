Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/16
0.48 AUD   +3.23%
BCI Minerals : Presentation - $360M Capital Raising to Drive Development

11/17/2021 | 05:52pm EST
only

Mardie Salt & Potash Project

Pilbara Western Australia

$360M Capital Raising to Drive Development

use

personal

r

ASX:BCI

www.bciminerals.com.au

18 November 2021

Important Notices

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States.

The following notice and disclaimer apply to this presentation (Presentation) and you are therefore advised to read this carefully before reading or making any other use of this

Presentation or any information contained in this Presentation.

only

The distribution of this Presentation in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and you should observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions

may constitute a violation of applicable securities law. Please refer to the section of this Presentation headed "International Offer Restrictions" for more information.

Not an Offer of securities

This Presentation has been prepared by BCI Minerals Limited ABN 21 120 646 924 (BCI) in relation its proposed placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in BCI (New Shares) to

certain strategic investors, institutions and other sophisticated and professional investors in accordance with section 708A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) to

raise up to approximately $240 million (before costs) (Placement) and offer to eligible BCI shareholders to apply for New Shares under a share purchase plan (SPP) as further

described in this Presentation, to raise up to approximately an additional $20 million (with the ability to accept oversubscriptions). Together, the Placement and SPP are referred to

as the Offer.

This document does not constitute or contain an offer, invitation solicitation or recommendation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security in BCI. This document is not a

use

prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law or any other law, and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments

Commission, and may not be relied upon by any person in connection with an offer or sale of BCI securities.

Not financial product advice

This Presentation is not financial product advice and does not take into account the investment objectives, taxation situation, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before

making an investment decision investors should consider the appropriateness of the information, and any action taken on the basis of the information, having regard to their own

objectives, financial situation and needs, and seek legal, taxation and financial advice appropriate to their jurisdiction and circumstances.

Summary information only; material assumptions continue to apply

personal

This Presentation contains a summary of information about BCI and the Mardie Project's feasibility study that is current as at the date of this document unless otherwise stated,

the information in this document is general in nature and does not contain all the information which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in BCI or

th t would be required in a prospectus or a product disclosure statement prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. It should

be read solely in conjunction with the information provided to ASX. For further information regarding BCI's feasibility study and subsequent optimisation results, recipients should

refer to BCI's ASX announcement titled "Feasibility Study Confirms World Class Opportunity" dated 1 July 2020 and "Mardie Optimisation Results: Increased Production and

Improved Economics" dated 21 April 2021. BCI confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters that underpin the production targets and forecast financial

information in those announcements continue to apply (as applicable) and have not materially changed unless otherwise disclosed in this Presentation.

No Financial data

All dollar values are in Australian dollars (A$ or AUD) unless otherwise stated.

Amounts, totals and change percentages are calculated on whole numbers and not the rounded amounts presented. This Presentation includes certain historical financial

information extracted from BCI's audited consolidated financial statements and information released to ASX (collectively, the Historical Financial Information). The Historical

Financial Information is presented in an abbreviated form insofar as it does not include all the presentation and disclosures, statements or comparative information as required by

the Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) and other mandatory professional reporting requirements applicable to general purpose financial reports prepared in accordance with

the Corporations Act.

r

2

Important Notices (continued)

Past performance

Past performance metrics and figures (including past share price performance of BCI), as well as pro forma financial information, included in this Presentation are given for

illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of BCI's or any other Party's (as defined below) views on BCI's future financial performance or

condition or prospects. Investors should note that past performance of BCI, including in relation to the historical trading price of BCI shares, production, mineral resources and ore

reserves, costs and other historical financial information cannot be relied upon as an indicator of (and provides no guidance, assurance or guarantee as to) future BCI performance,

only

including the future trading price of New Shares. The historical information included in this Presentation is, or is based on, information that has previously been released to the

market.

No Liability

The information contained in this document has been prepared in good faith by BCI. However no guarantee, representation or warranty expressed or implied is or will be made by

a y person (including BCI and its affiliates and their directors, officers, employees, associates, advisers and agents) as to the accuracy, reliability, correctness, completeness or

adequacy of any statements, estimates, options, conclusions or other information contained in this document. To the maximum extent permitted by law, BCI and its affiliates and

their directors, officers employees, associates, advisers and agents each expressly disclaims any and all liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or

negligence, for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on information contained in this document including representations or warranties or in relation to the accuracy or

completeness of the information, statements, opinions, forecasts, reports or other matters, express or implied, contained in, arising out of or derived from, or for omissions from,

use

this document including, without limitation, any financial information, any estimates or projections and any other financial information derived therefrom. Statements in this

document are made only as of the date of this document unless otherwise stated and the information in this document remains subject to change without notice. No responsibility

or liability is assumed by BCI or any of its affiliates for updating any information in this document or to inform any recipient of any new or more accurate information or any errors

or omissions of which BCI and any of its affiliates or advisers may become aware, except as required by the Corporations Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on BCI's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events at the date of

this document, and are expressed in good faith for general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. BCI believes it has

reasonable grounds for making the forward-looking statements. However, forward-looking statements relate to future events and expectations and as such are subject to known

personal

and unknown risks, and significant uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of BCI. Actual results may differ materially from future results expressed

or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of BCI, its affiliates or their directors, officers, employees, associates, advisers, agents or contractors makes any representation

or warranty (either expressed or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any future looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward

looking statement, except to the extent required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statement. The forward looking statements in this

document reflect views held only as at the date of this document. Other than as required by law, including the ASX Listing Rules, BCI does not undertake or assume any obligation

to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

JORC Code - Mardie Salt and SOP Project

The Mardie Project aims to produce salt and SOP from a seawater resource, which is abundant, inexhaustible, readily accessible and has a known and consistent chemical

composition. The Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 Edition (JORC Code) does not apply to a project of this nature and,

accordingly, JORC Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources are not reported.

JORC Code - Iron Valley

R ference should be made to BCI announcement dated 12 October 2021 "Iron Valley Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". BCI confirms it is not aware of any new information or

data that materially affects the information included and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially

changed.

r

3

Important Notices (continued)

Risks

An investment in BCI is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of BCI. For further information please refer to slides 48-53

(inclusive)

only

Disclaimer

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited is the underwriter, lead manager and bookrunner to the Offer with Bell Potter acting as co-lead manager and bookrunner. A summary of the

U derwriting Agreement is contained in this Presentation.

Neither Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited or Bell Potter (the Lead Managers) nor any of their or the Company's respective advisers or any of their respective affiliates, related

b dies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees and agents, have authorised, permitted or caused the issue, submission, dispatch or provision of this document and,

except to the extent referred to in this document, none of them makes or purports to make any statement in this document and there is no statement in this document which is

based on any statement by any of them.

use

For the avoidance of doubt, the Lead Managers and their advisers, affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees and agents have not made or

purported to make any statement in this document and there is no statement in this document which is based on any statement by any of them.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company, the Lead Managers and each of their respective advisers, affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners,

employees and agents exclude and disclaim all liability, for any expenses, losses, damages or costs incurred by you as a result of your participation in the Offer and the information

in this document being inaccurate or incomplete in any way for any reason, whether by negligence or otherwise.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company, the Lead Managers and their respective advisers, affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners,

employees and agents make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of information in this document and, with

personal

regards to the Lead Managers, they and their advisers, affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees and agents take no responsibility for any part of

this document or the Offer.

The Lead Managers and their advisers, affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees and agents make no recommendations as to whether you or your

related parties should participate in the Offer nor do they make any representations or warranties to you concerning the Offer, and you represent, warrant and agree that you have

ot relied on any statements made by the Lead Manager, or its advisers, affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees or agents in relation to the

Offer and you further expressly disclaim that you are in a fiduciary relationship with any of them.

Statements made in this document are made only as at the date of this Presentation. The information in this document remains subject to change without notice. BCI reserves the

right to withdraw the Offer or vary the timetable for the Offer at any time before the issue of the relevant securities without notice.

Acceptance

By attending an investor presentation or briefing, or accepting, accessing or viewing this document you acknowledge and agree to the "Important Notices" as set out above.

r

4

Corporate Structure

Strong Balance Sheet and Supportive Shareholders

only

1

Board of Directors2

Capital Structure Pre-raise

Shares on Issue

599.96M

Brian O'Donnell

Non-Executive Chairman

Share Price (10-day VWAP at 16 Nov-2021)

$0.481

Alwyn Vorster

Managing Director

6-month liquidity (16 Nov-2021)

$60.2M

Michael Blakiston

Non-Executive Director

Market Capitalisation

$288.7M

Jennifer Bloom

Non-Executive Director

Cash at Bank (16-Nov-21)

$106.2M

Richard Court

Non-Executive Director

use

Debt (16-Nov-21)

Nil

Garret Dixon

Non-Executive Director

Enterprise Value

$182.5M

Chris Salisbury

Non-Executive Director

Top Shareholders Pre-raise

12 Month Share Price Performance

personal1

2

Volume (m)

Australian Capital Equity (Wroxby)

39.5%

Price ($)

Sandon Capital

6.0%

$0.70

4.5

$0.60

Ryder Capital Management

4.3%

$0.50

3.5

Ryder Capital Limited

3.2%

$0.40

3.0

2.5

Trojan Investment Management

3.1%

$0.30

2.0

$0.20

1.5

Top 20 Shareholders

64.8%

1.0

$0.10

0.5

Board & Management

1.2%

-

-

Total number of shareholders

7,282

Nov-20

Jan-21

Mar-21

May-21

Jul-21

Sep-21

Nov-21

Volume

Share Price

Based on 599.96M shares and 10-day volume weighted average price as at 16 November 2021 of $0.481 Refer pages 42 and 43 for Director and Management Team credentials

5

r

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BCI Minerals Limited published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 22:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
