BCI Minerals : Proposed issue of securities - BCI

Entity name

BCI MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

18/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Maximum Number of ASX +security code +Security description +securities to be issued BCI ORDINARY FULLY PAID 46,511,628 +Record date 17/11/2021 Offer closing date 17/12/2021 +Issue date 24/12/2021

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of ASX +security code +Security description +securities to be issued New class-code to be Convertible Notes 207,046,972 confirmed BCI ORDINARY FULLY PAID 558,139,535

Proposed +issue date

24/12/2021

