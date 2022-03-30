Log in
    BCPG   TH7411010005

BCPG PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BCPG)
  Report
BCPG Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Date/Time
30 Mar 2022 17:54:21
Headline
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
Symbol
BCPG06C2203A
Source
KKPS
Full Detailed News 
                Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement


Subject                                  : Settlement Price and Net Cash 
Settlement
Data as of                               : 30-Mar-2022
Maturity date                            : 04-Apr-2022
Expense of exercise (Baht)               : 0.00


DW Symbol                                : BCPG06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.31681
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 12.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 16.276
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : CBG06P2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.12617
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 108.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 87.185
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : CPN06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.13476
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 60.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 75.193
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : IRPC06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 1.72807
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 3.58
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 5.112
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : MEGA06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.10749
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 45.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 58.757
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00


DW Symbol                                : S5006C2203A
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point)   : 0.05556
Underlying asset price (Index)           : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index)                   : 1,125.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : S5006C2203B
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point)   : 0.05556
Underlying asset price (Index)           : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index)                   : 1,075.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : S5006C2203C
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point)   : 0.05714
Underlying asset price (Index)           : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index)                   : 1,100.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : S5006C2203D
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point)   : 0.05556
Underlying asset price (Index)           : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index)                   : 1,050.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : S5006P2203A
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point)   : 0.07143
Underlying asset price (Index)           : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index)                   : 825.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : S5006P2203B
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point)   : 0.07692
Underlying asset price (Index)           : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index)                   : 800.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : S5006P2203C
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point)   : 0.07692
Underlying asset price (Index)           : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index)                   : 850.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : S5006P2203D
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point)   : 0.0625
Underlying asset price (Index)           : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index)                   : 900.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00



Remark                                   :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense 
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X 
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X 
Exchange rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash 
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in 
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr.Chulawit Chaitachawong
Information
Position                                 : Vice President
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

BCPG pcl published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 201 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2022 2 379 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
Net Debt 2022 6 034 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 35 018 M 1 046 M 1 046 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,89x
EV / Sales 2023 9,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart BCPG PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BCPG Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BCPG PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,10 THB
Average target price 16,10 THB
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niwat Adirek Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phuwadon Suntornwipart Co-President
Phatpuree Chinkulkitnivat SEVP-Finance, Accounting & Corporate Strategy
Pichai Chunhavajira Chairman
Charnvit Trangadisaikul Executive Vice President-Strategy & Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BCPG PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.83%1 046
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION13.96%15 342
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.-0.34%11 867
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.04%10 803
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.42%4 597
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-1.85%4 289