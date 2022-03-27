BDO Unibank : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

SEC FORM 17-C

Item 9 - Other Events

Subject of the Disclosure Increase in Capital Stock and Amendment of the Seventh Article of the Articles of Incorporation. Background/Description of the Disclosure At its Board meeting held on March 26, 2022, the Board of Directors of BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) approved the declaration of stock dividends equivalent to 20% of the Bank's outstanding capital stock, as well as an increase in its authorized capital stock (common shares) from 5,500,000,000 to 8,500,000,000 shares, and the amendment to the Bank's Articles of Incorporation to reflect the increase. These will be presented and endorsed for approval to stockholders at the Bank's Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held virtually on April 22, 2022.



The stock dividends declared will be issued pursuant to the increase in the authorized capital stock.

Article No. From To Seventh SIXTY FIVE BILLION PESOS (P65,000,000,000.00), divided into FIVE BILLION FIVE HUNDRED MILLION (5,500,000,000) common stock with a par value of Ten Pesos (P10.00) per share, and ONE BILLION (1,000,000,000) Series A Preferred Shares with a par value of Ten Pesos (P10.00) per share NINETY-FIVE BILLION PESOS (P95,000,000,000.00), divided into EIGHT BILLION FIVE HUNDRED MILLION (8,500,000,000) common stock with a par value of Ten Pesos (P10.00) per share, and ONE BILLION (1,000,000,000) Series A Preferred Shares with a par value of Ten Pesos (P10.00) per share

Rationale for the amendment(s) Shareholders will gain additional shares which they can keep for the long-haul and grow in value, or in case they need liquidity, sell through the stock market at their discretion. The additional shares from the stock dividends will also be eligible for future cash dividends which the Bank regularly declares.

Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any The increase in the Bank's authorized capital stock provides the Bank flexibility to increase its capital during periods of rapid organic growth or in the event of inorganic opportunities. This will allow BDO to continue to expand its business, strengthen its franchise, and deliver quality earnings to position the Bank for long-term sustainable growth. Other Relevant Information Please see item 4 of attachment.



BDO is also releasing a corresponding press release entitled "BDO declares 20% Stock Dividend and hikes Authorized Capital", as separately disclosed by BDO. The declaration of stock dividend is also subject of a separate disclosure.

