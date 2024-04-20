Date: 15th April, 2024

To,

The Listing Department

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, 205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, Kamani Junction, LBS Road,

Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400070 MSEI Symbol: BCL

Subject: Submission of Compliance Report on Investor Grievance of BCL Enterprises Limited ("the "Company")

Dear Sir(s),

With reference to captioned subject matter and in compliance with Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Compliance Report on Investor Grievance of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st March, 2024.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For BCL Enterprises Limited