    BDO   PHY077751022

BDO UNIBANK, INC.

(BDO)
Philippines files criminal complaint against Wirecard's former COO

06/05/2021 | 12:30am EDT
The logo of Wirecard AG is pictured at its headquarters in Aschheim

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine authorities investigating the multi-billion dollar fraud at Germany's Wirecard AG's have filed criminal complaints against the payment firm's former chief operating officer as well as others.

Wirecard collapsed last June, owing creditors almost $4 billion, accused by its auditor of a sophisticated global fraud. At one point, it claimed it kept more than $2 billion in two Philippine banks - claims that the Southeast Asian nation's central bank and the lenders have denied.

Philippines Justice Minister Menardo Guevarra said via text message on Saturday complaints filed by the National Bureau of Investigation on May 31 accuse the respondents of violating banking, cybercrime, and e-commerce laws as well as falsifying commercial documents.

In addition to Wirecard's former COO Jan Marsalek, Gueverra said complaints were also filed against the M.K. Tolentino Law Office as well as against other entities that he did not name.

The whereabouts of Marsalek, who was fired after auditor EY refused to sign off on Wirecard's accounts, are unknown and Reuters could not immediately reach him for comment.

Mark Tolentino, whose law firm was used by Wirecard to open foreign currency bank accounts with BDO Unibank Inc and Bank of the Philippine Islands, did not respond to requests for comment.

The unraveling of Wirecard, once one of the hottest fintech companies in Europe, has prompted EU financial authorities to propose stricter rules next year for company financial reporting and auditors.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS -0.17% 85.85 End-of-day quote.5.53%
BDO UNIBANK, INC. 1.71% 107 End-of-day quote.0.19%
WIRECARD AG -0.31% 0.3799 Delayed Quote.22.11%
Financials
Sales 2021 190 B 3 986 M 3 986 M
Net income 2021 35 415 M 743 M 743 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 469 B 9 842 M 9 840 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 38 756
Free-Float 32,2%
Chart BDO UNIBANK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BDO Unibank, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BDO UNIBANK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 126,25 PHP
Last Close Price 107,00 PHP
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nestor V. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresita T. Sy-Coson Chairman
Elmer B. Serrano Corporate Information Officer
Frederic Mark Suaco Gomez Senior VP & Head-Information Technology Group
Joseph Albert Lim Gotuaco Senior EVP & Head-Central Operations Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BDO UNIBANK, INC.0.19%9 652
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.98%503 018
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.76%370 623
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%272 759
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.30.90%221 978
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%201 964