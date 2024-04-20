Date: 15th April, 2024

To,

The Listing Department'

The BSE Limited

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India

Department of Corporate Services

Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001

Corporate Park, Kamani Junction,

Scrip Code : 539621

LBS Road, Kurla (West),Mumbai- 400070

MSEI Symbol: BCL

Subject: Compliance Certificate pursuant to Regulation 7 (3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir(s),

In compliance with Regulation 7(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Compliance Certificate duly signed by both the Authorized Representative of the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) i.e., M/s. MAS Services Limited, registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI Registration Number: INR000000049) and the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For BCL Enterprises Limited

MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA

Digitally signed by

MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA Date: 2024.04.18 12:18:02 +05'30'

Mahendra Kumar Sharda

(Managing Director)

DIN: 00053042

Office Address: 510, Arunachal Building, 19,

Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110042

BCL Enterprises Limited

CIN: L65100DL1985PLC021467

Registered Office: 5/5761 | Gali No. 02 | Dev Nagar | Karol Bagh | New Delhi - 110005

Corporate Office: 510 | Arunachal Building | 19 | Barakhamba Road | New Delhi- 110001

Contact: +91-11-4308 0469 | Email: bclenterprisesltd@gmail.com|www.bclenterprisesltd.in

