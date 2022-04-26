BDO Unibank : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)

SEC FORM 17-C

Apr 25, 2022

BDO Unibank, Inc.

BDO Unibank, Inc.

BDO

Subject of the Disclosure Resignation of Officer Background/Description of the Disclosure



Please be informed that Ms. EDNA R. TARROZA, Senior Vice President and Head of Treasury Group - Liquidity Management of BDO Unibank, Inc. (the "Bank"), has tendered her resignation from the Bank effective today, April 25, 2022, subject to clearance.



Edna R. Tarroza Senior Vice President and Head of Treasury Group - Liquidity Management Apr 25, 2022 Personal Reason

Earlier disclosure is being amended to correct the name of resigned officer.

Resignation/Removal or ReplacementElection or AppointmentPromotion or Change in Designation