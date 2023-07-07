Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.07.2023 / 16:31 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Dietmar
Last name(s):Eberle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
:be AG

b) LEI
894500IWEJTU00PNXV95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:AT0000A2SGH0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
4.0000 EUR25970.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
4.0000 EUR25970.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
30/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.07.2023 CET/CEST

Language:English
Company::be AG
Millennium Park 20
6890 Lustenau
Austria
Internet:www.be-ag.eu

 
84559  07.07.2023 CET/CEST

