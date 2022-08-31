BCII Enterprises : Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information

SINGH LAW FIRM, P.A.

August 30, 2022

Re: Attorney Letter with Respect to Adequate Current Information of BCII Enterprises, Inc. (the "Issuer")

To Whom it May Concern:

We have been asked to provide you with a letter with respect to the Issuer's Financial Statements for the years ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (the "Company Material"). In connection with this letter, the undersigned has reviewed the Company Material and has based our opinion upon such information. This letter is solely for the information of OTC Markets Group, Inc., which is entitled to rely on this letter in determining if the Issuer has provided adequate public disclosure of information within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

The undersigned is a resident of the United States and has been retained by the Issuer for the purposes of rendering this letter and related matters. The undersigned has been retained as special counsel to review this disclosure for the Issuer. This letter is based upon our knowledge of the law and the facts as of the date hereof.

In connection with rending this opinion, we have examined the Issuer's corporate records and other documents, and such questions of law, as counsel deemed relevant and appropriate for purposes of rendering this letter. The Singh Law Firm, P.A. is a New York based law firm. The undersigned is also authorized to practice law in the states of New York, New Jersey, Florida and Colorado. Our law firm is permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission and has not been prohibited from practice thereunder. Our firm has never been barred from practice in any of the foregoing jurisdictions. In the past five years, our law firm has not been, and is not the subject of an investigation, hearing or proceeding by the SEC, the US Commodity Futures Commission (CFTC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) or any other federal, state or foreign regulatory agency.

In our capacity as counsel, we have examined originals or copies, certified or otherwise, that have been identified to our satisfaction as being true copies of the Articles of Incorporation, as