Date: 15th April, 2024

To,

The Listing Department

The BSE Limited

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of

Department of Corporate Services

India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001

Corporate Park, Kamani Junction,

Scrip Code: 539621

LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai- 400070

MSEI Symbol: BCL

Subject: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the Quarter ended on 31st March, 2024

Dear Sir(s),

In compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we are forwarding herewith a copy of the certificate, received from M/s. MAS Services Limited, the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of BCL Enterprises Limited ("the Company") for the Quarter ended as on 31st March, 2024.

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

For BCL Enterprises Limited

MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA

Digitally signed by

MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA

Date: 2024.04.18 12:17:02 +05'30'

Mahendra Kumar Sharda

(Managing Director)

DIN: 00053042

Office Address: 510, Arunachal Building, 19,

Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110042

BCL Enterprises Limited

CIN: L65100DL1985PLC021467

Registered Office: 5/5761 | Gali No. 02 | Dev Nagar | Karol Bagh | New Delhi - 110005

Corporate Office: 510 | Arunachal Building | 19 | Barakhamba Road | New Delhi - 110001

Contact: +91-11-43080469 | Email: bclenterprisesltd@gmail.com |www.bclenterprisesltd.in

MAS SERVICES LIMITED

Regd. Office : T-34 IIND FLOOR OKHLA INDUSTRIAL AREA

PHASE-II NEW DELHI 110020

PHONE:- 011-26387281-83 FAX:- 011 - 26387384

E-mail:- info@masserv.com

CIN:-U74899DL1973PLC006950

To,

DATE: - April 3, 2024

COMPANY SECRETARY

BCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Confirmation Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

With reference to the above captioned Regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from Depository Participants for dematerialisation during the period from 01/01/2024 to 31/03/2024 were confirmed (accepted/ rejected) to the Depositories within 15 days of the receipt of the certificate of securities from the Participants.

We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation in the above cases have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification and the name of the Depositories have been substituted in register of members as the registered owner within 15 days of receipt of the certificate of security from the Participant and we have updated this to the Depository and to every Stock Exchange where the security is listed within the aforesaid time limit of 15 days.

We request you to kindly take note of the above in your records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully

For Mas Services Limited

Sharwan Mangla General Manager

