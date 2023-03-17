Advanced search
    BDO   PHY077751022

BDO UNIBANK, INC.

(BDO)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
121.50 PHP   -2.25%
Philippine central bank: local banking system remains safe and sound

03/17/2023
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is seen at their main building in Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Friday that the local banking system remains safe and sound, amid concerns over the potential for contagion stemming from banking turmoil affecting some overseas lenders.

"We have shown our resilience through the pandemic, and we continue to be strong in the face of the ongoing turbulence in the global markets," it said in a statement. "Our banks do not have any material exposure to the failed institutions."

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) reassurance followed Thursday's statement from National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon who said Credit Suisse had "no significant exposure" to local bonds.

The Southeast Asian country's largest lender, BDO Unibank, also said it had no exposure to the embattled lender.

"The BSP recognizes the actions taken by banking supervisory authorities to address the potential contagion risk from the closure of banks," it said. "Nonetheless, we will respond accordingly as market conditions evolve."

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 247 B 4 515 M 4 515 M
Net income 2023 63 608 M 1 162 M 1 162 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,68x
Yield 2023 2,23%
Capitalization 640 B 11 683 M 11 683 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 39 323
Free-Float 38,7%
BDO Unibank, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BDO UNIBANK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 121,50 PHP
Average target price 146,70 PHP
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nestor V. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresita T. Sy-Coson Chairman
Elmer B. Serrano Corporate Information Officer
Frederic Mark Suaco Gomez Senior VP & Head-Information Technology Group
Joseph Albert Lim Gotuaco Senior EVP & Head-Central Operations Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BDO UNIBANK, INC.14.95%11 880
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.36%377 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%221 142
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 949
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.91%146 740