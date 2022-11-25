BCL Enterprises : Related Party Transactions

BCL Enterprises Limited (BCL)
B roadcast Date And Time : 25/11/2022 10:09:04 Announcement : Related Party Transactions Description :
BCL Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure of related party transactions under regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
BCL Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:13:04 UTC.