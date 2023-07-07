

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.07.2023 / 16:31 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dietmar Last name(s): Eberle

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

:be AG

b) LEI

894500IWEJTU00PNXV95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.0000 EUR 25970.00 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.0000 EUR 25970.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

30/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

