Date: 15th April, 2024

To,

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, 205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya

Corporate Park, Kamani Junction,

LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai- 400070 MSEI Symbol: BCL

Subject: Undertaking stating that "Website of the Company is functional and updated" in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Reference: Website of the Company: https://bclenterprisesltd.in/

Dear Sir(s),

With reference to captioned subject matter and in compliance with Regulation 46 under Chapter IV of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, every listed entity shall maintain a functional website containing the basic information about itself.

In conformity with the provisions of aforesaid regulation, I, Mahendra Kumar Sharda, Managing Director of BCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company") hereby undertake to declare that the company being a listed company is maintaining the functional website and it has also been updated eventually in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the Quarter ended on 31st March, 2024.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For BCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED