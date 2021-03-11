Bain Capital-backed SPAC to raise $300 mln through U.S. IPO

March 11 (Reuters) - A Bain Capital-backed blank-check firm
is looking to raise about $300 million through an initial public
offering, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.
BCC Investment Corp, a so-called special purpose acquisition
company, or SPAC, plans to sell 30 million units composed of
shares and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange, priced at
$10 per unit. https://bit.ly/3bBtcti
Massachusetts-based Bain Capital last year raised $125
million through an IPO for healthcare focused SPAC BCLS
Acquisition Corp.
SPACs are shell companies that raise funds to acquire a
private company with the intent of taking it public, allowing
those looking to list themselves to eschew a traditional IPO.
Goldman Sachs & Co and Evercore ISI are the underwriters for
BCC's offering.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)