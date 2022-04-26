BDO Unibank : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)
04/26/2022 | 05:00am BST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 25, 20222. SEC Identification Number 340013. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-708-174-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter BDO Unibank, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati CityPostal Code07268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8840-7000 / 8702-60009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report --10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common
4,385,908,115
Preferred
515,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Items 4 and 9
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
BDO Unibank, Inc.BDO
PSE Disclosure Form 4-8 - Change in Directors and/or Officers
(Resignation/Removal or Appointment/Election) References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Resignation of Officer
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Ladies and Gentlemen:
Please be informed that Ms. EDNA R. TARROZA, Senior Vice President and Head of Treasury Group - Liquidity Management of BDO Unibank, Inc. (the "Bank"), has tendered her resignation from the Bank effective today, April 25, 2022, subject to clearance.
Thank you.
Resignation/Removal or Replacement
Name of Person
Position/Designation
Effective Date of Resignation/Cessation of term
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
Reason(s) for Resignation/Cessation
Edna R. Tarroza
Senior Vice President and Head of Treasury Group - Liquidity Management
Apr 25, 2022
Personal Reason
Election or Appointment
Name of Person
Position/Designation
Date of Appointment/Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
Effective Date of Appointment Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
Nature of Indirect Ownership
Direct
Indirect
--
--
--
--
-
-
--
Promotion or Change in Designation
Name of Person
Position/Designation
Date of Approval
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
Effective Date of Change
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
Nature of Indirect Ownership
From
To
Direct
Indirect
--
--
--
--
--
-
-
--
Other Relevant Information
Please see attachment.
Earlier disclosure is being amended to correct the name of resigned officer.