Net sales decreased by 10% to SEK 1,272 M (1,406)

The underlying operating result amounted to SEK 18 M (33)

The operating result amounted to SEK 11 M (26), including inventory losses of SEK -7 M (-7)

Result after tax amounted to SEK 1 M (19)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 21 M (132) Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.13 (1.47)

Net sales decreased by 13% to SEK 2,577 M (2,964)

The underlying operating result increased to SEK 60 M (43)

The period was affected by items affecting comparability of SEK -27 M (-) related to closure of operations in the Baltics

The operating result amounted to SEK 15 M (27), including inventory losses of SEK -18 M (-16)

Result after tax amounted to SEK -3 M (16)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 65 M (358) Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.21 (1.25)

"During the second quarter net sales decreased by 10 percent to SEK 1,272 M (1,406), which is mainly explained by lower market prices. In the main markets Sweden and Finland, sales in terms of tonnage increased by 6 percent which can largely be related to success of our own efforts and our sales initiatives."

Peter Andersson, President and CEO

Results overview

Apr-Jun

Apr-Jun

Change

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Change

Tonnage, thousands of tonnes

73

73

0

149

154

-5

-of which organic tonnage, thousands of tonnes

71

68

3

142

144

-2

Net sales, SEK M

1,272

1,406

-134

2,577

2,964

-387

Underlying operating result, SEK M

18

33

-15

60

43

17

Operating result, SEK M

11

26

-15

15

27

-12

Profit/loss for the period, SEK M

1

19

-18

-3

16

-19

Earnings per share, SEK

0.13

1.47

-1.34

-0.21

1.25

-1.46

Cash flow from operating activities, SEK M

21

132

-111

65

358

-293

BE Group, which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, is a trading and service company in steel, stainless steel and aluminium. BE Group offers efficient distribution and value-adding production services to customers primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries. In 2023, the Group reported sales of SEK 5.3 billion. BE Group has approximately 640 employees, with Sweden and Finland as its largest markets. The head office is located in Malmö, Sweden. Read more about BE Group at www.begroup.com.

BE Group AB (publ) / Corp. Reg. No. 556578-4724 / Interim report January-June 2024

Statement from the CEO

Higher level of activity and tonnage growth

During the second quarter net sales decreased by 10 percent to SEK 1,272 M (1,406), which is mainly explained by lower market prices. The lower pricing has affected the gross margin and together this led to the underlying operating result amounting to SEK 18 M (33), corresponding to an operating margin of 1.4 percent (2.4). Operating result, including inventory losses, amounted to SEK 11 M (26). Cash flow remained positive at SEK 21 M (132).

For the first six months, the operating result including inventory losses, but adjusted for the Baltic operations that are being phased out, amounted to SEK 41 M (25), corresponding to an operating margin of 1.7 percent (0.9).

In the main markets Sweden and Finland, sales in terms of tonnage increased by 6 percent which can largely be related to success of our own efforts and our sales initiatives.

The closure of the operations in the Baltics that was announced at the end of March has progressed according to plan and will, in all material aspects, be concluded in the third quarter. The closure is expected to generate a positive cash flow of about SEK 30 M and will have a positive impact on the Group's future earnings.

Outlook

In the near future, the industrial sector is expected to continue at the same level. In general, the Finnish market has been under more pressure than the Swedish market due to political strikes in the first half of the year. This problem has now been resolved. The construction sector remains under pressure and is expected to continue at low levels. In total, the construction sector accounts for about 20 percent of sales in the main markets.

Sheet metal producers in Europe have varying levels of capacity utilisation, which is attributable to different distributions of customers in the automotive and construction sectors. The effect of some mills having low capacity utilisation is that prices in new quarterly and half-yearly contracts have been slightly pushed down. In contrast, there is an expectation of a small increase in spot prices when continental stockholders once again begin to fill their inventories in the autumn.

Our focus

Our most important focus is to increase and deepen the cooperation with our customers to win as much new business as possible, streamline the supply chain and continue to work with the cost side in order to achieve a healthy margin throughout the business. It is pleasing to see that some of our initiatives are beginning to show success and the ambition is for the company to be profitable regardless of the economic cycle and external factors.

With that said, we wish our customers, suppliers, employees, owners and other stakeholders a nice summer!

Peter Andersson

President and CEO

"In the main markets Sweden and Finland, sales in terms of tonnage increased by 6 percent which can largely be related to success of our own efforts and our sales initiatives"

Bridge 2023-2024 operating result SEK M

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Jan-Jun

Operating result 2023

1

26

-42

-37

27

Reversal of inventory gains (-)/losses (+)

9

7

40

20

16

Items affecting comparability

-

-

6

-

-

Underlying operating result 2023

10

33

4

-17

43

Change in sales

-26

-17

-

-

-43

Change in underlying gross margin

39

-6

-

-

33

Change in overhead costs

19

8

-

-

27

Underlying operating result 2024

42

18

-

-

60

Reversal of inventory gains (+)/losses (-)

-11

-7

-

-

-18

Items affecting comparability

-27

-

-

-

-27

Operating result 2024

4

11

-

-

15

BE Group AB (publ) / Corp. Reg. No. 556578-4724 / Interim report January-June 2024

Comments on the report

Second quarter

The Group's consolidated net sales for the period decreased by 10 percent compared to last year and amounted to SEK 1,272 M (1,406). The decline is explained by negative price and mix effects of -12 percent and closure of business of -3 percent partly compensated by organic tonnage growth of 5 percent. Steel prices were relatively stable compared with the first quarter. Tonnage to the manufacturing industry increased organically by 4 percent. Tonnage to the construction segment increased organically by 9 percent compared to low levels last year.

Lower steel prices and a weak demand, especially from the construction sector led to a decrease in gross profit to SEK 152 M (172), resulting in a gross margin of 12.0 percent (12.3). The operating result amounted to SEK 11 M (26), corresponding to an operating margin of 0.8 percent (1.9). Adjusted for inventory losses of SEK -7 M (-7), the underlying operating result amounted to SEK 18 M (33). The underlying operating margin for the period amounted to 1.4 percent (2.4).

The second quarter included four fewer trading days compared with the first quarter. The level of activity was higher in the second quarter and average delivered tonnage per trading day rose 8 percent compared with the first quarter.

First six months

During the first six months, the Group's net sales decreased by 13 percent compared to last year and amounted to SEK 2,577 M (2,964). This is explained by negative price and mix effects of -9 percent, closure of business of -2 percent and decreased organic tonnage of -2 percent. Tonnage in business area Sweden & Poland decreased by -1 percent and Finland & Baltics delivered organically -2 percent less. Gross profit amounted to SEK 317 M (331) and the gross margin increased to 12.3 percent (11.2).

The operating result amounted to SEK 15 M (27), corresponding to an operating margin of 0.6 percent (0.9). Adjusted for items affecting comparability of SEK -27 M (-) and inventory losses of SEK -18 M (-16), the underlying operating result increased to SEK 60 M (43). During the period, the underlying operating margin increased to 2.3 percent (1.5).

THE GROUP´S SALES GROWTH AND UNDERLYING OPERATING RESULT PER QUARTER

SEK M

%

300

300

250

250

200

200

150

150

100

100

50

50

0

0

-50

-50

-2022

-2022

-2023

-2023

-2024

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

uEBIT, SEK M

Sales growth, %

THE GROUP´S GROSS MARGIN AND GROSS PROFIT PER QUARTER

SEK M

%

500

100

450

90

400

80

350

70

300

60

250

50

200

40

150

30

100

20

50

10

0

0

-2022

-2022

-2023

-2023

-2024

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Gross profit, SEK M

Gross margin, %

BE Group AB (publ) / Corp. Reg. No. 556578-4724 / Interim report January-June 2024

BUSINESS AREA SWEDEN & POLAND

The business area includes the Group's operations in Sweden consisting of the companies BE Group Sverige, BE Group Produktion Arvika, the joint venture ArcelorMittal BE Group SSC AB as well as the Polish operation BE Group Poland.

