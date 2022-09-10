BCL Industries : Loss of share certificate

Regd. Office: Hazi Rattan Link Road, Post Box No. 71, Bathinda-151001 Ph.: 0164-2240163, 2240443, 2211628, Fax: 0164-5003638 Website: www.bcl.ind.in Email: bcl@mittalgroup.co.in CIN: L24231PB1976PLC003624 Dated: 10.09.2022 TO TO BSE LIMITED, THE MANAGER, FLOOR 25, FEROZE JEEJEEBHOY TOWERS, NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD., DALAL STREET, EXCHANGE PLAZA, MUMBAI- 400001 BANDRA KURLA COMPLEX, BANDRA (EAST), (PH: 022- 22721233-34 FAX:22722082, 22722037 MUMBAI - 400051 BSE Code: 524332 NSE SCRIP CODE: BCLIND Sub: Intimation of Loss of Share Certificates/ Issue of Duplicate Share Certificates under Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform you that the Company has received information from Link Intime India Private Limited, Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company for Loss of share certificates, details of which are as under -

Folio Name Certificate No. Distinctive No. No. of Shares No 0008894 SANJAY RUNGTA 24894 3129301-3129400 100 0015060 VINOD KUMAR ARORA 31060 3745901-3746000 100

The public is hereby cautioned against dealing in any way with the share certificates mentioned above. The duplicate share certificates/ Confirmation Letters may be issued only after compliance of all the required formalities by the concerned shareholder and the Company/RTA in this regard. This is for your information and records.

