  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. BCL Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539621   INE368E01023

BCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(539621)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
1.510 INR   -1.95%
01:14aBcl Enterprises : Related Party Transactions
PU
06/01Bcl Enterprises : Revised Audited Financial Results
PU
04/16Bcl Enterprises : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
BCL Enterprises : Related Party Transactions

11/25/2022 | 01:14am EST
BCL Enterprises Limited (BCL)B roadcast Date And Time : 25/11/2022 10:09:04 Announcement : Related Party Transactions Description :

BCL Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure of related party transactions under regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

BCL Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
