BDO Unibank : Declaration of Stock Dividends

Mar 27, 2022

34001

000-708-174-000

BDO Unibank, Inc.

Metro Manila

BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati City

Postal Code

0726

(632) 8840-7000 / 8702-6000

--

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 4,385,791,015 Preferred 515,000,000

Item 9 - Other Events

BDO Unibank, Inc.

BDO

Subject of the Disclosure Declaration of Stock Dividends Background/Description of the Disclosure



Please be informed that the Board of Directors of BDO Unibank, Inc. (the "Bank"), at its regular meeting held on March 26, 2022, approved and endorsed for stockholders' approval the declaration of stock dividends equivalent to 20% of the Bank's outstanding capital stock in relation to the increase in its authorized capital stock (common shares) from 5,500,000,000 to 8,500,000,000 shares, and the amendment of the Seventh Article of the Bank's Amended Articles of Incorporation to reflect the increase in authorized capital stock.



The stock dividends declared will be issued pursuant to the increase in the authorized capital stock.



Thank you.

Common

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 26, 2022 Date of Approval by Stockholders TBA Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable TBA Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA Stock Dividend Rate 20%

Source of Dividend Payment Unrestricted retained earnings as of December 31, 2021

Source of Shares for Distribution To be taken from the unissued capital stock Number of Shares to be Issued : - To be taken from an increase in authorized capital stock From: 5,500,000,000 common stock with a par value of Ten Pesos (P10.00) per share To:8,500,000,000 common stock with a par value of Ten Pesos (P10.00) per share Number of Shares to be Issued : 877,158,203 Others: -- Number of Shares to be Issued : - Record Date TBA Payment Date TBA

Other Relevant Information The above information are subject to change upon determination of record date and are subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, as may be necessary, of the increase of the authorized capital stock of BDO in relation to the declaration of the stock dividends.



BDO is also releasing a corresponding press release entitled "BDO declares 20% Stock Dividend and hikes Authorized Capital", as separately disclosed by BDO. The increase in capital stock and the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of BDO are also subject of a separate disclosure.



Please see item 4 of attachment for further details.

