Date: 15th April, 2024 To, To, The Listing Department' The BSE Limited The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Department of Corporate Services Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001 Corporate Park, Kamani Junction, Scrip Code : 539621 LBS Road, Kurla (West),Mumbai- 400070 MSEI Symbol: BCL

Subject: Compliance Certificate pursuant to Regulation 7 (3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In compliance with Regulation 7(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Compliance Certificate duly signed by both the Authorized Representative of the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) i.e., M/s. MAS Services Limited, registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI Registration Number: INR000000049) and the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024

For BCL Enterprises Limited