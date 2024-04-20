Date: 15th April, 2024

To,

The Listing Department

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, 205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, Kamani Junction, LBS Road,

Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400070 MSEI Symbol: BCL

Subject: Submission of Compliance Report on Investor Grievance of BCL Enterprises Limited ("the "Company")

Dear Sir(s),

With reference to captioned subject matter and in compliance with Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Compliance Report on Investor Grievance of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st March, 2024.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For BCL Enterprises Limited

MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA

Digitally signed by

MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA Date: 2024.04.18 12:14:03 +05'30'

Mahendra Kumar Sharda

(Managing Director)

DIN: 00053042

Office Address: 510, Arunachal Building,

19, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001

BCL Enterprises Limited

CIN: L65100DL1985PLC021467

Registered Office: 5/5761 | Gali No. 02 | Dev Nagar | Karol Bagh | New Delhi - 110005

Corporate Office: 510 | Arunachal Building | 19 | Barakhamba Road | New Delhi- 110001

Contact: +91-11-43080469 | Email: bclenterprisesltd@gmail.com |www.bclenterprisesltd.in

Quarterly Compliance Report on Investor Complaints and Grievances pursuant to Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

  1. Name of the Company: BCL Enterprises Limited
  2. Quarter ending: 31st March, 2024

This is to inform you that the Company is registered on the SCORES platform of the SEBI in order to handle investor's complaints electronically.

As required under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the details regarding the investor's complaints are as follows:

Number

of

Investor

Complaints

Complaints

Complaints

Complaints pending at

received during the

disposed

off

remaining

the beginning

of

the

Quarter

from

01st

during

the

unresolved at the

Quarter

starting

from

January,

2024

to

Quarter from 01st

end of

Quarter

01st January, 2024

31st March, 2024.

January. 2024

to

ended

on 31st

31st March, 2024.

March, 2024.

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

For BCL Enterprises Limited

