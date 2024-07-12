INTERIM REPORT
BE Group AB (publ)
January - June 2024
Second quarter 2024
First six months 2024
Net sales decreased by 10% to SEK 1,272 M (1,406)
The underlying operating result amounted to SEK 18 M (33)
The operating result amounted to SEK 11 M (26), including inventory losses of SEK -7 M (-7)
Result after tax amounted to SEK 1 M (19)
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 21 M (132) Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.13 (1.47)
Net sales decreased by 13% to SEK 2,577 M (2,964)
The underlying operating result increased to SEK 60 M (43)
The period was affected by items affecting comparability of SEK -27 M (-) related to closure of operations in the Baltics
The operating result amounted to SEK 15 M (27), including inventory losses of SEK -18 M (-16)
Result after tax amounted to SEK -3 M (16)
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 65 M (358) Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.21 (1.25)
"During the second quarter net sales decreased by 10 percent to SEK 1,272 M (1,406), which is mainly explained by lower market prices. In the main markets Sweden and Finland, sales in terms of tonnage increased by 6 percent which can largely be related to success of our own efforts and our sales initiatives."
Peter Andersson, President and CEO
2024
2023
2024
2023
Results overview
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Change
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Change
Tonnage, thousands of tonnes
73
73
0
149
154
-5
-of which organic tonnage, thousands of tonnes
71
68
3
142
144
-2
Net sales, SEK M
1,272
1,406
-134
2,577
2,964
-387
Underlying operating result, SEK M
18
33
-15
60
43
17
Operating result, SEK M
11
26
-15
15
27
-12
Profit/loss for the period, SEK M
1
19
-18
-3
16
-19
Earnings per share, SEK
0.13
1.47
-1.34
-0.21
1.25
-1.46
Cash flow from operating activities, SEK M
21
132
-111
65
358
-293
BE Group, which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, is a trading and service company in steel, stainless steel and aluminium. BE Group offers efficient distribution and value-adding production services to customers primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries. In 2023, the Group reported sales of SEK 5.3 billion. BE Group has approximately 640 employees, with Sweden and Finland as its largest markets. The head office is located in Malmö, Sweden. Read more about BE Group at www.begroup.com.
Statement from the CEO
Higher level of activity and tonnage growth
During the second quarter net sales decreased by 10 percent to SEK 1,272 M (1,406), which is mainly explained by lower market prices. The lower pricing has affected the gross margin and together this led to the underlying operating result amounting to SEK 18 M (33), corresponding to an operating margin of 1.4 percent (2.4). Operating result, including inventory losses, amounted to SEK 11 M (26). Cash flow remained positive at SEK 21 M (132).
For the first six months, the operating result including inventory losses, but adjusted for the Baltic operations that are being phased out, amounted to SEK 41 M (25), corresponding to an operating margin of 1.7 percent (0.9).
In the main markets Sweden and Finland, sales in terms of tonnage increased by 6 percent which can largely be related to success of our own efforts and our sales initiatives.
The closure of the operations in the Baltics that was announced at the end of March has progressed according to plan and will, in all material aspects, be concluded in the third quarter. The closure is expected to generate a positive cash flow of about SEK 30 M and will have a positive impact on the Group's future earnings.
Outlook
In the near future, the industrial sector is expected to continue at the same level. In general, the Finnish market has been under more pressure than the Swedish market due to political strikes in the first half of the year. This problem has now been resolved. The construction sector remains under pressure and is expected to continue at low levels. In total, the construction sector accounts for about 20 percent of sales in the main markets.
Sheet metal producers in Europe have varying levels of capacity utilisation, which is attributable to different distributions of customers in the automotive and construction sectors. The effect of some mills having low capacity utilisation is that prices in new quarterly and half-yearly contracts have been slightly pushed down. In contrast, there is an expectation of a small increase in spot prices when continental stockholders once again begin to fill their inventories in the autumn.
Our focus
Our most important focus is to increase and deepen the cooperation with our customers to win as much new business as possible, streamline the supply chain and continue to work with the cost side in order to achieve a healthy margin throughout the business. It is pleasing to see that some of our initiatives are beginning to show success and the ambition is for the company to be profitable regardless of the economic cycle and external factors.
With that said, we wish our customers, suppliers, employees, owners and other stakeholders a nice summer!
Peter Andersson
President and CEO
"In the main markets Sweden and Finland, sales in terms of tonnage increased by 6 percent which can largely be related to success of our own efforts and our sales initiatives"
Bridge 2023-2024 operating result SEK M
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Jan-Jun
Operating result 2023
1
26
-42
-37
27
Reversal of inventory gains (-)/losses (+)
9
7
40
20
16
Items affecting comparability
-
-
6
-
-
Underlying operating result 2023
10
33
4
-17
43
Change in sales
-26
-17
-
-
-43
Change in underlying gross margin
39
-6
-
-
33
Change in overhead costs
19
8
-
-
27
Underlying operating result 2024
42
18
-
-
60
Reversal of inventory gains (+)/losses (-)
-11
-7
-
-
-18
Items affecting comparability
-27
-
-
-
-27
Operating result 2024
4
11
-
-
15
Comments on the report
Second quarter
The Group's consolidated net sales for the period decreased by 10 percent compared to last year and amounted to SEK 1,272 M (1,406). The decline is explained by negative price and mix effects of -12 percent and closure of business of -3 percent partly compensated by organic tonnage growth of 5 percent. Steel prices were relatively stable compared with the first quarter. Tonnage to the manufacturing industry increased organically by 4 percent. Tonnage to the construction segment increased organically by 9 percent compared to low levels last year.
Lower steel prices and a weak demand, especially from the construction sector led to a decrease in gross profit to SEK 152 M (172), resulting in a gross margin of 12.0 percent (12.3). The operating result amounted to SEK 11 M (26), corresponding to an operating margin of 0.8 percent (1.9). Adjusted for inventory losses of SEK -7 M (-7), the underlying operating result amounted to SEK 18 M (33). The underlying operating margin for the period amounted to 1.4 percent (2.4).
The second quarter included four fewer trading days compared with the first quarter. The level of activity was higher in the second quarter and average delivered tonnage per trading day rose 8 percent compared with the first quarter.
First six months
During the first six months, the Group's net sales decreased by 13 percent compared to last year and amounted to SEK 2,577 M (2,964). This is explained by negative price and mix effects of -9 percent, closure of business of -2 percent and decreased organic tonnage of -2 percent. Tonnage in business area Sweden & Poland decreased by -1 percent and Finland & Baltics delivered organically -2 percent less. Gross profit amounted to SEK 317 M (331) and the gross margin increased to 12.3 percent (11.2).
The operating result amounted to SEK 15 M (27), corresponding to an operating margin of 0.6 percent (0.9). Adjusted for items affecting comparability of SEK -27 M (-) and inventory losses of SEK -18 M (-16), the underlying operating result increased to SEK 60 M (43). During the period, the underlying operating margin increased to 2.3 percent (1.5).
THE GROUP´S SALES GROWTH AND UNDERLYING OPERATING RESULT PER QUARTER
SEK M
%
300
300
250
250
200
200
150
150
100
100
50
50
0
0
-50
-50
-2022
-2022
-2023
-2023
-2024
Q2
Q4
Q2
Q4
Q2
uEBIT, SEK M
Sales growth, %
THE GROUP´S GROSS MARGIN AND GROSS PROFIT PER QUARTER
SEK M
%
500
100
450
90
400
80
350
70
300
60
250
50
200
40
150
30
100
20
50
10
0
0
-2022
-2022
-2023
-2023
-2024
Q2
Q4
Q2
Q4
Q2
Gross profit, SEK M
Gross margin, %
BUSINESS AREA SWEDEN & POLAND
The business area includes the Group's operations in Sweden consisting of the companies BE Group Sverige, BE Group Produktion Arvika, the joint venture ArcelorMittal BE Group SSC AB as well as the Polish operation BE Group Poland.
