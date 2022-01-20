Log in
BDO Unibank : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities

01/20/2022 | 12:56am EST
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

BDO Unibank, Inc.BDO PSE Disclosure Form 17-7 - Statement of Changes in Beneficial
Ownership of Securities References: SRC Rule 23 and
Section 17.5 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Name of Reporting Person Teresita T. Sy
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer Chairperson
Description of the Disclosure

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We attach a copy of the SEC Form 23-B (Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities) of Ms. Teresita T. Sy, Chairperson, to report change in total direct and/or indirect holdings.

Thank you.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Elmer Serrano
Designation Corporate Information Officer

Disclaimer

BDO Unibank Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