Second quarter

Net sales decreased by 5 percent in the second quarter compared to last year and amounted to SEK 653

BUSINESS AREA SWEDEN & POLAND, SALES GROWTH AND UNDERLYING OPERATING RESULT PER QUARTER

SEK M

%

M (690). The decrease is explained by negative price and mix effects of -8 percent partly compensated by organic tonnage growth of 3 percent. The operating result amounted to SEK -1 M (11). Adjusted for inventory losses of SEK -7 M (-10), the underlying operating result amounted to SEK 6 M (20).

The Swedish operations provided tonnage growth of 4 percent but a weaker underlying operating result compared to last year. That as a result of lower steel prices and low demand within the construction sector, where above all rebar is burdening the gross margin. The Polish operations provided a negative operating result as a result of lower steel prices, somewhat lower volume and a continued pressured gross margin compared to last year.

Our joint venture AMBE provided a lower operating result. Gross margin was strengthened but was counteracted by reduced volumes and lower steel prices.

120

100

80

60

40

20

0 -20

-40

-2022 Q2

-2022

-2023

Q4

Q2

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

-20

-40

-2023

-2024

Q4

Q2

First six months

Net sales for the first six months decreased by 9 percent compared to last year, amounting to SEK 1,350 M (1,480). The decline is explained by negative price and mix effects of -8 percent and organic tonnage growth of -1 percent. Operating result increased to SEK 24 M (13). Adjusted for inventory losses of SEK -20 M (-28), the underlying operating result increased to SEK 44 M (40).

uEBIT, SEK M Sales growth, %

BE Group AB (publ) / Corp. Reg. No. 556578-4724 / Interim report January-June 2024

BUSINESS AREA

FINLAND & BALTICS

The business area includes the Group's operations in Finland and the three Baltic countries. The operations in the Baltics is under closure.

Second quarter

Net sales during the second quarter decreased by 13 percent compared to last year and amounted to SEK 632 M (727). It is explained by negative price and mix effects of -15 percent and closure of business

BUSINESS AREA FINLAND & BALTICS SALES GROWTH AND UNDERLYING OPERATING RESULT PER QUARTER

SEK M

%

of -7 percent partly compensated by organic tonnage growth of 8 percent. The operating result amounted to SEK 11 M (16). Adjusted for inventory gains of SEK 0 M (2), the underlying operating result amounted to SEK 11 M (12).

The Finnish operations increased by 8 percent in tonnage but generated lower sales and underlying operating result compared to last year as a result of lower steel prices and continued pressured gross margin.

The closure of the operations in the Baltics that was announced at the end of March has progressed according to plan and will, in all material aspects, be concluded in the third quarter. The closure is expected to generate a positive cash flow of about SEK 30 M and will have a positive impact on the Group's future earnings.

250

200

150

100

50

0

-50

-100

-2022 Q2

-2022

-2023

Q4

Q2

100

80

60

40

20

0

-20

-40

-2023

-2024

Q4

Q2

First six months

Net sales for the first six months decreased by 17 percent compared to last year, amounting to SEK 1,253 M (1,509). The decline is explained by negative price and mix effects of -12 percent, closure of business of -4 percent and organic tonnage growth of -2 percent partly compensated by positive currency effects of 1 percent. Operating result amounted to SEK -10 M (19). Adjusted for inventory gains of SEK 2 M (11) and items affecting comparability of SEK -27 M (-), the underlying operating result increased to SEK 15 M (6).

Organisation

Petteri Korpioja has been recruited as new Managing Director for the Finnish operations and will be a member of Group Management. Petteri will start in the beginning of November at the latest.

uEBIT, SEK M Sales growth, %

BE Group AB (publ) / Corp. Reg. No. 556578-4724 / Interim report January-June 2024

The Group & Parent Company

Net financial items and tax

The Group's consolidated net financial items in the second quarter amounted to SEK -9 M (-4), of which net interest amounted to SEK -8 M (-7). During the quarter, interest expenses related to leasing according to IFRS 16 amounted to SEK -2 M (-3). Net financial items for the first six months amounted to SEK -13 M (-9) and net interest to SEK -14 M (-13), of which SEK -5 M (-5) relates to IFRS 16.

Taxes for the second quarter amounted to SEK -1 M (-3). Profit after tax amounted to SEK 1 M (19) and was SEK -3 M (16) for the first six months.

