1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.07.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|:be AG
|Millennium Park 20
|6890 Lustenau
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.be-ag.eu
|End of News
|EQS News Service
84559 07.07.2023 CET/CEST