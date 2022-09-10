Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. BCL Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    524332   INE412G01016

BCL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(524332)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
355.00 INR   -1.53%
03:20aBCL INDUSTRIES : Loss of share certificate
PU
09/08BCL Industries Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
08/16TRANSCRIPT : BCL Industries Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022
CI
BCL Industries : Loss of share certificate

09/10/2022 | 03:20am EDT
Regd. Office:

Hazi Rattan Link Road, Post Box No. 71, Bathinda-151001

Ph.: 0164-2240163, 2240443, 2211628, Fax: 0164-5003638

Website: www.bcl.ind.in

Email: bcl@mittalgroup.co.in

CIN: L24231PB1976PLC003624

Dated: 10.09.2022

TO

TO

BSE LIMITED,

THE MANAGER,

FLOOR 25, FEROZE JEEJEEBHOY TOWERS,

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.,

DALAL STREET,

EXCHANGE PLAZA,

MUMBAI- 400001

BANDRA KURLA COMPLEX, BANDRA (EAST),

(PH: 022- 22721233-34 FAX:22722082, 22722037

MUMBAI - 400051

BSE Code: 524332

NSE SCRIP CODE: BCLIND

Sub:

Intimation of Loss of Share Certificates/ Issue of Duplicate Share Certificates

under Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform you that the Company has received information from Link Intime India Private Limited, Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company for Loss of share certificates, details of which are as under -

Folio

Name

Certificate No.

Distinctive No.

No. of Shares

No

0008894

SANJAY RUNGTA

24894

3129301-3129400

100

0015060

VINOD KUMAR ARORA

31060

3745901-3746000

100

The public is hereby cautioned against dealing in any way with the share certificates mentioned above. The duplicate share certificates/ Confirmation Letters may be issued only after compliance of all the required formalities by the concerned shareholder and the Company/RTA in this regard. This is for your information and records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

For BCL Industries Limited

Gurinder Singh Makkar

Digitally signed by Gurinder Singh Makkar Date: 2022.09.10 10:44:46 +05'30'

Gurinder Makkar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

M.No. F5124

Disclaimer

BCL Industries Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 07:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 955 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2022 848 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net Debt 2022 2 424 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 8 573 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 494
Free-Float 25,0%
Managers and Directors
Rajinder Mittal Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Kushal Mittal Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Gulab Singh Chief Financial Officer
Ramesh Chander Nayyar Chairman
Rajeev Vatts General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BCL INDUSTRIES LIMITED11.65%108
SIME DARBY PLANTATION13.56%6 564
IOI CORPORATION9.38%5 634
AAK AB (PUBL.)-18.64%3 882
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD14.29%2 537
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-3.97%1 631