BCL Enterprises : Confirmation for Non-Applicability of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/ HO/ DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated 26th November, 2018 pertaining to fund-raising by issuance of Debt Securities by Large Entities
April 20, 2024 at 03:12 am EDT
Date: 15th April, 2024
To,
The Listing Department
Department of Corporate Services
The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of
The BSE Limited
Department of Corporate Services
India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya
Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001
Corporate Park, Kamani Junction,
Scrip Code: 539621
LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai- 400070
MSEI Symbol: BCL
Subject: Confirmation for Non‐Applicability of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/ HO/ DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated 26th November, 2018 pertaining to fund‐raising by issuance of Debt Securities by Large Entities
Dear Sir(s),
With reference to the SEBI circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2O18/144 dated 26th November, 2018 on fund raising by issuance of debt securities by large entities, issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") regarding submission of confirmation in case the entity is identified as a Large Corporate.
In this regard, we wish to submit that the Company does not meet the criteria of being
identified as a Large Corporate as enumerated in clause 2 of the aforesaid circular and therefore, the said circular is not applicable to the Company, for the time being in force.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
For BCL Enterprises Limited
MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA
Mahendra Kumar Sharda
(Managing Director)
DIN: 00053042
Office Address: 510, Arunachal Building, 19,
Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001
BCL Enterprises Limited
CIN: L65100DL1985PLC021467
Registered Office: 5/5761 | Gali No. 02 | Dev Nagar | Karol Bagh | New Delhi - 110005
Corporate Office: 510 | Arunachal Building | 19 | Barakhamba Road | New Delhi- 110001
BCL Enterprises Limited is an India-based non-banking financial company (NBFC). The main business of the Company is to carry on the business of financiers by way of lending and advancing money to industrial, commercial, and other enterprises. It offers a range of financial services to various sectors. The Company is engaged in the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances. The Company offers credit facilities to individuals and business clients. It offers business loans and fulfills working capital requirement of individual, body corporate and other legal activities.
