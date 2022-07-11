BCPG Public : Notification the exercise of BCPG-W1 (the 6th Exercise) (Revised Exercise Period)

Headline: Notification the exercise of BCPG-W1 (the 6th Exercise) (Revised Exercise Period) Security Symbol: BCPG

Subject Notification the exercise of securities Date announced 07-Jul-2022 Name of securities BCPG-W1 Exercise date 20-Jul-2022 The notification period for the exercise of the securities From 12-Jul-2022 to 19-Jul-2022 (Update) Exercise price (baht per share) 8.00 Exercise ratio (Warrants : common shares) 1 : 1 Exercise Procedure https://www.bcpggroup.com/th/investor-relatio ns/shareholder-information/bcpg-warrants Contact Persons and Place to Exercise BCPG Public Company Limited M Tower, 12th floor, 2098 Sukhumvit Road Phrakanong Tai Subdistrict, Phrakanong District Bangkok 10260 Tel: 02-335-8945-46 Fax: 02-335-8900 Signature _________________ (Mr.Niwat Adirek) Chief Executive Officer and President Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

