BCLS Acquisition Corp.

BCLS ACQUISITION CORP.

(BLSA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/11 03:59:55 pm
10.85 USD   -2.08%
05:27pBCLS ACQUISITION  : Bain Capital-backed SPAC to raise $300 mln through U.S. IPO
RE
News 
All News

Bain Capital-backed SPAC to raise $300 mln through U.S. IPO

03/11/2021 | 05:27pm EST
March 11 (Reuters) - A Bain Capital-backed blank-check firm is looking to raise about $300 million through an initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

BCC Investment Corp, a so-called special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, plans to sell 30 million units composed of shares and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange, priced at $10 per unit. https://bit.ly/3bBtcti

Massachusetts-based Bain Capital last year raised $125 million through an IPO for healthcare focused SPAC BCLS Acquisition Corp.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds to acquire a private company with the intent of taking it public, allowing those looking to list themselves to eschew a traditional IPO.

Goldman Sachs & Co and Evercore ISI are the underwriters for BCC's offering. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BCLS ACQUISITION CORP.
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Schwartz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew A. F. Hack Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adam M. Koppel Chairman
Barry E. Greene Director
