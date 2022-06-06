Log in
BDO Unibank, Inc.: Stock Option Plan - Additional Listing

06/06/2022
NOTICE
Subject BDO Unibank, Inc.: Stock Option Plan - Additional Listing
Company Name BDO Unibank, Inc.
Security Details
Type of Security Stock Symbol Par Value
Common Shares BDO Php 10.00
Total SOP Shares Approved for Listing
Stock Symbol Type/s of SOP No. of Shares
BDO ESOP 44,519,100
Summary of Shares to be Listed
Stock Symbol Type/s of SOP Number of Common Shares Fully-Paid
BDO ESOP 147,000
Total Shares Listed under SOP
Stock Symbol No. of Shares
BDO 24,012,911
Listing Date Jun 8, 2022

Adjustments

Issued Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
BDO 4,386,087,022 4,386,087,022
Outstanding Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
BDO 4,386,087,022 4,386,087,022
Listed Shares
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
BDO 4,385,791,015 4,385,938,015
Other Relevant Information

On April 4, 2002, the Exchange approved the application of BDO Unibank, Inc. ("BDO" or the "Bank") to list additional 44,519,100 common shares, with a par value of Php 10.00 per share, to cover the Bank's Employee Stock Option Plan ("ESOP").

Pursuant to the provisions of the ESOP, the Option Price for BDO's ESOP shall be determined by the Administrator and approved by the Board of Directors and payable by the employee-grantee, provided that said price should be at a discount which shall not be higher than 15% over the prevailing market price for the shares on the relevant date of grant.

In connection with the above, the Bank notified the Exchange that an additional 147,000 common shares have been availed of and fully paid under the Bank's ESOP.

The number of BDO's listed common shares will be accordingly adjusted on listing date.

For your information and guidance.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Norberto Moreno Jr.
Designation Listings Department

Disclaimer

BDO Unibank Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 09:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 210 B 3 974 M 3 974 M
Net income 2022 48 358 M 913 M 913 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 564 B 10 646 M 10 646 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 38 756
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart BDO UNIBANK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BDO Unibank, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BDO UNIBANK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 128,50 PHP
Average target price 158,21 PHP
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nestor V. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresita T. Sy-Coson Chairman
Frederic Mark Suaco Gomez Senior VP & Head-Information Technology Group
Joseph Albert Lim Gotuaco Senior EVP & Head-Central Operations Group
Federico P. Tancongco Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BDO UNIBANK, INC.6.46%10 646
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.80%382 286
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.66%291 579
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%238 862
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.30%184 479
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.59%169 884