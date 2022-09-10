BCL Industries : Loss of share certificate

Intimation of Loss of Share Certificates/ Issue of Duplicate Share Certificates
under Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India
(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir,
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform you that the Company has received information from Link Intime India Private Limited, Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company for Loss of share certificates, details of which are as under -
Folio
Name
Certificate No.
Distinctive No.
No. of Shares
No
0008894
SANJAY RUNGTA
24894
3129301-3129400
100
0015060
VINOD KUMAR ARORA
31060
3745901-3746000
100
The public is hereby cautioned against dealing in any way with the share certificates mentioned above. The duplicate share certificates/ Confirmation Letters may be issued only after compliance of all the required formalities by the concerned shareholder and the Company/RTA in this regard. This is for your information and records.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully
For BCL Industries Limited
Gurinder Singh Makkar
Digitally signed by Gurinder Singh Makkar Date: 2022.09.10 10:44:46 +05'30'
