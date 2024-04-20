20th April, 2024

To,

To,

The Listing Department

Department

of

Corporate

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Services

Limited,

The BSE Limited

205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Corporate Park, Kamani Junction,

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001

LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai- 400070

Scrip Code: 539621

MSEI Symbol: BCL

Subject: Submission of Structured Digital Database Compliance Certificate for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024

Dear Sir(s),

Pursuant to Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations), Please find enclosed herewith the Structured Digital Database (SDD) Compliance Certificate for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

For BCL Enterprises Limited

MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA

Digitally signed by

MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARDA

Date: 2024.04.20 12:39:17 +05'30'

Mahendra Kumar Sharda

(Managing Director)

DIN: 00053042

Office Address: 510, Arunachal Building, 19,

Barakhamba Road, New Delhi- 110001

BCL Enterprises Limited

CIN: L65100DL1985PLC021467

Registered Office: 510 | Arunachal Building | 19 | Barakhamba Road | New Delhi - 110001

Contact: +91-11-43080469 |Email: bclenterprisesltd@gmail.com |www.bclenterprisesltd.in

Attachments

