Date: 15th April, 2024 To, To, The Listing Department Department of Corporate Services The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of The BSE Limited Department of Corporate Services India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001 Corporate Park, Kamani Junction, Scrip Code: 539621 LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai- 400070 MSEI Symbol: BCL

Subject: Confirmation for Non‐Applicability of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/ HO/ DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated 26th November, 2018 pertaining to fund‐raising by issuance of Debt Securities by Large Entities

Dear Sir(s),

With reference to the SEBI circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2O18/144 dated 26th November, 2018 on fund raising by issuance of debt securities by large entities, issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") regarding submission of confirmation in case the entity is identified as a Large Corporate.

In this regard, we wish to submit that the Company does not meet the criteria of being

identified as a Large Corporate as enumerated in clause 2 of the aforesaid circular and therefore, the said circular is not applicable to the Company, for the time being in force.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For BCL Enterprises Limited