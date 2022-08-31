BCII Enterprises : Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information
08/31/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
SINGH LAW FIRM, P.A.
420 Lexington Avenue
Suite 300
New York, NY 10170
Jaitegh Singh (FL, NJ, NY, & CO)
Direct Phone: (212) 687-2578
jt@jtsinghlaw.com
August 30, 2022
OTC Markets Group, Inc.
Attention: Issuer Services
304 Hudson Street, Second Floor
New York, NY 10013
Re: Attorney Letter with Respect to Adequate Current Information of BCII Enterprises, Inc. (the "Issuer")
To Whom it May Concern:
We have been asked to provide you with a letter with respect to the Issuer's Financial Statements for the years ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (the "Company Material"). In connection with this letter, the undersigned has reviewed the Company Material and has based our opinion upon such information. This letter is solely for the information of OTC Markets Group, Inc., which is entitled to rely on this letter in determining if the Issuer has provided adequate public disclosure of information within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").
The undersigned is a resident of the United States and has been retained by the Issuer for the purposes of rendering this letter and related matters. The undersigned has been retained as special counsel to review this disclosure for the Issuer. This letter is based upon our knowledge of the law and the facts as of the date hereof.
In connection with rending this opinion, we have examined the Issuer's corporate records and other documents, and such questions of law, as counsel deemed relevant and appropriate for purposes of rendering this letter. The Singh Law Firm, P.A. is a New York based law firm. The undersigned is also authorized to practice law in the states of New York, New Jersey, Florida and Colorado. Our law firm is permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission and has not been prohibited from practice thereunder. Our firm has never been barred from practice in any of the foregoing jurisdictions. In the past five years, our law firm has not been, and is not the subject of an investigation, hearing or proceeding by the SEC, the US Commodity Futures Commission (CFTC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) or any other federal, state or foreign regulatory agency.
In our capacity as counsel, we have examined originals or copies, certified or otherwise, that have been identified to our satisfaction as being true copies of the Articles of Incorporation, as
amended, of the Issuer and such corporate records of the Issuer, certificates of public officials and of officers and directors of the Issuer and others (all of whom were believed to be reliable), and other documents as we have deemed necessary for the purposes of this letter. For the purpose of this letter, we have assumed (1) the genuineness of all signatures and the authenticity and completeness of all corporate records, certificates of officers, certificates of public officials and other documents and instruments submitted to us as originals; (2) the conformity of authentic originals of all corporate records, certificates of officers, certificates of public officials, and other documents and instruments submitted to us as certified, conformed, photostatic or facsimile copies thereof; and (3) the accuracy and adequacy of disclosures made by the Issuer's management including, without limitation, the financial information contained in the Information. We have no reason to believe that such records, certificates and other documents are not accurate, authentic or reliable and we make no assurances as to the accuracy and adequacy of such documents.
In connection with this letter, the undersigned has reviewed the following Issuer's filings (the "Information"):
The above-referenced reports have accompanying notes which are integral to such statements and are to be considered by any interested parties. In issuing this letter, we represent as follows:
The foregoing, and any information that follows (i) constitutes "adequate current public information" concerning the Issuer, and is "available" within my understanding of the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act; (ii) includes all of the information that a broker- dealer would be required to obtain from the Issuer to publish a quotation for the Securities under Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"); (iii) complies as to form with the OTC Markets Group's OTC Pink Disclosure Guidelines which are located on the internet at www.otcmarkets.com; and (iv) has been posted through the OTC Disclosure and News Service.
The financial statements of the Issuer contained in the Information were not audited, and were prepared by Peter Hellwig, an independent accounting consultant located at 101 Marketside Avenue, Pointe Verde, FL 32081. The financial statements of the Issuer will be audited by Will Hudgens of Hudgens CPA, PLLC located at 1220 Blalock Road, Suite 300, Houston, TX 77055.
The Issuer's transfer agent (the "Transfer Agent") is American Stock Transfer & Trust Company located at 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219. The Transfer Agent is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Counsel has reviewed balance statements from the Transfer Agent to confirm the number of outstanding shares relevant to such public information disclosures made herein.
That we have (i) met with the management of the Issuer, Andreas Typaldos through video call, (ii) reviewed the Information, as amended, published by the Issuer through the OTC Disclosure and News Service, and (iii) discussed the Information with such management.
To the best of our knowledge, after reasonable inquiry of the Issuer's managements, there is no officer, director, 5% holder or counsel currently under investigation by any federal or state regulatory agency for any violation of federal or state securities laws.
The undersigned does not own, beneficially or otherwise, any shares of the Issuer's securities and has not agreed to accept any securities from the Issuer for our services now or in the future.
Counsel is not currently, nor has he, in the past five years been suspended or barred from practicing in any state or jurisdiction, and has not been charged in a civil or criminal case.
Counsel has reviewed Issuer's Annual Reports for the period ending April 30, 2022 (posted on July 29, 2022) and April 30, 2021 (posted on March 30, 2022) in connection with the preparation of this letter. Additionally, counsel has reviewed the Issuer's Quarterly Financial Statement Reports for the fiscal year: January 31, 2022 (posted on March 17, 2022), July 21, 2021 (posted on March 30, 2022), and October 31, 2021 (posted on March 7, 2022). Based upon its Quarterly Financial Statement Reports and the Annual Report for 2021, the Issuer indicates that it is a "shell company" as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act and 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
As of the year end April 30, 2022, the Issuer's Financial Statements Report indicated that it had total assets of $0, total current liabilities of $190,075.00, and reported net losses of $88,000.00. As of the year end April 30, 2021, the Issuer's Financial Statements Report indicated that it had total assets of $0, total current liabilities of $102,075.00, and reported net losses of $44,575.00. This letter is limited to the date hereof, and we do not in any event undertake to advise you of any facts or circumstances occurring or coming to our attention subsequent to the date hereof.
This letter may be relied upon only by OTC Markets Group, Inc. and may not be relied upon by any other person or entity without my prior written consent. However, we hereby grant OTC Markets Group, Inc. full and complete permission and rights to publish the letter through the OTC Disclosure and News Service for viewing by the public and regulators.
This opinion is solely for the information of the addressee hereof and the other parties specifically identified in the first paragraph hereof, and is not to be quoted in whole or in part or otherwise referred to, nor is it to be filed with any governmental agency or other person without our prior written consent. Other than the addressee and any other such parties expressly designated herein, no one is entitled to rely upon this letter.
Omni Global Technologies Inc. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 21:50:02 UTC.