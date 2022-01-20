BDO Unibank : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
BDO Unibank, Inc.BDO
PSE Disclosure Form 17-7 - Statement of Changes in Beneficial
Ownership of Securities References: SRC Rule 23 and
Section 17.5 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Name of Reporting Person
|
Teresita T. Sy
|
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer
|
Chairperson
|
Description of the Disclosure
|
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We attach a copy of the SEC Form 23-B (Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities) of Ms. Teresita T. Sy, Chairperson, to report change in total direct and/or indirect holdings.
Thank you.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Elmer Serrano
|
Designation
|
Corporate Information Officer
Disclaimer
BDO Unibank Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:55:06 UTC.