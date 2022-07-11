Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. BCPG Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

BCPG Public : Notification the exercise of BCPG-W1 (the 6th Exercise) (Revised Exercise Period)

07/11/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Headline:

Notification the exercise of BCPG-W1 (the 6th Exercise) (Revised Exercise Period)

Security Symbol:

BCPG

Announcement Details

Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of securities

Subject

Notification the exercise of securities

Date announced

07-Jul-2022

Name of securities

BCPG-W1

Exercise date

20-Jul-2022

The notification period for the exercise of the securities

From 12-Jul-2022 to 19-Jul-2022

(Update)

Exercise price (baht per share)

8.00

Exercise ratio (Warrants : common shares)

1 : 1

Exercise Procedure

https://www.bcpggroup.com/th/investor-relatio

ns/shareholder-information/bcpg-warrants

Contact Persons and Place to Exercise

BCPG Public Company Limited M Tower, 12th floor, 2098

Sukhumvit Road Phrakanong Tai Subdistrict, Phrakanong

District Bangkok 10260 Tel: 02-335-8945-46 Fax:

02-335-8900

Signature _________________

(Mr.Niwat Adirek)

Chief Executive Officer and President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the

company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

BCPG pcl published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 217 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2022 2 510 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
Net Debt 2022 4 903 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 3,12%
Capitalization 30 099 M 839 M 839 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,71x
EV / Sales 2023 8,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart BCPG PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BCPG Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BCPG PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,40 THB
Average target price 15,78 THB
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niwat Adirek Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phuwadon Suntornwipart Co-President
Phatpuree Chinkulkitnivat SEVP-Finance, Accounting & Corporate Strategy
Pichai Chunhavajira Chairman
Charnvit Trangadisaikul Senior Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BCPG PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.33%839
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.21.55%13 271
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION1.07%13 158
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-18.49%8 137
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.29%4 459
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.15%3 829