BDO Unibank : Declaration of Stock Dividends

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 27, 20222. SEC Identification Number 340013. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-708-174-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter BDO Unibank, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati CityPostal Code07268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8840-7000 / 8702-60009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report --10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common
4,385,791,015
Preferred
515,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9 - Other Events
PSE Disclosure Form 6-2 - Declaration of Stock Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Declaration of Stock Dividends
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Ladies and Gentlemen:
Please be informed that the Board of Directors of BDO Unibank, Inc. (the "Bank"), at its regular meeting held on March 26, 2022, approved and endorsed for stockholders' approval the declaration of stock dividends equivalent to 20% of the Bank's outstanding capital stock in relation to the increase in its authorized capital stock (common shares) from 5,500,000,000 to 8,500,000,000 shares, and the amendment of the Seventh Article of the Bank's Amended Articles of Incorporation to reflect the increase in authorized capital stock.
The stock dividends declared will be issued pursuant to the increase in the authorized capital stock.
Thank you.
Type of Securities
Common
Preferred-
Others-
Stock Dividend
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
Mar 26, 2022
Date of Approval by Stockholders
TBA
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
TBA
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission
TBA
Stock Dividend Rate
20%
Source of Dividend Payment
Unrestricted retained earnings as of December 31, 2021
Source of Shares for Distribution
To be taken from the unissued capital stock Number of Shares to be Issued : -To be taken from an increase in authorized capital stock From: 5,500,000,000 common stock with a par value of Ten Pesos (P10.00) per share
To:8,500,000,000 common stock with a par value of Ten Pesos (P10.00) per share
Number of Shares to be Issued : 877,158,203Others: --Number of Shares to be Issued : -
Record Date
TBA
Payment Date
TBA
Other Relevant Information
The above information are subject to change upon determination of record date and are subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, as may be necessary, of the increase of the authorized capital stock of BDO in relation to the declaration of the stock dividends.
BDO is also releasing a corresponding press release entitled "BDO declares 20% Stock Dividend and hikes Authorized Capital", as separately disclosed by BDO. The increase in capital stock and the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of BDO are also subject of a separate disclosure.
Please see item 4 of attachment for further details.