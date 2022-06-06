BDO Unibank, Inc.: Stock Option Plan - Additional Listing
06/06/2022 | 05:52am EDT
NOTICE
Subject
BDO Unibank, Inc.: Stock Option Plan - Additional Listing
Company Name
BDO Unibank, Inc.
Security Details
Type of Security
Stock Symbol
Par Value
Common Shares
BDO
Php 10.00
Total SOP Shares Approved for Listing
Stock Symbol
Type/s of SOP
No. of Shares
BDO
ESOP
44,519,100
Summary of Shares to be Listed
Stock Symbol
Type/s of SOP
Number of Common Shares Fully-Paid
BDO
ESOP
147,000
Total Shares Listed under SOP
Stock Symbol
No. of Shares
BDO
24,012,911
Listing Date
Jun 8, 2022
Adjustments
Issued Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
BDO
4,386,087,022
4,386,087,022
Outstanding Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
BDO
4,386,087,022
4,386,087,022
Listed Shares
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
BDO
4,385,791,015
4,385,938,015
Other Relevant Information
On April 4, 2002, the Exchange approved the application of BDO Unibank, Inc. ("BDO" or the "Bank") to list additional 44,519,100 common shares, with a par value of Php 10.00 per share, to cover the Bank's Employee Stock Option Plan ("ESOP").
Pursuant to the provisions of the ESOP, the Option Price for BDO's ESOP shall be determined by the Administrator and approved by the Board of Directors and payable by the employee-grantee, provided that said price should be at a discount which shall not be higher than 15% over the prevailing market price for the shares on the relevant date of grant.
In connection with the above, the Bank notified the Exchange that an additional 147,000 common shares have been availed of and fully paid under the Bank's ESOP.
The number of BDO's listed common shares will be accordingly adjusted on listing date.