BCL Enterprises : Submission of Compliance Report on Investor Grievance of BCL Enterprises Limited (“the “Company”)
April 20, 2024 at 02:10 am EDT
Date: 15
th April, 2024
To,
The Listing Department
The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, 205(A), 2
nd floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, Kamani Junction, LBS Road,
Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400070 MSEI Symbol: BCL
Subject:
Submission of Compliance Report on Investor Grievance of BCL Enterprises Limited ("the "Company")
Dear Sir(s),
With reference to captioned subject matter and in compliance with Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Compliance Report on Investor Grievance of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31
st March, 2024.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
For BCL Enterprises Limited
Digitally signed by
MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA Date: 2024.04.18 12:14:03 +05'30'
Mahendra Kumar Sharda
(Managing Director)
DIN: 00053042
Office Address: 510, Arunachal Building,
19, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001
BCL Enterprises Limited
CIN: L65100DL1985PLC021467
Registered Office: 5/5761 | Gali No. 02 | Dev Nagar | Karol Bagh | New Delhi - 110005
Corporate Office: 510 | Arunachal Building | 19 | Barakhamba Road | New Delhi- 110001
Contact: +91-11-4308 0469 | Email: bclenterprisesltd@gmail.com |www.bclenterprisesltd.in
Quarterly Compliance Report on Investor Complaints and Grievances pursuant to Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Name of the Company: BCL Enterprises Limited
Quarter ending: 31 st March, 2024
This is to inform you that the Company is registered on the SCORES platform of the SEBI in order to handle investor's complaints electronically.
As required under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the details regarding the investor's complaints are as follows:
Number
of
Investor
Complaints
Complaints
Complaints
Complaints pending at
received during the
disposed
off
remaining
the beginning
of
the
Quarter
from
01
st
during
the
unresolved at the
Quarter
starting
from
January,
2024
to
Quarter from 01
st
end of
Quarter
01
st January, 2024
31
st March, 2024.
January. 2024
to
ended
on 31
st
31
st March, 2024.
March, 2024.
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
For BCL Enterprises Limited
Digitally signed by MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA
Date: 2024.04.18 12:14:37 +05'30'
Mahendra Kumar Sharda
(Managing Director)
DIN: 00053042
Office Address: 510, Arunachal Building, 19,
Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001
BCL Enterprises Limited
CIN: L65100DL1985PLC021467
Registered Office: 5/5761 | Gali No. 02 | Dev Nagar | Karol Bagh | New Delhi - 110005
Corporate Office: 510 | Arunachal Building | 19 | Barakhamba Road | New Delhi- 110001
Contact: +91-11-4308 0469 | Email: bclenterprisesltd@gmail.com |www.bclenterprisesltd.in
BCL Enterprises Ltd. published this content on
20 April 2024
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
20 April 2024 06:09:03 UTC.
BCL Enterprises Limited is an India-based non-banking financial company (NBFC). The main business of the Company is to carry on the business of financiers by way of lending and advancing money to industrial, commercial, and other enterprises. It offers a range of financial services to various sectors. The Company is engaged in the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances. The Company offers credit facilities to individuals and business clients. It offers business loans and fulfills working capital requirement of individual, body corporate and other legal activities.