Second quarter
Net sales decreased by 5 percent in the second quarter compared to last year and amounted to SEK 653
BUSINESS AREA SWEDEN & POLAND, SALES GROWTH AND UNDERLYING OPERATING RESULT PER QUARTER
SEK M
%
M (690). The decrease is explained by negative price and mix effects of -8 percent partly compensated by organic tonnage growth of 3 percent. The operating result amounted to SEK -1 M (11). Adjusted for inventory losses of SEK -7 M (-10), the underlying operating result amounted to SEK 6 M (20).
The Swedish operations provided tonnage growth of 4 percent but a weaker underlying operating result compared to last year. That as a result of lower steel prices and low demand within the construction sector, where above all rebar is burdening the gross margin. The Polish operations provided a negative operating result as a result of lower steel prices, somewhat lower volume and a continued pressured gross margin compared to last year.
Our joint venture AMBE provided a lower operating result. Gross margin was strengthened but was counteracted by reduced volumes and lower steel prices.
120
100
80
60
40
20
0 -20
-40
-2022 Q2
-2022
-2023
Q4
Q2
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
-20
-40
-2023
-2024
Q4
Q2
First six months
Net sales for the first six months decreased by 9 percent compared to last year, amounting to SEK 1,350 M (1,480). The decline is explained by negative price and mix effects of -8 percent and organic tonnage growth of -1 percent. Operating result increased to SEK 24 M (13). Adjusted for inventory losses of SEK -20 M (-28), the underlying operating result increased to SEK 44 M (40).
uEBIT, SEK M Sales growth, %
BUSINESS AREA
FINLAND & BALTICS
The business area includes the Group's operations in Finland and the three Baltic countries. The operations in the Baltics is under closure.
Second quarter
Net sales during the second quarter decreased by 13 percent compared to last year and amounted to SEK 632 M (727). It is explained by negative price and mix effects of -15 percent and closure of business
BUSINESS AREA FINLAND & BALTICS SALES GROWTH AND UNDERLYING OPERATING RESULT PER QUARTER
SEK M
%
of -7 percent partly compensated by organic tonnage growth of 8 percent. The operating result amounted to SEK 11 M (16). Adjusted for inventory gains of SEK 0 M (2), the underlying operating result amounted to SEK 11 M (12).
The Finnish operations increased by 8 percent in tonnage but generated lower sales and underlying operating result compared to last year as a result of lower steel prices and continued pressured gross margin.
The closure of the operations in the Baltics that was announced at the end of March has progressed according to plan and will, in all material aspects, be concluded in the third quarter. The closure is expected to generate a positive cash flow of about SEK 30 M and will have a positive impact on the Group's future earnings.
250
200
150
100
50
0
-50
-100
-2022 Q2
-2022
-2023
Q4
Q2
100
80
60
40
20
0
-20
-40
-2023
-2024
Q4
Q2
First six months
Net sales for the first six months decreased by 17 percent compared to last year, amounting to SEK 1,253 M (1,509). The decline is explained by negative price and mix effects of -12 percent, closure of business of -4 percent and organic tonnage growth of -2 percent partly compensated by positive currency effects of 1 percent. Operating result amounted to SEK -10 M (19). Adjusted for inventory gains of SEK 2 M (11) and items affecting comparability of SEK -27 M (-), the underlying operating result increased to SEK 15 M (6).
Organisation
Petteri Korpioja has been recruited as new Managing Director for the Finnish operations and will be a member of Group Management. Petteri will start in the beginning of November at the latest.
uEBIT, SEK M Sales growth, %
The Group & Parent Company
Net financial items and tax
The Group's consolidated net financial items in the second quarter amounted to SEK -9 M (-4), of which net interest amounted to SEK -8 M (-7). During the quarter, interest expenses related to leasing according to IFRS 16 amounted to SEK -2 M (-3). Net financial items for the first six months amounted to SEK -13 M (-9) and net interest to SEK -14 M (-13), of which SEK -5 M (-5) relates to IFRS 16.