Cash flow

The Group's consolidated working capital amounted to SEK 681 M (792) at the end of the period and the average working capital tied-up for the second quarter was 13.4 percent (15.3). The lower working capital is mainly explained by decreased inventory value, which amounted to SEK 790 M (999) at the end of the period. The decrease in inventory value is due to lower average prices and decreased inventory lev- els. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 21 M (132) during the quarter and to SEK 65 M (358) for the first six months.

Cash flow from investing activities amounted to SEK -16 M (-24) during the quarter and to SEK -42 M (-72) for the first six months and mainly refers to the investment in a new business system. Cash flow after investments thus amounted to SEK 5 M (108) during the second quarter and to SEK 23 M (286) for the first six months.

Financial position and liquidity

At the end of the period, consolidated cash and cash equivalents, including overdraft facilities, amounted to SEK 198 M (338) and the interest-bearing net debt excl. IFRS 16 was SEK 289 M (203). Equity amounted to SEK 1,434 M (1,536) at the end of the period.

Organization, structure and employees

The number of employees amounted to 638 compared to 696 at the same time last year. The average number of employees during the quarter amounted to 643 (689).

Parent Company & consolidated items

Parent Company & consolidated items include the Parent Company and Group eliminations. For additional information see the Annual Report for 2023.

The effects regarding IFRS 16 were reported under Parent Company & consolidated items and have not been allocated to the two business areas.

Parent Company

Sales for the second quarter of the Parent Company, BE Group AB (publ), amounted to SEK 33 M (35) and derived from intra-Group services. These intra-Group services mainly include the subsidiaries' use of the BE Group brand and central expenses for IT and Finance. These expenses are distributed and invoiced to all subsidiaries in the Group. In the result follow-up of the business areas, these intra-group expenses have been eliminated except for expenses for IT and business systems. Out of the total costs for the Parent Company, of SEK -16 M (-18), SEK 16 M (14) was allocated to the subsidiaries. The operating result amounted to SEK 17 M (17).

Net financial items for the quarter amounted to SEK 2 M (46) mainly attributable to no dividends being received from subsidiaries. Profit before tax amounted to SEK 19 M (63) and profit after tax amounted to SEK 15 M (58). Investments in the Parent Company during the quarter amounted to SEK 17 M (0). At the end of the period, cash and equivalents in the Parent Company amounted to SEK 17 M (181).

Net financial items for the first six months amounted to SEK 8 M (49). Profit before tax amounted to SEK 43 M (81) and profit after tax amounted to SEK 34 M (73). Investments in the Parent Company for the first six months amounted to SEK 37 M (0).

THE GROUP'S CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, SEK M

500

500

400

400

300

300

200

200

100

100

0

0

-100

-100

-200

-200

-2022-2022-2022-2023-2023-2023-2023-2024-2024

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Quarter

R12

BE Group AB (publ) / Corp. Reg. No. 556578-4724 / Interim report January-June 2024

Other information

Significant events after the end of the period

No significant events have taken place after the end of the period.

Transactions with related parties

No transactions took place between BE Group and related parties that had a material impact on the company's financial position and results.

Significant risks and uncertainties

Through its operations, BE Group is exposed to global macroeconomic factors, the competitive situation, structural changes in the market and the economy, as well as financial risks such as currency risks, interest risks, credit and counterparty risks. Within the companies of the Group, continuous processes are ongoing to identify existing risks and assess how these should be handled. The risk exposure is explained in the 2023 Annual Report, which was published in March 2024.

Accounting principles

The interim report was prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. The Parent Company's interim report is prepared in compliance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and the Swedish Financial Reporting Board's recommendation RFR 2 Accounting for Legal Entities.

Refer to the 2023 Annual Report for details of the Group's other accounting principles and definitions of certain terms. The principles applied are unchanged in relation to the Annual Report. In other regards, the new standards and interpretations that have come into effect from the financial year 2024 have had no significant effect on the financial reporting.

BE Group AB (publ) / Corp. Reg. No. 556578-4724 / Interim report January-June 2024

Future information

Future reporting dates

BE Group AB (publ) intends to publish financial information on the following dates:

The Interim Report for January-September 2024 will be published on October 17, 2024

The Year-end report will be published in January 2025

Financial information is available in Swedish and English from BE Group's website and can be ordered by phone +46 (0) 40 38 42 00 or e-mail: info@begroup.com.

