Date: 15th April, 2024
To,
To,
The Listing Department'
The BSE Limited
The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India
Department of Corporate Services
Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya
Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001
Corporate Park, Kamani Junction,
Scrip Code : 539621
LBS Road, Kurla (West),Mumbai- 400070
MSEI Symbol: BCL
Subject: Compliance Certificate pursuant to Regulation 7 (3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir(s),
In compliance with Regulation 7(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Compliance Certificate duly signed by both the Authorized Representative of the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) i.e., M/s. MAS Services Limited, registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI Registration Number: INR000000049) and the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
For BCL Enterprises Limited
MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA
Digitally signed by
MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA Date: 2024.04.18 12:18:02 +05'30'
Mahendra Kumar Sharda
(Managing Director)
DIN: 00053042
Office Address: 510, Arunachal Building, 19,
Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110042
BCL Enterprises Limited
CIN: L65100DL1985PLC021467
Registered Office: 5/5761 | Gali No. 02 | Dev Nagar | Karol Bagh | New Delhi - 110005
Corporate Office: 510 | Arunachal Building | 19 | Barakhamba Road | New Delhi- 110001
Contact: +91-11-4308 0469 | Email: bclenterprisesltd@gmail.com|www.bclenterprisesltd.in
