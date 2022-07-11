BCPG Public : Notification the exercise of BCPG-W1 (the 6th Exercise) (Revised Exercise Period)

|
Headline:
Notification the exercise of BCPG-W1 (the 6th Exercise) (Revised Exercise Period)
Security Symbol:
BCPG
Announcement Details
Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of securities
Subject
Notification the exercise of securities
Date announced
07-Jul-2022
Name of securities
BCPG-W1
Exercise date
20-Jul-2022
The notification period for the exercise of the securities
From 12-Jul-2022 to 19-Jul-2022
(Update)
Exercise price (baht per share)
8.00
Exercise ratio (Warrants : common shares)
1 : 1
Exercise Procedure
https://www.bcpggroup.com/th/investor-relatio
ns/shareholder-information/bcpg-warrants
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise
BCPG Public Company Limited M Tower, 12th floor, 2098
Sukhumvit Road Phrakanong Tai Subdistrict, Phrakanong
|
02-335-8900
Signature _________________
(Mr.Niwat Adirek)
Chief Executive Officer and President
Authorized to sign on behalf of the
company
Disclaimer
BCPG pcl published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:13:01 UTC.