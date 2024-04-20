Date: 15th April, 2024

To,

The Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of

The BSE Limited

Department of Corporate Services

India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001

Corporate Park, Kamani Junction,

Scrip Code: 539621

LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai- 400070

MSEI Symbol: BCL

Subject: Confirmation for Non‐Applicability of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/ HO/ DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated 26th November, 2018 pertaining to fund‐raising by issuance of Debt Securities by Large Entities

Dear Sir(s),

With reference to the SEBI circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2O18/144 dated 26th November, 2018 on fund raising by issuance of debt securities by large entities, issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") regarding submission of confirmation in case the entity is identified as a Large Corporate.

In this regard, we wish to submit that the Company does not meet the criteria of being

identified as a Large Corporate as enumerated in clause 2 of the aforesaid circular and therefore, the said circular is not applicable to the Company, for the time being in force.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For BCL Enterprises Limited

MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA

Digitally signed by

MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA

Date: 2024.04.19 16:30:13 +05'30'

Mahendra Kumar Sharda

(Managing Director)

DIN: 00053042

Office Address: 510, Arunachal Building, 19,

Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001

BCL Enterprises Limited

CIN: L65100DL1985PLC021467

Registered Office: 5/5761 | Gali No. 02 | Dev Nagar | Karol Bagh | New Delhi - 110005

Corporate Office: 510 | Arunachal Building | 19 | Barakhamba Road | New Delhi- 110001

Contact: +91-11-4308 0469 | Email: bclenterprisesltd@gmail.com|www.bclenterprisesltd.in

Disclaimer

BCL Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2024 07:11:07 UTC.