BCI Minerals : Presentation - $360M Capital Raising to Drive Development
Mardie Salt & Potash Project
Pilbara Western Australia
$360M Capital Raising to Drive Development
ASX:BCI
www.bciminerals.com.au
18 November 2021
Corporate Structure
Strong Balance Sheet and Supportive Shareholders
1
Board of Directors
2
Capital Structure Pre-raise
Shares on Issue
599.96M
Brian O'Donnell
Non-Executive Chairman
Share Price (10-day VWAP at 16 Nov-2021)
$0.481
Alwyn Vorster
Managing Director
6-month liquidity (16 Nov-2021)
$60.2M
Michael Blakiston
Non-Executive Director
Market Capitalisation
$288.7M
Jennifer Bloom
Non-Executive Director
Cash at Bank (16-Nov-21)
$106.2M
Richard Court
Non-Executive Director
Debt (16-Nov-21)
Nil
Garret Dixon
Non-Executive Director
Enterprise Value
$182.5M
Chris Salisbury
Non-Executive Director
Top Shareholders Pre-raise
12 Month Share Price Performance
1
2
Volume (m)
Australian Capital Equity (Wroxby)
39.5%
Price ($)
Sandon Capital
6.0%
$0.70
4.5
$0.60
Ryder Capital Management
4.3%
$0.50
3.5
Ryder Capital Limited
3.2%
$0.40
3.0
2.5
Trojan Investment Management
3.1%
$0.30
2.0
$0.20
1.5
Top 20 Shareholders
64.8%
1.0
$0.10
0.5
Board & Management
1.2%
-
-
Total number of shareholders
7,282
Nov-20
Jan-21
Mar-21
May-21
Jul-21
Sep-21
Nov-21
Volume
Share Price
Based on 599.96M shares and 10-day volume weighted average price as at 16 November 2021 of $0.481 Refer pages 42 and 43 for Director and Management Team credentials
5
All news about BCI MINERALS LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on BCI MINERALS LIMITED
Sales 2022
122 M
88,8 M
88,8 M
Net income 2022
32,5 M
23,6 M
23,6 M
Net cash 2022
142 M
103 M
103 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
288 M
209 M
209 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,19x
EV / Sales 2023
5,29x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
48,8%
Technical analysis trends BCI MINERALS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
0,48 AUD
Average target price
0,80 AUD
Spread / Average Target
66,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.