BCPG Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

30 Mar 2022 17:54:21
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
BCPG06C2203A
KKPS
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement
Subject : Settlement Price and Net Cash
Settlement
Data as of : 30-Mar-2022
Maturity date : 04-Apr-2022
Expense of exercise (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : BCPG06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.31681
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 12.00
Exercise price (Baht) : 16.276
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : CBG06P2203A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.12617
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 108.00
Exercise price (Baht) : 87.185
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : CPN06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.13476
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 60.00
Exercise price (Baht) : 75.193
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : IRPC06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit : 1.72807
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 3.58
Exercise price (Baht) : 5.112
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : MEGA06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.10749
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 45.00
Exercise price (Baht) : 58.757
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : S5006C2203A
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point) : 0.05556
Underlying asset price (Index) : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index) : 1,125.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : S5006C2203B
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point) : 0.05556
Underlying asset price (Index) : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index) : 1,075.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : S5006C2203C
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point) : 0.05714
Underlying asset price (Index) : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index) : 1,100.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : S5006C2203D
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point) : 0.05556
Underlying asset price (Index) : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index) : 1,050.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : S5006P2203A
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point) : 0.07143
Underlying asset price (Index) : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index) : 825.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : S5006P2203B
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point) : 0.07692
Underlying asset price (Index) : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index) : 800.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : S5006P2203C
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point) : 0.07692
Underlying asset price (Index) : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index) : 850.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : S5006P2203D
Multiplier of Index (THB: Index Point) : 0.0625
Underlying asset price (Index) : 1,022.90
Exercise price (Index) : 900.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
Remark :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X
Exchange rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr.Chulawit Chaitachawong
Information
Position : Vice President
