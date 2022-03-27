Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  BDO Unibank, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BDO   PHY077751022

BDO UNIBANK, INC.

(BDO)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  03-24
132.5 PHP   +1.92%
03/27BDO UNIBANK : Declaration of Stock Dividends
PU
03/27BDO UNIBANK : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
03/27BDO UNIBANK : Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers
PU
Summary 
Summary

BDO Unibank : Declaration of Stock Dividends

03/27/2022 | 11:41pm EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 27, 20222. SEC Identification Number 340013. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-708-174-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter BDO Unibank, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati CityPostal Code07268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8840-7000 / 8702-60009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report --10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 4,385,791,015
Preferred 515,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9 - Other Events

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

BDO Unibank, Inc.BDO PSE Disclosure Form 6-2 - Declaration of Stock Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Declaration of Stock Dividends

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Please be informed that the Board of Directors of BDO Unibank, Inc. (the "Bank"), at its regular meeting held on March 26, 2022, approved and endorsed for stockholders' approval the declaration of stock dividends equivalent to 20% of the Bank's outstanding capital stock in relation to the increase in its authorized capital stock (common shares) from 5,500,000,000 to 8,500,000,000 shares, and the amendment of the Seventh Article of the Bank's Amended Articles of Incorporation to reflect the increase in authorized capital stock.

The stock dividends declared will be issued pursuant to the increase in the authorized capital stock.

Thank you.

Type of Securities

  • Common
  • Preferred-
  • Others-
Stock Dividend
Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 26, 2022
Date of Approval by Stockholders TBA
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable TBA
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA
Stock Dividend Rate

20%

Source of Dividend Payment

Unrestricted retained earnings as of December 31, 2021

Source of Shares for Distribution To be taken from the unissued capital stock Number of Shares to be Issued : -To be taken from an increase in authorized capital stock From: 5,500,000,000 common stock with a par value of Ten Pesos (P10.00) per share

To:8,500,000,000 common stock with a par value of Ten Pesos (P10.00) per share

Number of Shares to be Issued : 877,158,203Others: --Number of Shares to be Issued : -
Record Date TBA
Payment Date TBA
Other Relevant Information

The above information are subject to change upon determination of record date and are subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, as may be necessary, of the increase of the authorized capital stock of BDO in relation to the declaration of the stock dividends.

BDO is also releasing a corresponding press release entitled "BDO declares 20% Stock Dividend and hikes Authorized Capital", as separately disclosed by BDO. The increase in capital stock and the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of BDO are also subject of a separate disclosure.

Please see item 4 of attachment for further details.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Elmer Serrano
Designation Corporate Information Officer

Disclaimer

BDO Unibank Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 03:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
