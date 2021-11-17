Log in
BCI Minerals : Proposed issue of securities - BCI

11/17/2021 | 05:52pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

BCI MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

18/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

BCI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

46,511,628

+Record date

17/11/2021

Offer closing date

17/12/2021

+Issue date

24/12/2021

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Convertible Notes

207,046,972

confirmed

BCI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

558,139,535

Proposed +issue date

24/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 12

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of +Entity

BCI MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

21120646924

1.3

ASX issuer code

BCI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

18/11/2021

1.6

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 12

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan

Part 4A - Conditions



4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 12

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

only

ASX +security code and description

BCI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this

+security include an offer of

attaching +securities?

No

No

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

BCI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued

if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted

46,511,628

46,511,628

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum

number of +securities being received or a minimum amount

being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

No

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum

number of +securities being received or a maximum amount

being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?

No

Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for

a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

For

Please enter the minimum acceptance value

$ 1,000

Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer

for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

Please enter the maximum acceptance value

$ 30,000

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 12

Proposed issue of securities

Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value

$1,000; $2,500; $5,000; $10,000; $15,000; $20,000; $25,000; $30,000

Offer price details

only

Has the offer price been determined?

Yes

In what currency will the offer

What is the offer price per

be made?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.43000

Oversubscription & Scale back details

use

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

The targeted amount for the SPP is the underwritten (subject to shareholder approval) amount of $20

million. The Board has the discretion to accept over-subscriptions.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

Yes

Yes

Part 4C - Timetable

4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan

18/11/2021

4C.2 +Record date

17/11/2021

4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors

For

26/11/2021

4C.4 Offer open date

26/11/2021

4C.5 Offer closing date

17/12/2021

4C.7 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +security

purchase plan offer

24/12/2021

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BCI Minerals Limited published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 22:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
