BCL Enterprises : Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the Quarter ended on 31st March, 2024
April 20, 2024 at 02:10 am EDT
Date: 15th April, 2024
To,
The Listing Department
The BSE Limited
The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of
Department of Corporate Services
India Limited,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya
Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001
Corporate Park, Kamani Junction,
Scrip Code: 539621
LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai- 400070
MSEI Symbol: BCL
Subject: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the Quarter ended on 31st March, 2024
Dear Sir(s),
In compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we are forwarding herewith a copy of the certificate, received from M/s. MAS Services Limited, the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of BCL Enterprises Limited ("the Company") for the Quarter ended as on 31st March, 2024.
Kindly take the same on your records.
Thanking you,
For BCL Enterprises Limited
MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA
Digitally signed by
MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA
Date: 2024.04.18 12:17:02 +05'30'
Mahendra Kumar Sharda
(Managing Director)
DIN: 00053042
Office Address: 510, Arunachal Building, 19,
Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110042
BCL Enterprises Limited
CIN: L65100DL1985PLC021467
Registered Office: 5/5761 | Gali No. 02 | Dev Nagar | Karol Bagh | New Delhi - 110005
Corporate Office: 510 | Arunachal Building | 19 | Barakhamba Road | New Delhi - 110001
Regd. Office : T-34 IIND FLOOR OKHLA INDUSTRIAL AREA
PHASE-II NEW DELHI 110020
PHONE:- 011-26387281-83 FAX:- 011 - 26387384
E-mail:- info@masserv.com
CIN:-U74899DL1973PLC006950
To,
DATE: - April 3, 2024
COMPANY SECRETARY
BCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub.: Confirmation Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
With reference to the above captioned Regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from Depository Participants for dematerialisation during the period from 01/01/2024 to 31/03/2024 were confirmed (accepted/ rejected) to the Depositories within 15 days of the receipt of the certificate of securities from the Participants.
We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation in the above cases have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification and the name of the Depositories have been substituted in register of members as the registered owner within 15 days of receipt of the certificate of security from the Participant and we have updated this to the Depository and to every Stock Exchange where the security is listed within the aforesaid time limit of 15 days.
We request you to kindly take note of the above in your records.
Thanking You.
Yours faithfully
For Mas Services Limited
Sharwan Mangla General Manager