Taxes for the second quarter amounted to SEK -1 M (-3). Profit after tax amounted to SEK 1 M (19) and was SEK -3 M (16) for the first six months.
Cash flow
The Group's consolidated working capital amounted to SEK 681 M (792) at the end of the period and the average working capital tied-up for the second quarter was 13.4 percent (15.3). The lower working capital is mainly explained by decreased inventory value, which amounted to SEK 790 M (999) at the end of the period. The decrease in inventory value is due to lower average prices and decreased inventory lev- els. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 21 M (132) during the quarter and to SEK 65 M (358) for the first six months.
Cash flow from investing activities amounted to SEK -16 M (-24) during the quarter and to SEK -42 M (-72) for the first six months and mainly refers to the investment in a new business system. Cash flow after investments thus amounted to SEK 5 M (108) during the second quarter and to SEK 23 M (286) for the first six months.
Financial position and liquidity
At the end of the period, consolidated cash and cash equivalents, including overdraft facilities, amounted to SEK 198 M (338) and the interest-bearing net debt excl. IFRS 16 was SEK 289 M (203). Equity amounted to SEK 1,434 M (1,536) at the end of the period.
Organization, structure and employees
The number of employees amounted to 638 compared to 696 at the same time last year. The average number of employees during the quarter amounted to 643 (689).
Parent Company & consolidated items
Parent Company & consolidated items include the Parent Company and Group eliminations. For additional information see the Annual Report for 2023.
The effects regarding IFRS 16 were reported under Parent Company & consolidated items and have not been allocated to the two business areas.
Parent Company
Sales for the second quarter of the Parent Company, BE Group AB (publ), amounted to SEK 33 M (35) and derived from intra-Group services. These intra-Group services mainly include the subsidiaries' use of the BE Group brand and central expenses for IT and Finance. These expenses are distributed and invoiced to all subsidiaries in the Group. In the result follow-up of the business areas, these intra-group expenses have been eliminated except for expenses for IT and business systems. Out of the total costs for the Parent Company, of SEK -16 M (-18), SEK 16 M (14) was allocated to the subsidiaries. The operating result amounted to SEK 17 M (17).
Net financial items for the quarter amounted to SEK 2 M (46) mainly attributable to no dividends being received from subsidiaries. Profit before tax amounted to SEK 19 M (63) and profit after tax amounted to SEK 15 M (58). Investments in the Parent Company during the quarter amounted to SEK 17 M (0). At the end of the period, cash and equivalents in the Parent Company amounted to SEK 17 M (181).
Net financial items for the first six months amounted to SEK 8 M (49). Profit before tax amounted to SEK 43 M (81) and profit after tax amounted to SEK 34 M (73). Investments in the Parent Company for the first six months amounted to SEK 37 M (0).
THE GROUP'S CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, SEK M
500
500
400
400
300
300
200
200
100
100
0
0
-100
-100
-200
-200
-2022-2022-2022-2023-2023-2023-2023-2024-2024
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Quarter
R12
Other information
Significant events after the end of the period
No significant events have taken place after the end of the period.
Transactions with related parties
No transactions took place between BE Group and related parties that had a material impact on the company's financial position and results.
Significant risks and uncertainties
Through its operations, BE Group is exposed to global macroeconomic factors, the competitive situation, structural changes in the market and the economy, as well as financial risks such as currency risks, interest risks, credit and counterparty risks. Within the companies of the Group, continuous processes are ongoing to identify existing risks and assess how these should be handled. The risk exposure is explained in the 2023 Annual Report, which was published in March 2024.
Accounting principles
The interim report was prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. The Parent Company's interim report is prepared in compliance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and the Swedish Financial Reporting Board's recommendation RFR 2 Accounting for Legal Entities.
Refer to the 2023 Annual Report for details of the Group's other accounting principles and definitions of certain terms. The principles applied are unchanged in relation to the Annual Report. In other regards, the new standards and interpretations that have come into effect from the financial year 2024 have had no significant effect on the financial reporting.
