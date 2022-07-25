BDO Unibank : Clarification of News Reports

SEC FORM 17-C

Jul 25, 2022

34001

000-708-174-000

BDO Unibank, Inc.

Metro Manila

BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati City

Postal Code

0726

(632) 8840-7000 / 8702-6000

--

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 4,386,623,003 Preferred 515,000,000

Item 9 - Other Events

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

BDO Unibank, Inc.

BDO

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Clarification on the news article entitled ""Dennis Uy's Udenna insists not in debt default"

Source abs-cbn.com Subject of News Report "Dennis Uy's Udenna insists not in debt default" Date of Publication Jul 23, 2022

Clarification of News Report Ladies and Gentlemen:



We write in connection with the request of The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. for clarification of the news article entitled "Dennis Uy's Udenna insists not in debt default" posted in abs-cbn.com on July 23, 2022.



We confirm that BDO, as majority lender, has issued a Notice of Default on Clark Global City Corp. (CGCC), a company controlled by Businessman, Dennis A. Uy, in relation to its obligations under the Master Lease Agreement between Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) and Global Gateway Development Corporation (GGDC), a subsidiary of CGCC.



CGCC has assured BDO that it is in the process of updating its obligations to its lessor, CIAC, on or before 27 July 2022.



The relevant obligations of CGCC to BDO are secured and a default will not have a material adverse effect on the financial condition and business of BDO.



Thank you. Other Relevant Information Earlier disclosure is being amended to include additional information requested by the Exchange.