BDO Unibank, Inc.: Stock Option Plan - Additional Listing

On April 4, 2002, the Exchange approved the application of BDO Unibank, Inc. ("BDO" or the "Bank") to list additional 44,519,100 common shares, with a par value of Php 10.00 per share, to cover the Bank's Employee Stock Option Plan ("ESOP").



Pursuant to the provisions of the ESOP, the Option Price for BDO's ESOP shall be determined by the Administrator and approved by the Board of Directors and payable by the employee-grantee, provided that said price should be at a discount which shall not be higher than 15% over the prevailing market price for the shares on the relevant date of grant.



In connection with the above, the Bank notified the Exchange that an additional 147,000 common shares have been availed of and fully paid under the Bank's ESOP.



The number of BDO's listed common shares will be accordingly adjusted on listing date.



For your information and guidance.