Future information
Future reporting dates
BE Group AB (publ) intends to publish financial information on the following dates:
The Interim Report for January-September 2024 will be published on October 17, 2024
The Year-end report will be published in January 2025
Financial information is available in Swedish and English from BE Group's website and can be ordered by phone +46 (0) 40 38 42 00 or e-mail: info@begroup.com.
The Board of Directors and the President hereby certify that this interim report provides an accurate overview of the operations, position and earnings of the Parent Company and the Group companies, and that it describes the material risks and uncertainties faced by the Parent Company and the Group companies.
Malmö, July 12, 2024
BE Group AB (publ)
Anders Rothstein
Monika Gutén
Lars Olof Nilsson
Chairman of the Board
Member of the Board
Member of the Board
Mats O Paulsson
Petter Stillström
Ida Strömberg
Member of the Board
Member of the Board
Employee Representative
Peter Andersson
President and CEO
Questions concerning this report may be directed to:
Peter Andersson, President and CEO
Tel: +46 (0)706 53 76 55, e-mail: peter.andersson@begroup.com
Christoffer Franzén, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)705 46 90 05, e-mail: christoffer.franzen@begroup.com
BE Group AB (publ), Box 225, 201 22 Malmö, Sweden; Street address: Krusegatan 19B
Corp. Reg. No: 556578-4724, Tel: +46 (0)40 38 42 00 info@begroup.com, www.begroup.com
This report has not been reviewed by the company's auditors.
This information is information that BE Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 11:00 a.m. CEST on July 12, 2024.
Condensed consolidated income statement
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Rolling
(SEK M)
Note
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Full-year
12 months
Net sales
1,272
1,406
2,577
2,964
5,328
4,941
Cost of goods sold
1
-1,120
-1,234
-2,260
-2,633
-4,784
-4,411
Gross profit
152
172
317
331
544
530
Selling expenses
1
-109
-125
-225
-249
-473
-449
Administrative expenses
1
-35
-37
-69
-72
-131
-128
Other operating income and expenses
2
-2
5
-19
4
-15
-38
Participation in joint venture
5
11
11
13
23
21
Operating profit/loss
11
26
15
27
-52
-64
Financial items
-9
-4
-13
-9
-23
-27
Profit/loss before tax
2
22
2
18
-75
-91
Tax
-1
-3
-5
-2
15
12
Profit/loss for the period
1
19
-3
16
-60
-79
Earnings per share (SEK)
0.13
1.47
-0.21
1.25
-4.59
-6.05
Earnings per share after dilution (SEK)
0.13
1.47
-0.21
1.25
-4.59
-6.05
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Rolling
(SEK M)
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Full-year
12 months
Profit/loss for the period
1
19
-3
16
-60
-79
Other comprehensive income
Items that may later be reclassified to profit/loss for the period
Translation differences
-6
30
13
39
3
-23
Total other comprehensive income
-6
30
13
39
3
-23
Comprehensive income for the period
-5
49
10
55
-57
-102
Condensed consolidated balance sheet
2024
2023
2023
(SEK M)
Note
Jun 30
Jun 30
Dec 31
Goodwill
589
599
582
Other intangible assets
84
6
49
Tangible assets
223
206
213
Right of use assets
436
511
473
Investment in joint venture
186
181
191
Financial assets
0
0
0
Deferred tax assets
33
12
28
Total non-current assets
1,551
1,515
1,536
Inventories
790
999
792
Accounts receivable
639
731
532
Other receivables
84
169
88
Cash and equivalents
48
188
74
Total current assets
1,561
2,087
1,486
Total assets
3
3,112
3,602
3,022
Equity
1,434
1,536
1,424
Non-currentinterest-bearing liabilities
337
391
334
Non-current leasing liabilities
339
414
376
Deferred tax liability
53
50
52
Total non-current liabilities
729
855
762
Current interest-bearing liabilities
0
0
0
Current leasing liabilities
103
103
103
Accounts payable
628
776
528
Other current liabilities
204
331
201
Other current provisions
14
1
4
Total current liabilities
949
1,211
836
Total equity and liabilities
3
3,112
3,602
3,022
