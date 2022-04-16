Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. BCL Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539621   INE368E01023

BCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(539621)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
4.030 INR   +4.13%
05:44aBCL ENTERPRISES : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
01/21BCL Enterprises Limited Appoints Shyam Lal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
01/20BCL Enterprises' Board to Consider Stock Split, Bonus Issue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BCL Enterprises : Statement Of Investor Complaints

04/16/2022 | 05:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BCL Enterprises Limited (BCL)B roadcast Date And Time : 16/04/2022 15:04:25 Announcement : Statement Of Investor Complaints Description :

BCL Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange a statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

BCL Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 09:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED
05:44aBCL ENTERPRISES : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
01/21BCL Enterprises Limited Appoints Shyam Lal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
01/20BCL Enterprises' Board to Consider Stock Split, Bonus Issue
MT
2021BCL Enterprises Limited Reports Unaudited Standalone Earnings Results for the Quarter E..
CI
2021BCL Enterprises Limited Announces Resignation of Shyam Lal as Company Secretary and Com..
CI
2021BCL Enterprises Limited Reports Unaudited Standalone Earnings Results for the Fourth Qu..
CI
2021BCL Enterprises Limited Reports Unaudited Standalone Earnings Results for the Quarter a..
CI
2021BCL Enterprises Limited Announces Reconstitution of Share Transfer Committee
CI
2021BCL Enterprises Limited Announces Appointment of Shyam Lal as Company Secretary and Com..
CI
2020BCL Enterprises Limited Reports Unaudited Standalone Earnings Results for the Second Qu..
CI
More news
Chart BCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BCL Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart