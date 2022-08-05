Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. BCPG Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCPG   TH7411010005

BCPG PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BCPG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-03
10.40 THB    0.00%
07:16aBCPG PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
08/03BCPG PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 30 Derivative warrants issued by ASPS
PU
08/02BCPG PUBLIC : Report of the utilization of capital increase
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BCPG Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

08/05/2022 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BCPG13C2208A, CHG13C2208A, CPN13C2208A, DTAC13C2208A, IRPC13C2208A,

Security Symbol: JMT13C2208A, JMT13P2208A, KBAN13P2208A, KKP13C2208A, KTB13C2208A, RCL13P2208A, SYNE13C2208A, TISC13C2208A

Announcement Details

Subject

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement

Data as of

05-Aug-2022

Maturity date

10-Aug-2022

Expense of exercise (Baht)

0.00

DW Symbol

Conversion ratio per

Underlying asset price

Exercise price (Baht)

Net cash settlement

unit

(Baht)

amount (Baht)

BCPG13C2208A

0.28571

10.30

15.40

0.00

CHG13C2208A

1.80623

3.78

4.964

0.00

CPN13C2208A

0.14286

65.00

74.00

0.00

DTAC13C2208A

0.13411

46.75

64.263

0.00

IRPC13C2208A

1.88679

3.32

4.80

0.00

JMT13C2208A

0.10051

78.50

94.516

0.00

JMT13P2208A

0.20102

78.50

50.74

0.00

KBAN13P2208A

0.14543

147.00

111.002

0.00

KKP13C2208A

0.14312

67.00

88.313

0.00

KTB13C2208A

0.34415

16.00

17.144

0.00

RCL13P2208A

0.20

40.25

28.75

0.00

SYNE13C2208A

0.09615

20.20

33.00

0.00

TISC13C2208A

0.08484

89.50

122.515

0.00

Remark

1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate

  1. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  2. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Signature ________________________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

BCPG pcl published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 11:15:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BCPG PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:16aBCPG PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by..
PU
08/03BCPG PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 30 Derivative warrants issued by ASPS
PU
08/02BCPG PUBLIC : Report of the utilization of capital increase
PU
07/27BCPG PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 30 Derivative warrants issued by..
PU
07/26BCPG PUBLIC : New shares of BCPG to be traded on August 1, 2022
PU
07/19BCPG PUBLIC : Disclosure of key information update by business for 2Q/2022
PU
07/19BCPG Public Company Limited Reports Production Results for the Second Quarter of 2022
CI
07/11BCPG PUBLIC : Notification the exercise of BCPG-W1 (the 6th Exercise) (Revised Exercise Pe..
PU
07/05BCPG PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 90 Derivative warrants issued by BLS
PU
07/01BCPG PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 87 Derivative warrants issued by..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 217 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2022 2 510 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
Net Debt 2022 4 903 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 3,12%
Capitalization 30 118 M 840 M 840 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,71x
EV / Sales 2023 8,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart BCPG PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BCPG Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BCPG PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,40 THB
Average target price 15,22 THB
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niwat Adirek Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phuwadon Suntornwipart Co-President
Phatpuree Chinkulkitnivat SEVP-Finance, Accounting & Corporate Strategy
Kongkiat Kanjanapan Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Pichai Chunhavajira Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BCPG PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.33%840
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION11.06%14 551
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.29.40%14 195
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-14.06%8 578
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.30%5 127
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.90%4 002