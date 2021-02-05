BDO Unibank : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of January 25, 2021
02/05/2021 | 12:34am EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
Jan 28, 2021
SEC Identification Number
34001
BIR Tax Identification No.
000-708-174-000
Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
BDO Unibank, Inc.
Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
Metro Manila
Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
Address of principal office
BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati City
Postal Code
0726
Issuer's telephone number, including area code
8840-7000 /8702-6000
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
--
Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common
4,384,324,715
Preferred
515,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein
Item 9 - Other Events
