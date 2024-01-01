BDCOM Online Ltd is a Bangladesh-based Internet service provider (ISP). The Company provides Web page software design and hosting, leased port Internet access, total network solutions and nationwide data services. In addition, the Company is conducting customized software development, broadband Internet, vehicle tracking services (VTS), business process outsourcing, IP Telephony Services (IPTSP), IPPBX solutions, hosted conference bridge, short code parking, fiber optic, machinery, and hardware sales. The Company is involved in several other projects. It has three business segments. Unit-1 segment is engaged in Internet, data connectivity, hardware and other IT enabled services, Unit-2 segment is engaged in software development, graphic design, AVLS support and service, Web development, domain registration, domain hosting. Unit-3 segment is engaged in IP telephony services and goods.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services