BDO Unibank : Clarification of News Reports

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 25, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 34001
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-708-174-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter BDO Unibank, Inc.
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati CityPostal Code0726
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8840-7000 / 8702-6000
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report --
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common
|
4,386,623,003
|
Preferred
|
515,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9 - Other Events
BDO Unibank, Inc.BDO
PSE Disclosure Form 4-13 - Clarification of News Reports References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Clarification on the news article entitled ""Dennis Uy's Udenna insists not in debt default"
|
Source
|
abs-cbn.com
|
Subject of News Report
|
"Dennis Uy's Udenna insists not in debt default"
|
Date of Publication
|
Jul 23, 2022
|
Clarification of News Report
|
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We write in connection with the request of The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. for clarification of the news article entitled "Dennis Uy's Udenna insists not in debt default" posted in abs-cbn.com on July 23, 2022.
We confirm that BDO, as majority lender, has issued a Notice of Default on Clark Global City Corp. (CGCC), a company controlled by Businessman, Dennis A. Uy, in relation to its obligations under the Master Lease Agreement between Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) and Global Gateway Development Corporation (GGDC), a subsidiary of CGCC.
CGCC has assured BDO that it is in the process of updating its obligations to its lessor, CIAC, on or before 27 July 2022.
The relevant obligations of CGCC to BDO are secured and a default will not have a material adverse effect on the financial condition and business of BDO.
Thank you.
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Earlier disclosure is being amended to include additional information requested by the Exchange.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Elmer Serrano
|
Designation
|
Corporate Information Officer
