MAS SERVICES LIMITED

Regd. Office : T-34 IIND FLOOR OKHLA INDUSTRIAL AREA

PHASE-II NEW DELHI 110020

PHONE:- 011-26387281-83 FAX:- 011 - 26387384

E-mail:- info@masserv.com

CIN:-U74899DL1973PLC006950

To, DATE: - April 3, 2024

COMPANY SECRETARY

BCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Confirmation Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

With reference to the above captioned Regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from Depository Participants for dematerialisation during the period from 01/01/2024 to 31/03/2024 were confirmed (accepted/ rejected) to the Depositories within 15 days of the receipt of the certificate of securities from the Participants.

We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation in the above cases have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification and the name of the Depositories have been substituted in register of members as the registered owner within 15 days of receipt of the certificate of security from the Participant and we have updated this to the Depository and to every Stock Exchange where the security is listed within the aforesaid time limit of 15 days.

We request you to kindly take note of the above in your records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully

For Mas Services Limited