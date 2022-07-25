Log in
    BDO   PHY077751022

BDO UNIBANK, INC.

(BDO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
121.20 PHP   +0.17%
121.20 PHP   +0.17%
BDO Unibank : Clarification of News Reports

07/25/2022 | 01:24am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 25, 20222. SEC Identification Number 340013. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-708-174-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter BDO Unibank, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati CityPostal Code07268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8840-7000 / 8702-60009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report --10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 4,386,623,003
Preferred 515,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9 - Other Events

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

BDO Unibank, Inc.BDO PSE Disclosure Form 4-13 - Clarification of News Reports References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Clarification on the news article entitled ""Dennis Uy's Udenna insists not in debt default"

Source abs-cbn.com
Subject of News Report "Dennis Uy's Udenna insists not in debt default"
Date of Publication Jul 23, 2022
Clarification of News Report

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We write in connection with the request of The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. for clarification of the news article entitled "Dennis Uy's Udenna insists not in debt default" posted in abs-cbn.com on July 23, 2022.

We confirm that BDO, as majority lender, has issued a Notice of Default on Clark Global City Corp. (CGCC), a company controlled by Businessman, Dennis A. Uy, in relation to its obligations under the Master Lease Agreement between Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) and Global Gateway Development Corporation (GGDC), a subsidiary of CGCC.

CGCC has assured BDO that it is in the process of updating its obligations to its lessor, CIAC, on or before 27 July 2022.

The relevant obligations of CGCC to BDO are secured and a default will not have a material adverse effect on the financial condition and business of BDO.

Thank you.

Other Relevant Information

Earlier disclosure is being amended to include additional information requested by the Exchange.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Elmer Serrano
Designation Corporate Information Officer

Disclaimer

BDO Unibank Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 05:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 211 B 3 752 M 3 752 M
Net income 2022 48 422 M 863 M 863 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 532 B 9 477 M 9 477 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 38 756
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart BDO UNIBANK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BDO Unibank, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BDO UNIBANK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 121,20 PHP
Average target price 155,10 PHP
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nestor V. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresita T. Sy-Coson Chairman
Frederic Mark Suaco Gomez Senior VP & Head-Information Technology Group
Joseph Albert Lim Gotuaco Senior EVP & Head-Central Operations Group
Federico P. Tancongco Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BDO UNIBANK, INC.0.41%9 477
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.53%336 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.86%268 617
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%221 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%163 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 198