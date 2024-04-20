20th April, 2024
To,
To,
The Listing Department
Department
of
Corporate
The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Services
Limited,
The BSE Limited
205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Corporate Park, Kamani Junction,
Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001
LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai- 400070
Scrip Code: 539621
MSEI Symbol: BCL
Subject: Submission of Structured Digital Database Compliance Certificate for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024
Dear Sir(s),
Pursuant to Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations), Please find enclosed herewith the Structured Digital Database (SDD) Compliance Certificate for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024.
Kindly take the above information on record.
Thanking You,
For BCL Enterprises Limited
MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA
Digitally signed by
MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA
Date: 2024.04.20 12:39:17 +05'30'
Mahendra Kumar Sharda
(Managing Director)
DIN: 00053042
Office Address: 510, Arunachal Building, 19,
Barakhamba Road, New Delhi- 110001
BCL Enterprises Limited
CIN: L65100DL1985PLC021467
Registered Office: 510 | Arunachal Building | 19 | Barakhamba Road | New Delhi - 110001
Contact: +91-11-43080469 |Email: bclenterprisesltd@gmail.com |www.bclenterprisesltd.in
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BCL Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2024 10:35:03 UTC.