The Board of Directors and the President hereby certify that this interim report provides an accurate overview of the operations, position and earnings of the Parent Company and the Group companies, and that it describes the material risks and uncertainties faced by the Parent Company and the Group companies.

Malmö, July 12, 2024

BE Group AB (publ)

Anders Rothstein

Monika Gutén

Lars Olof Nilsson

Chairman of the Board

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Mats O Paulsson

Petter Stillström

Ida Strömberg

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Employee Representative

Peter Andersson

President and CEO

Questions concerning this report may be directed to:

Peter Andersson, President and CEO

Tel: +46 (0)706 53 76 55, e-mail: peter.andersson@begroup.com

Christoffer Franzén, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)705 46 90 05, e-mail: christoffer.franzen@begroup.com

BE Group AB (publ), Box 225, 201 22 Malmö, Sweden; Street address: Krusegatan 19B

Corp. Reg. No: 556578-4724, Tel: +46 (0)40 38 42 00 info@begroup.com, www.begroup.com

This report has not been reviewed by the company's auditors.

This information is information that BE Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 11:00 a.m. CEST on July 12, 2024.

BE Group AB (publ) / Corp. Reg. No. 556578-4724 / Interim report January-June 2024

Condensed consolidated income statement

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Rolling

(SEK M)

Note

Apr-Jun

Apr-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Full-year

12 months

Net sales

1,272

1,406

2,577

2,964

5,328

4,941

Cost of goods sold

1

-1,120

-1,234

-2,260

-2,633

-4,784

-4,411

Gross profit

152

172

317

331

544

530

Selling expenses

1

-109

-125

-225

-249

-473

-449

Administrative expenses

1

-35

-37

-69

-72

-131

-128

Other operating income and expenses

2

-2

5

-19

4

-15

-38

Participation in joint venture

5

11

11

13

23

21

Operating profit/loss

11

26

15

27

-52

-64

Financial items

-9

-4

-13

-9

-23

-27

Profit/loss before tax

2

22

2

18

-75

-91

Tax

-1

-3

-5

-2

15

12

Profit/loss for the period

1

19

-3

16

-60

-79

Earnings per share (SEK)

0.13

1.47

-0.21

1.25

-4.59

-6.05

Earnings per share after dilution (SEK)

0.13

1.47

-0.21

1.25

-4.59

-6.05

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Rolling

(SEK M)

Apr-Jun

Apr-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Full-year

12 months

Profit/loss for the period

1

19

-3

16

-60

-79

Other comprehensive income

Items that may later be reclassified to profit/loss for the period

Translation differences

-6

30

13

39

3

-23

Total other comprehensive income

-6

30

13

39

3

-23

Comprehensive income for the period

-5

49

10

55

-57

-102

BE Group AB (publ) / Corp. Reg. No. 556578-4724 / Interim report January-June 2024

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

2024

2023

2023

(SEK M)

Note

Jun 30

Jun 30

Dec 31

Goodwill

589

599

582

Other intangible assets

84

6

49

Tangible assets

223

206

213

Right of use assets

436

511

473

Investment in joint venture

186

181

191

Financial assets

0

0

0

Deferred tax assets

33

12

28

Total non-current assets

1,551

1,515

1,536

Inventories

790

999

792

Accounts receivable

639

731

532

Other receivables

84

169

88

Cash and equivalents

48

188

74

Total current assets

1,561

2,087

1,486

Total assets

3

3,112

3,602

3,022

Equity

1,434

1,536

1,424

Non-currentinterest-bearing liabilities

337

391

334

Non-current leasing liabilities

339

414

376

Deferred tax liability

53

50

52

Total non-current liabilities

729

855

762

Current interest-bearing liabilities

0

0

0

Current leasing liabilities

103

103

103

Accounts payable

628

776

528

Other current liabilities

204

331

201

Other current provisions

14

1

4

Total current liabilities

949

1,211

836

Total equity and liabilities

3

3,112

3,602

3,022

BE Group AB (publ) / Corp. Reg. No. 556578-4724 / Interim report January-June 2024

