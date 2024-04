BE Group publ AB is a Sweden-based company operating in the steel and aluminum sectors in the Nordic region, Central Europe and Eastern Europe. It offers the distribution and pre-processing of steel and aluminum to industrial companies, primarily building constructors and engineering companies. The Company operates in such countries as Sweden, Finland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania. Its product range comprises commercial steel, engineering steel, stainless steel and aluminum. It offers also such services as cutting and sawing, surface finishing, prefabricated reinforcing, logistics, advisory and warehousing, among others. The Company is a parent entity of a capital group, which, as of December 31, 2011, consisted of 13 subsidiaries.